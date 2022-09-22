Thursday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Thursday, September 22, the day of the Autumnal Equinox (it’s a holiday in Japan). Yes, the first day of fall begins at 9:04 p.m. today, so most of today will still be summer. And it’s National White Chocolate Day, though “white chocolate” isn’t really chocolate since the white stuff contains cocoa butter but not cocoa solids (the latter are required for something to really be “chocolate.” They should call it “white Choklet”, along the duplicitious lines of the faux foods “krab” and “kreme-filled donuts.”

It’s also National Ice Cream Cone Day, Hobbit Day (the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins), National Elephant Appreciation Day, National Centenarian’s Day (which centenarian?), and World Rhino Day.

From two years ago: Indian one-horned rhino Tensing and her new baby at the Denver Zoo. Notice that they’ve cut her horn off, implying that she came from the wild where horns are removed to protect the animals.

*Putin has taken one step towards a “general mobilization” of Russian soldiers (i.e., a draft). In a speech yesterday, he announced it along with some other slightly chilling stuff:

In a rare address to the nation, Mr. Putin stopped short of declaring a full, national draft but instead called for a “partial mobilization” of people with military experience. Though Moscow’s troops have recently suffered humiliating losses on the battlefield, he said that Russia’s goals in Ukraine had not changed and that the move was “necessary and urgent” because the West had “crossed all lines” by providing sophisticated weapons to Ukraine. The videotaped speech was an apparent attempt to reassert his authority over an increasingly chaotic war that has undermined his leadership both at home and on the global stage. It also escalated Russia’s tense showdown with Western nations that have bolstered Ukraine with weapons, money and intelligence that have contributed to Ukraine’s recent successes in reclaiming swaths of territory in the northeast. Mr. Putin accused the United States and Europe of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against his country and warned that Russia had “lots of weapons” of its own. “To those who allow themselves such statements about Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and some components are more modern than those of the NATO countries,” he said.

In case you didn’t get the import of that last sentence, he’s certainly implying tactical nuclear weapons. If he used them, what would we do? Give some of ours to Ukraine? Well, let’s hope it doesn’t get to that, but if 300,000 reservists aren’t enough, start worrying.

*The Russians are protesting even the partial mobilization Putin announced. The NYT reports that protests are spreading across the country, and that at least 1,252 people were detained in 38 cities.

In Moscow, hundreds of protesters gathered on the Old Arbat, a well-known pedestrian street in central Moscow. They screamed “Send Putin to the trenches!” and “Let our children live!” Footage showed riot police dragging people away. In Tomsk, a woman holding a sign that said “Hug me if you are also scared” smiled serenely as she was dragged away from a small protest by three police officers. In Novosibirsk, a man with a ponytail was taken away after he told police officers, “I don’t want to die for Putin and for you.” Protest is effectively criminalized in Russia, where before this week almost 16,500 people had been detained for antiwar activity, according to OVD-Info — including the simple act of an individual standing in a public place holding a blank piece of paper. Since March, it has been illegal to “disseminate false information” about the war and to “discredit the Russian Army.” Russians came to protest despite a warning from the general prosecutor’s office issued Wednesday that unsanctioned protests could result in punishment of up to 15 years of prison for spreading false information about the military, which became a criminal offense in February.

Jailed dissident Alexei Navalny (remember him?) is also calling for more protests. It’s a sign of Russian discontent that so many protestors are willing to risk stiff jail sentences. In another sign, after Putin’s announcement of mobilization, one-way flights out of Russia are selling like hotcakes, and overpriced ones:

Tickets to visa-free destinations such as Istanbul; Dubai; Yerevan, Armenia; and Almaty, Kazakhstan, were either sold out for the next several days or their prices had skyrocketed. There were no one-way tickets out of Moscow to Yerevan, Istanbul or Dubai for Wednesday on an airline ticket aggregator that is popular in Russia. Aeroflot, Russia’s national airline, had no tickets to Istanbul or Yerevan for this week, according to its website. Aeroflot operates up to eight flights per day to the two cities, according to its schedule.

Who on earth would want to fight for Putin in Ukraine? Not only do you stand a good chance of being killed or injured, but it’s an unjust war of aggression. And that reminds me of Vietnam.

