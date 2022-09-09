Friday: Hili dialogue

Bottom of the week to you! It’s Friday, September 9, 2022, and National “I Love Food” Day. Why the scare quote, though? Are we supposed to pretend we love food?

Stuff that happened on September 9 includes:

I can’t find out if an infant was actually crowned, but here’s one artist’s depiction (artist unknown):

Shouldn’t the name be changed now?

1839 – John Herschel takes the first glass plate photograph. Here’s the photo with the caption from Wikipedia:

1845 – Possible start of the Great Famine of Ireland

I don’t know where they got this date; Wikipedia (at the link) says this:

On 16 August 1845, The Gardeners’ Chronicle and Horticultural Gazette reported “a blight of unusual character” on the Isle of Wight. A week later, on 23 August, it reported that “A fearful malady has broken out among the potato crop … In Belgium the fields are said to be completely desolated. There is hardly a sound sample in Covent Garden market … As for cure for this distemper, there is none.” These reports were extensively covered in Irish newspapers. On 11 September, the Freeman’s Journal reported on “the appearance of what is called ‘cholera’ in potatoes in Ireland, especially in the north”. On 13 September, The Gardeners’ Chronicle announced: “We stop the Press with very great regret to announce that the potato Murrain has unequivocally declared itself in Ireland.”

Nothing about Sept. 9. Nevertheless, the famine killed about a million people and made a million more flee Ireland.

Here’s the logbook entry not only reporting the bug, but also presenting it:

He is still the official President of the Republic though he died in 1994. He is the ETERNAL President of the Republic. I’ve put an arrow next to the miscreant.

And here’s The King singing “Don’t Be Cruel” on that show:

And her reign ended yesterday. Do know that she worked as an auto mechanic during World War II?

[She joined the] Women’s Auxiliary Territory Service (similar to the American Women’s Army Corps or WACs), registered as inductee No. 230873, under the name Elizabeth Windsor. The ATS provided key support during the war, with its members serving as anti-aircraft gunners, radio operators, mechanics and drivers.

She underwent a six-week auto mechanic training course at Aldershot in Surrey, and by July had risen from the rank of Second Subaltern to Junior Commander. She learned how to deconstruct, repair and rebuild engines and change tires, and learned how to drive every type of machine she worked on, including jeeps, trucks and ambulances. As a 1947 Collier’s magazine article noted of the overalls-clad teen, “One of her major joys was to get dirt under her nails and grease stains in her hands, and display these signs of labor to her friends.” For the first time, Elizabeth worked alongside her fellow Brits, relishing the freedom she had previously been denied. But there were concessions to her rank. She ate many of her meals in an officer’s mess hall, not with other enlistees. And each night she was driven home to the safety of Windsor Castle. Well, if she really wanted to rub elbows with the plebs, she should have dined with them. But at least she didn’t stay cossetted in the Palace or flee the country.

Da Nooz:

