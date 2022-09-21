I am now officially debilitated after three nights of getting but 2-3 hours of sleep. The result is that I have no ability to concentrate, and stagger to work in the morning like a drunken man. (Writing the morning post damn near killed me.) But that’s my problem, and you needn’t try to solve it. Your problem is to see if you can cobble together a discussion. I am loath to subject subjects, but here are a few ideas:
The midterm elections are only six weeks away. Which party will take the Senate and/or the House? What about the state races?
On what issues do you think that both parties should be campaigning on? DId the Republicans hurt themselves by flying/busing immigrants to ritzy areas?
Russia went to increased militarization today, calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Will that help Putin? If not, will he go to full militarization, or even tactical nuclear weapons?
Will Elizabeth Holmes get a new trial? If not, what will her sentence be?
What is the best book ever written? (“My favorite book” will suffice.)
11 thoughts on “Discussion thread”
If Trump wins in 2024, will he cut all aid (military and/or rebuilding) to Ukraine, leading to its downfall?
The Martha’s Vineyard gambit and similar … Brilliant! Perfect real-world exposure of the Democrats epic failure regarding immigration, at the same time exposing the excruciating perfidy of the typical Dem NIMBY hypocrisy.
Only in the Democratic/Progressive choir is the outrage against the strategy going to resonate, and they are already fully enlisted in DemSong.
This will damage the Democrats.
Around a month ago, Batya Ungar-Sargon posted a video (available on YouTube) from The Hill on the problems, from a left-of-center perspective, with what amounts to a policy of de facto “open borders”. She contrasts the opinion on this topic of B Sanders in 2015 from that of B Sanders in 2022; this has everything with the elimination by the “wokerati” of considerations of class for an ideology based on identity (racial, sexual, etc).
It is of course impossible to specify the best book ever written. But there is one book I have found rewarding to re-read several times, and to listen to a theatrical enactment. John Gardner’s “Grendel”, which is the Beowulf saga as told from the monster’s point of view.
If you like alternate perspectives:
GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS by Roald Dahl
This famous, wicked, little tale
Should never have been put on sale
It is a mystery to me
Why loving parents cannot see
That this is actually a book
About a brazen little crook
Had I the chance I wouldn’t fail
To clap young Goldilocks in jail
…
“Oh Daddy” cried the Baby Bear
“My porridge gone, it isn’t fair!”
“Then go upstairs,” the Big Bear said
“Your porridge is upon the bed
But as it’s inside mademoiselle
You’ll have to eat her up as well.”
So Vlad has threatened to use nukes and says he isn’t bluffing.
1) Isn’t everyone who says they aren’t bluffing in fact actually bluffing?
2) Should Ukraine’s armed forces, and the Western countries backing them, call Putin’s bluff?
3) If Putin’s bellicose threats heeded, where will this lead to?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/21/kyiv-urges-west-to-spell-out-how-it-would-respond-to-russian-nuclear-strike
Oops – that should be: 3) If Putin’s bellicose threats ARE heeded…
For me, Nabokov’s Lolita is the greatest book…a touching tragedy and the most inventive use of the English language plus a hard eyed occasionally satirical look at this country. But it is his unique use of language that stands out. Greatest stylist of the 20th century, unrivalled.
I hope I am not breaking the roolz, but my three favorite books are Sarum, by Ernest Rutherford, Aztec by Gary Jennings, and The God Delusion by Richard Dawkins. Honorable mention to WEIT.
Currently, I am reading Tailspin by Steven Brill. It is a little dated, but I find it to be a solid discussion on what has gone wrong with our government over the last 50 years and why.
Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four is a fantastic book, although some nowadays appear to think it’s a how-to manual judging by their enthusiasm for policing language and punishing crimethink.
I was thinking about pronouns. There’s a move to get ride of the feminine version of nouns and to treat the masculine as neuter. For example, actor rather than actress. On the other hand, we have this explosion of pronouns for different “genders.” They don’t seem to align.
I have read many excellent books, and I am sorry to say that I don’t have a lot of them in mind. One of the best books I ever read, truly mind opening, is Alfred Mierzejewski ‘s The Collapse of the German War Economy, 1944-1945: Allied Air Power and the German National Railway. It demonstrates how the post D-Day air attacks on transportation destroyed Germany’s ability to move goods, but most importantly coal, which was key to industry and railroads.