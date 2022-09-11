This being Sunday, you are about to see a themed batch of birds from John Avise. John’s captions and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of a Feather

“Birds of a feather flock together” is of course a famous saying, but did you know that nearly 50 percent of such flocks consist of odd numbers of individuals? [Think about it, with tongue-in-cheek!]. This week’s post shows examples of avian flocks with various odd numbers of birds. All of these photos were taken in Southern California. [And 10 of the numbers pictured also happen to be prime numbers; do you know which these are?]

3 American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos: