Today we have a batch of themed bird photos (birds singing) sent in by ace photographer Colin Franks. Colin also gives us a health update because it’s been a year since he was diagnosed with a motor neuron disease. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Colin’s photography page is here, his Facebook page is here, and his Instagram page is here.

“Four Calling Birds” (well, 15 actually).



Update:



It was one year ago today that at a bomb was delivered into my life; a diagnosis of ALS. I cannot believe it’s been a year already, time flies when you’re having. . .oh wait a minute.



The 4-6 weeks after that day were an awful, emotional rollercoaster. No anger, no denial, just shock and sadness. Much to my surprise, I naturally came out of that valley of despair to a level of acceptance. I think that happens with most people with such devastating news. It is what it is, and I have to make the best of it with whatever time I have left. That news however set into motion many huge changes for my wife and I, including selling our much beloved (but not wheelchair friendly) house on a very birdy 1/3 acre; a property that we worked hard on for 18 years. It also forced me to shut down my business of 28 years. That moment, on Friday, December 31st at 4:30 pm was a very emotional moment for me. The silence was loud.



We did manage to find a nice condo/townhouse, but the months-long task of shutting everything down, some work on the new place, and the move itself put me into a level of exhaustion that I’ve never experienced before. I was completely out of gas. I’ve since learned that fatigue is part of ALS, and it doesn’t take much now to put me in the gutter again, so I’ve had to adjust from being an “Energizer Bunny” to, well, not so much.



There are some who experience a rapid decline with ALS, and die after a year, while 2-5 years is typical. I am very thankful and fortunate to be experiencing a slow rate of decline. Yes, my balance and walking is worse – I’ve had a number of falls, which is very difficult for me, a person who used to have the balance and agility of a cat, but I am otherwise doing reasonably well. My left hand is starting to feel a little less dexterous, but only slight. The neurologists are telling me that it’s looking like I have a rare form of ALS known as PLS, but unfortunately it takes about four years of regular monitoring of a patient to determine a case of PLS, and also, unfortunately, PLS can sometimes just morph into ALS, so only time will tell.



I am taking numerous supplements, and it is Theracurmin (a condensed, therapeutic form of Curcumin) and Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP) which may be playing a role in slowing down the progression. Historically, there have been about 48 cases worldwide of ALS reversals, and six of those were with the use of Theracurmin, so that gives some hope. The MCP has been the most surprising thing: Part of the ALS journey is muscle fasciculations (muscle twitching), and that started for me last Fall. I started taking the MCP at that time, and my muscle twitching quickly dropped by about 98%. I tested this correlation a couple months ago by stopping taking it. In a few days the twitching returned, so I started taking it again, and they went away. It may very well be that the MCP is doing nothing more than reducing/eliminating the muscle twitching, but it may also be slowing the progression of this insidious motor neuron disease. It’s impossible to know, but MCP can do no harm, and is actually very good for the gut microbiome, which is paramount in one’s overall health and immune system.



Not knowing what one’s rate of decline is going to be is one of the worst parts of this disease. Will I be in a wheelchair in a year, or will I still be walking in 10 years, or will they discover a cure in the next few years?



Anyway, I am very thankful that I am still able to get out locally with the camera, as that brings me much joy.

Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):