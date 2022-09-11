Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Don’t forget to think about getting a flu shot! It’s National Hot Cross Buns Day, evincing both cultural and religious appropriation.

It’s also Make Your Own Bed Day, National Emergency Responders Day, National Grandparents Day, National Pet Memorial Day, Women’s Baseball Day, Emergency Number Day (911), and the September 11-related holidays of National Day of Service and Remembrance and Patriot Day.

Stuff that happened on September 11 includes:

Here’s the battle as portrayed in the movie “Braveheart”, with Mel Gibson playing William Wallace. FREEEEEEEDOM!

This may not be precisely true. The Hope, a rare blue diamond may have been cut from a larger blue diamond, the “French Blue”, found in India and stolen in France in 1792. A similar but smaller diamond was recorded in England in 1812, so it’s not clear that the Hope Diamond, or its ancestor, was stolen in 1792. The diamond can now been seen in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.; it’s 45½ carats. Here’s a photo from 1974:

The diamond was sent from jeweler Harry Winston to the Smithsonian in 1958 via the regular U.S. mail, but insured for $1 million (it’s now worth over $250 million): here’s the package it came in. Why didn’t they get someone to carry it?

Here’s an excerpt from that speech; you can hear him blaming Roosevelt, the British, and the Jews (2:36):

Allende killed himself with an AK-47; the gun was probably a gift from Fidel Castro.

Here is video from that horrible day, including transmissions to and from the aircraft and from those trapped in the World Trade Center Towers. As with the assassination of JFK, those of us alive then will always remember where we were when we heard the news.

There is some footage in the video below of the “FOAB”. It’s not a nuclear weapon, but has the explosive force of 44 tons of TNT.

2012 – The U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya is attacked, resulting in four deaths.

Da Nooz:

*Well cut off my legs and call me “Shorty”! All of a sudden the Ukrainians, mounting a vigorous offensive and recapturing 2000 km² of their own land that was held by Russia.

Russia’s front lines have collapsed in a crucial pocket of northeast Ukraine, ceding a wide area to a surprise Ukrainian offensive. Russian forces abandoned a critical logistics hub, the city of Izium, a loss that could lead to a turning point in the war. While the exact extent of Ukrainian control remained fluid, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the broad retreat from Izium and the town of Balakliya on Saturday, just a day after saying it was reinforcing the area. Russia’s statement framed the loss as a strategic retreat meant to reinforce its position in the eastern Donbas region. The Ukrainian offensive has reshaped what was becoming a grinding war of attrition. One village after another has fallen, including the west side of the town of Kupiansk, according to George Barros, an analyst for the Institute for the Study of War, and images of Ukrainian troops. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be dogged by manpower and logistical issues. Russian forces in the northeast left their flanks undefended, perhaps because of growing shortages of troops, exhausted conscripts and low morale.

The turquoise blue area has been recaptured by Ukraine; click to enlarge:

Pro-Russian bloggers, hawks on Putin’s side, are beginning to criticize the Russian army’s failure and weakness—a weakness I can hardly believe, but am delighted to observe .

The outrage from Russian hawks on Saturday showed that even as Mr. Putin had succeeded in eliminating just about all of the liberal and pro-democracy opposition in Russia’s domestic politics, he still faced the risk of discontent from the conservative end of the political spectrum. For the moment, there was little indication that these hawks would turn on Mr. Putin as a result of Ukraine’s seemingly successful counteroffensive; but analysts said that their increasing readiness to criticize the military leadership publicly pointed to simmering discontent within the Russian elite. “Most of these people are in shock and did not think that this could happen,” Dmitri Kuznets, who analyzes the war for the Russian-language news outlet Meduza, said in a phone interview. “Most of them are, I think, genuinely angry.”

