This being Sunday, you are about to see a themed batch of birds from John Avise. John’s captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Birds of a Feather
“Birds of a feather flock together” is of course a famous saying, but did you know that nearly 50 percent of such flocks consist of odd numbers of individuals? [Think about it, with tongue-in-cheek!]. This week’s post shows examples of avian flocks with various odd numbers of birds. All of these photos were taken in Southern California. [And 10 of the numbers pictured also happen to be prime numbers; do you know which these are?]
3 American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos:
3 Black-necked Stilts, Himantopus mexicanus:
3 White-faced Ibis, Plegadis chihi:
5 Willets, Catoptrophorus semipalmatus:
7 Willets:
7 Sandhill Cranes, Grus canadensis:
9 Mallard drakes, Anas platyrhynchos:
11 White-faced Ibis:
13 American Avocets, Recurvirostra americana:
15 American Coots, Fulica americana:
17 Snowy Egrets, Egretta thula:
17 White-faced Ibis:
19 Black-necked Stilts:
21 Cedar Waxwings, Bombycilla cedrorum:
41 Swainson’s Hawks, Buteo swainsoni, forming a “kettle”:
67 Western Sandpipers, Calidris mauri:
251 White-faced Ibis:
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Well, that is intriguing – I never thought of the numbers falling into a pattern before.
Wonderful photos! Thank you.