Readers’ wildlife photos

September 11, 2022 • 8:00 am

This being Sunday, you are about to see a themed batch of birds from John Avise. John’s captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of a Feather

“Birds of a feather flock together” is of course a famous saying, but did you know that nearly 50 percent of such flocks consist of odd numbers of individuals?  [Think about it, with tongue-in-cheek!].  This week’s post shows examples of avian flocks with various odd numbers of birds.  All of these photos were taken in Southern California. [And 10 of the numbers pictured also happen to be prime numbers; do you know which these are?]

3 American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos:

3 Black-necked Stilts, Himantopus mexicanus:

3 White-faced Ibis, Plegadis chihi:

5 Willets, Catoptrophorus semipalmatus:

7 Willets:

7 Sandhill Cranes, Grus canadensis:

9 Mallard drakes, Anas platyrhynchos:

11 White-faced Ibis:

13 American Avocets, Recurvirostra americana:

15 American Coots, Fulica americana:

17 Snowy Egrets, Egretta thula:

17 White-faced Ibis:

19 Black-necked Stilts:

21 Cedar Waxwings, Bombycilla cedrorum:

41 Swainson’s Hawks, Buteo swainsoni, forming a “kettle”:

67 Western Sandpipers, Calidris mauri:

251 White-faced Ibis:

2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

Leave a Reply