*Now get a load of this tweet:

This. Is. Nuts. On May 6 NARA told Trump they thought docs were at Mar-a-Lago. 3 days later, on May 9, Trump and aides were moving boxes to a private plane going from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster. @petestrzok connected the dots and @cwebbonline made the video. pic.twitter.com/J9Grepkvsu — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 10, 2022

Okay, now what is the tweet about? First, Bedminster is the New Jersey site of the Trump National Golf Club, with a residence for Trump and another for his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. The caption of the video tweet above suggest that perhaps some of those documents Trump removed from the White House and put at Mar-a-Lago were then spirited away to Bedminster.

This was suggested by one of Trump’s former lawyers, as reported by Business Insider:

Are we going to see the FBI raiding more of his properties now? The show never ends, does it?

*I was hearted to see that British author and journalist Ed West, writing on his Substack site Wrong Side of History, agreed with my view that the NYT’s op-ed on Queen Elizabeth’s death, written by Maya Jasanoff, stunk to high heaven. I wasn’t that bothered by a hit job on someone so soon after their death (didn’t we all love Hitchens’s postmortem on Jerry Falwell?), but rather by the fact that the smear was gratuitous, laying in the Queen’s lap every bit of colonialist crime committed by Brits before her time. Oh yes, and she had the crime of being white, with her pallid visage pasted all over British currency and stamps. West’s piece, “The British Empire lives on. . . in the mind of the New York Times,” includes stuff like this:

Her Majesty’s death was announced around 6.30 GMT. Soon after 9pm the New York Times pops up on Twitter, in its usual sanctimonious, scolding told, telling us that ‘We should not romanticize her era,’ because, according to a Harvard professor ‘The queen helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged.’ Our Queen has died, a deeply-loved, politically-neutral figure who many saw as being like another grandmother. She was someone we all knew throughout our lives, who felt like a protective figure, associated with the political stability that our island has enjoyed for so long. Yet for some inexplicable reason, the voice of America’s progressive establishment thought it appropriate to immediately publish this article, with the headline ‘Mourn the Queen, Not Her Empire’, something literally no one even considered or thought about. The British Empire may be long dead but it lives on, timeless and immortal, in the minds of New York Times editors. . . . The running theme of NYT coverage is that Britain is some ultra-conservative backwater forever looking back at imperial greatness. One piece in 2017 claimed that ‘Brexit is rooted in imperial nostalgia and myths of British exceptionalism’ and that ‘global Britain’ was ‘simply a sanitized version of the dream of a British Empire in which every eastern and southern corner of the globe could be imagined as an Englishman’s rightful backyard, ready for him to stride into, whenever he so chose, to impose his will and make his fortune.’ In fact it was quite the opposite, as was quite clear even at the time if you listened to leading Tory Brexit campaigners.

I’m telling you, this is wokeness. The Queen’s body is barely cold before the paper unleashes a diatribe calling her out for being the figurehead of a country that did bad things in other countries. Never mind that the Queen didn’t do any of that stuff herself, nor publicly approved of it. The NYT just had to sneak in something about colonialism to buttress its progressive bona fides.

* In a long piece called “Jann Wenner wants to reveal it all,” Mo Dowd of the NYT interviews the founder of Rolling Stone magazine, who started it at 21 and is now 76. A few tidbits, my favorite of which is the first:

Boomers may be a punchline now, but back then, they were groovy. Ralph Gleason, a founding editor of Rolling Stone, wrote that the magazine was predicated on the idea that great musicians were “the true shamans,” and that music was the glue that kept young people in the 1960s and 1970s from falling apart “in the face of incredible adult blindness, and ignorance and evilness.” “I’m sorry to see it go,” Mr. Wenner said about rock ’n’ roll. “It’s not coming back. It’ll end up like jazz.”