*Other protests are spreading in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, which was almost certainly a murder by Iran’s “morality police”. Amini, 22, was detained by the morality cops for not wearing her hijab properly. Witnesses say she was beaten up inside the police van, while Iran says she suffered “heart failure” while waiting to attend a “re-education class”. Who do you believe? Her family says she had no record of heart problems. Amini died last Friday after three days in a coma, and has become a symbol of Iranian repression, especially against women. CNN reports that women throughout the country are burning their hijabs in solidarity against the regime and its oppression of women (see also the NYT story here).

In the video, a massive crowd cheers as a woman lifts a pair of scissors to her hair — exposed, without a hijab in sight. The sea of people, many of them men, roar as she chops off her ponytail and raises her fist in the air. It was a powerful act of defiance Tuesday night in the Iranian city of Kerman, where women are required to wear hijabs (or headscarves) in public, as outrage over the death of a woman in police custody fuels protests across the country. Iranian authorities said Wednesday that three people, including a member of the security forces, have been killed in the unrest, which has stretched into a fifth day. Human rights groups have reported that at least seven people have been killed. The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran by morality police — a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf — has sparked an outpouring anger over issues ranging from freedoms in the Islamic Republic to the crippling economic impacts of sanctions.

From Masih:

The real news of Iran is this not nuclear deal or Ebrahim Raisi’s speech at the UN.

Iranian women removing their hijab, facing guns and bullets alongside men and chanting against Islamic Republic.

Regime os cutting the internet in some cities. Be voice voiceless. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/l1zAZgEfoP — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 21, 2022

And they’re writing her name:

Iran. Des étudiantes écrivent le nom de Mahsa Amini sur les murs et collent des appels à manifester @AlinejadMasih pic.twitter.com/7hAhtFzqo1 — L'important (@Limportant_fr) September 21, 2022

Can these brave women be the catalyst that finally deposes the mullahs? I doubt it, at least now, but the people of Iran are truly yearning to breathe free—and let their hair blow in the wind. I’m heartened by the number of men who are joining the protesting women.

This is a heartening tweet; watch the whole thing, particularly the woman chewing out the man at 1:09:

To the world who still don’t know that in Iran #WalkingUnveiled is a punishable crime. Yes these

women who removed their hijab can get jailed, beaten & kicked out from job. But like the women's suffrage movement, Iranian women making history.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/pu3uUA1teM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 19, 2022

*A new trove of Hemingway material has been revealed, consisting of stuff he left 8 decades ago at one of his favorite watering holes, Sloppy Joe’s bar in Key West, Florida.

And in a notebook entry from 1926, there is a three-page meditation on death and suicide — 35 years before he took his own life.

The items, part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years, are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University. Called the Toby and Betty Bruce Collection of Ernest Hemingway, the material includes four unpublished short stories, drafts of manuscripts, hundreds of photographs, bundles of correspondence and boxes of personal effects that experts say are bound to reshape public and scholarly perception of an artist whose life and work defined an era. For years, most Hemingway scholars could only salivate about the Bruce collection, uncertain of its exact contents or even location. What they did know was that in 1939, after his second marriage crumbled, Hemingway, a notorious pack rat, left his belongings in the storeroom of Sloppy Joe’s Bar, his favorite watering hole in Key West, Fla. He never returned to collect them. After Hemingway’s death, his fourth wife, Mary Welsh Hemingway, went through the material, packed up what she wanted, and gave the rest to longtime friends, Betty and Telly Otto Bruce, known to his friends as Toby. Toby Bruce was part of Hemingway’s inner circle for years, not only as his right-hand man, but also as his contractor, mechanic and sometime chauffeur. The trove of materials spent decades uncataloged in cardboard boxes and ammo storage containers, surviving hurricanes and floods. Years ago, Betty and Toby’s son, Benjamin Bruce (known as Dink) and a local historian, Brewster Chamberlin, began creating an inventory of the haul in consultation with the Hemingway scholar Sandra Spanier. It was here, amid bullfighting tickets, checks, newspaper clippings and letters from his lawyer, family members and friends like the writer John Dos Passos and artists Joan Miró and Waldo Peirce, that they discovered a stained brown notebook. Inside was Hemingway’s first known short story, about a fictional trip to Ireland, written when he was 10 years old.