There it is: rock is dead and it’s not a Lazarus artform. What happened to jazz? It was once fantastic, with a diversity of great songs, and now it’s moribund, atonal and boring. The great jazz, like the great rock, is the jazz of yore. But I fulminate. Here’s more:

Now 76, he has written a memoir (“Like a Rolling Stone,” out on Sept. 13) brimming with juicy anecdotes about friendships and feuds with the gods of the golden age of rock. He also dishes on the inimitable writers he nurtured at the magazine, like Mr. Thompson, the avatar of gonzo journalism, and Tom Wolfe, a bespoke wonder in white among the shaggy hippies. Mr. Wenner also provides an intimate — she may think too intimate — look at Annie Leibovitz, the photographer who started her career at Rolling Stone and who took the moody cover shot of Mr. Wenner for the new autobiography. . . .Running Rolling Stone required special skills. Mr. Wenner had to mold the copy into something readable after drug-fueled interviews, like the one he did with Jimi Hendrix. And he had to edit the work of Mr. Thompson, who loved his cocaine and whose office supplies included Wild Turkey and beer on tap, and an air horn. Mr. Thompson’s first dispatch from D.C., when he covered George McGovern’s 1972 campaign, began like this: “I feel the fear coming on, and the only cure for that is to chew up a fat black wad of blood-opium about the size of a young meatball.”

This is not a good way to set a record: click to read:

As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the country in March 2020, the family of Marc Lewitinn, their 74-year-old patriarch, urged him to stay indoors. He had survived lung cancer and a stroke that left him unable to speak, and doctors were already warning that older people with his sort of medical history were especially vulnerable to the virus. He complied, more or less. But he soon felt cooped up, and one day he ventured into a crowded Starbucks near his home in Cliffside Park, N.J. By March 25, he was feeling lethargic. A pulse oximeter showed his blood oxygen level at just 85 percent.

His son Albert, a TV producer, took him to the emergency room at Weill Cornell Medicine in Manhattan. The hospital was inundated with patients and doctors in hazmat suits, and it took hours for someone to see him. He tested positive for Covid that night. Six days later, with his oxygen level falling further, doctors decided to intubate him and induce a coma. And that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has roamed to the end of her world:

Hili: I’m very tired. A: Where have you been? Hili: At the other end of the world.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem bardzo zmęczona. Ja: A gdzie byłaś? Hili: Na drugim końcu świata.

. . . and a photo of Szaron sunning himself:

From Divy, a Mark Parisi cartoon:

A Chase Carpenter “Tundra” cartoon:

From Nicole:

Special Tweetfest for today: all royalty, all the time!

From God:

Can't I get just one friggin' day off?! https://t.co/gxjkIc24Dj — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 9, 2022

The rest, save one, are from Matthew:

You'd be missing out. The first one had a lot of violence and the second one had a lot of sex. https://t.co/OsYtLSAA9O — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 10, 2022

[logging on] alright it’s been a weird few days but there’s no way this country can get any more insane https://t.co/QYRmGcGcCx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 10, 2022

This is indeed a tradition, and not just for a Queen: see here.

Okay so this sounds like a bonkers thing but as @AdamHartScience and beekeeper Fran told me recently, it’s a tradition whenever a beekeeper dies. 💔 https://t.co/b7XfDevZRd — marnie chesterton (@amsterdammed) September 10, 2022

So in one morning we’ve had:

“Telling the bees”

“Telling the bees is weird”

“Telling the bees is an ancient tradition actually”

We await the next phase: “Telling the bees is racist actually” — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) September 10, 2022

F I G U R E H E A D An early look at next week’s @NewYorker cover commemorating the passing of Queen Elizabeth II It had been a while since I felt that rush of a last minute New Yorker cover but the late night frenzy was all worth it… pic.twitter.com/JisWLE2P3Z — malika favre (@malikafavre) September 9, 2022

Matthew tells me that Wayne Lineker is “the brother of Gary, who is a famous UK footballer, commentator and crisps advertiser.”

Sorry, I need to immortalise Wayne Lineker's tribute to the Queen because I will never not want to see it. pic.twitter.com/r8KOeSNQtJ — Childish Gabibbo (@ichlugebullets) September 9, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

11 September 1942 | SS-Oberscharführer Josef Klehr (📷), a medical orderly in the Auschwitz camp infirmary, killed a Dutch Jew Hijman Cohen (no. 52425) with a poker in the corridor of Block 20. He ordered to issue a death certificate stating it was a natural death. pic.twitter.com/dqeZKSUHUu — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 11, 2022