There are excised portions of published work, unpublished work, unflattering portrayals of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and all manner of memorabilia. Here’s one bit:

There’s a check for $10 to Arnold Gingrich, the co-founder of Esquire magazine, to settle a boxing bet.

*The Webb Telescope has produced a breathtaking photo of Neptune’s rings (I didn’t know the planet had any until the other day). (h/t: Malcolm)

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope is showing off its capabilities closer to home with its first image of Neptune. Not only has Webb captured the clearest view of this peculiar planet’s rings in more than 30 years, but its cameras are also revealing the ice giant in a whole new light. Most striking about Webb’s new image is the crisp view of the planet’s dynamic rings — some of which haven’t been seen at all, let alone with this clarity, since the Voyager 2 flyby in 1989. In addition to several bright narrow rings, the Webb images clearly show Neptune’s fainter dust bands. Webb’s extremely stable and precise image quality also permits these very faint rings to be detected so close to Neptune. Neptune has fascinated and perplexed researchers since its discovery in 1846. Located 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth, Neptune orbits in one of the dimmest areas of our Solar System. At that extreme distance, the Sun is so small and faint that high noon on Neptune is similar to a dim twilight on Earth.

In visible light, Neptune appears blue due to small amounts of methane gas in its atmosphere. Webb’s NIRCam instrument instead observed Neptune at near-infrared wavelengths, so Neptune doesn’t look so blue! pic.twitter.com/aZZa8B8x4f — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

This planet is characterised as an ice giant due to the chemical make-up of its interior. Compared to the gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, Neptune is much richer in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. This is readily apparent in Neptune’s signature blue appearance in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope images at visible wavelengths, caused by small amounts of gaseous methane. Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) captures objects in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns, so Neptune does not appear blue to Webb. In fact, the methane gas is so strongly absorbing that the planet is quite dark at Webb wavelengths except where high-altitude clouds are present. Such methane-ice clouds are prominent as bright streaks and spots, which reflect sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas. Images from other observatories have recorded these rapidly-evolving cloud features over the years. More subtly, a thin line of brightness circling the planet’s equator could be a visual signature of global atmospheric circulation that powers Neptune’s winds and storms. The atmosphere descends and warms at the equator, and thus glows at infrared wavelengths more than the surrounding, cooler gases.

RINGS!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the apples are falling:

Hili: An apple fell again. A: Yes, they are getting ripe and starting to fall. Hili: THat’s why I’m sitting here and not there.

In Polish:

Hili: Znowu spadło jabłko. Ja: Tak, dojrzewają i zaczęły spadać. Hili: Dlatego siedzę tu, a nie tam.

And a still life: “Kulka with Grapes”:

From Nicole:

From Malcolm, a Bizarro Cartoon by Dan Piraro. I missed it at first because I didn’t read the caption carefully.

From Anna, a Scott Metzger cartoon:

God is very upset about the murder of Mahsa Amini, and rightly so. See Da Nooz above:

The mullahs have shut down the internet in most of #Iran.

But it's working just fine here in heaven.

Fuck you, mullahs.

#Mahsa_Amini #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 20, 2022

Do you really think this bird (a crow, of course) knew it was instigating a fight?

This bird knew exactly what it was doing. 😏😂🐦😾 pic.twitter.com/bfNkMMCatB — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 19, 2022

From Simon: an over-the-top mockery of today’s world:

This pretty much explains today's world😪 pic.twitter.com/AKNxKe22J0 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 20, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

22 September 1938 | A Dutch Jewish boy, Freddy Groenteman, was born in Amsterdam. In July 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/GRHMTmHp4h — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 22, 2022

This is a real heartwarmer. Be sure to click each frame separately:

The “old Yiddish sayi below was also in “Fiddler on the Roof”:

This reminds me of an old Yiddish saying: "If God lived on earth, all his windows would be broken." — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) September 19, 2022

i almost said "this is judaism" but decided most people unfamiliar with judaism might not get it lol — tranny demon hacker (@defnotbeka) September 19, 2022