*The Big Nooz of course is the death of Queen Elizabeth II (and the instant ascendancy to the throne of King Charles III). It’s everywhere, and you can’t avoid it unless you stay in bed and read a book. We all know the story but here’s the lede from the NYT: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, whose broadly popular seven-decade reign survived tectonic shifts in her country’s post-imperial society and weathered successive challenges posed by the romantic choices, missteps and imbroglios of her descendants, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer retreat. She was 96. The royal family announced her death online, saying she had “died peacefully.” The announcement did not specify a cause. Her death elevated her eldest son, Charles, to the throne, as King Charles III. In a statement, he said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.” Earlier Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that the queen had been placed under medical supervision and that her doctors were “concerned” about her health. She had remained at Balmoral for much of the summer. On Wednesday evening, she abruptly canceled a virtual meeting with members of her Privy Council after her doctors advised her to rest. On Tuesday, she met with the incoming Conservative prime minister, Liz Truss — the 15th prime minister the queen dealt with during her reign — though in doing so, because of infirmity, she broke with longstanding tradition by receiving her at Balmoral rather than at Buckingham Palace. It seems that she died quickly and relatively painlessly, and for that I am grateful. I’m opposed to royalty, and the British royalty in particular, but the Queen was not odious. She’s a very distant person in a type of governance (or non-governance) that’s very strange to me. Matthew, on the other hand, is appalled at what he sees as the performative mourning of firms and institutions that are also distant from the monarchy. He sent a few tweets that amused (and outraged) him. His comments are indented: (Second tweet) Ann Summers is a low market sex shop. This account is covering some of the corporate crap. 👏 👏 👏 Sheer class from Ann Summers, and I’m a massive Victoria’s Secret fan 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/x9HPvqUF2H — GrieveWatch (@GrieveWatch) September 8, 2022 From Legoland: We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time. Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022 The NY Stock Exchange got into the act. Matthew: Note they only hold “ a moment” of silence . Got to keep on making the money! It is absolutely fucking bizarre that the NYSE holds a “moment’s” silence, but also supremely funny because it is entirely performative, like the rest of the institutions lining up to pour their hearts out on social media. Sound up, though there’s hardly any sound. LOOK: The NYSE holds a moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II https://t.co/U18TKcOduu pic.twitter.com/jGKepV4qpB — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 8, 2022 I shall choose to remember the Queen at her best: genuinely excited to see cows pic.twitter.com/S5Rh5a2zRc — Red Sky At Night 🇺🇦 (@redskyatnight) September 8, 2022 Maybe she liked ducks, too:

*Back to the regular news, where we see another NYT headline, “Shock waves hit the global economy, posing grave risks to Europe“. The tilt of the story is that the war in Ukraine, and its subsequent effect on energy flow and prices, has the potential to economically devastate not just Europe, but the entire world:

The fallout from the war is menacing the continent with what some fear could become its most challenging economic and financial crisis in decades. While growth is slowing worldwide, “in Europe it’s altogether more serious because it’s driven by a more fundamental deterioration,” said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics. Real incomes and living standards are falling, he added. “Europe and Britain are just worse off.”

Just how steep a challenge was sharply underlined on Thursday. The European Central Bank, which oversees economic policy for the 19 nations that use the euro, took an aggressive step to combat inflation, matching its biggest ever rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. At the same time, it acknowledged the severe impact of the energy crisis and issued a dour forecast for growth. “It’s a really dark downside scenario,” Christine Lagarde, the president of the E.C.B., said at a news conference.

On Friday, ministers of the European Union are set to meet to debate a plan to intervene in the energy markets in a bid to tame prices. They will discuss strategies that could include price caps and mandatory cuts in energy usage. It’s going to be a cold winter across the Pond. And I predict a recession in the U.S. *Steve Bannon was finally arrested. He had been pardoned by Trump, but such a pardon allows a person to be charged for the same crime twice. Stephen K. Bannon, the self-professed populist adviser to former President Donald J. Trump, was accused by Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday of defrauding Americans who wanted to contribute to construction of a southern border wall, resurrecting a threat that Mr. Bannon seemed to have escaped with a 2021 presidential pardon. The prosecutors said that Mr. Bannon, after a run as Mr. Trump’s campaign chief and a White House official, played an integral role in an organization known as We Build the Wall Inc. The group, whose president and most visible representative was a wounded veteran of the Iraq war, reaped millions through internet appeals, pledging to make the symbol of Mr. Trump’s successful 2016 campaign a reality. Instead, prosecutors said, Mr. Bannon funneled more than $100,000 in donations to the organization’s president, Brian Kolfage, who had repeatedly promised not to take a salary. And New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said that while Mr. Bannon had represented himself as a patriotic volunteer fighting for ordinary citizens, he too had personally profited. Mr. Bannon was charged by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, with two felony counts of money laundering, two felony counts of conspiracy and one felony count of a scheme to defraud, and could face a maximum sentence of five to 15 years on the most serious charge. THE PERP WALK! He won’t be sharing a cell with Trump, though; even if both are convicted, Bannon’s crime is a state crime and Trump’s (if he’s charged) a federal one. If you like seeing Steve Bannon in handcuffs, this video is for you. (HT: @OliviaRubinABC) pic.twitter.com/EFtc1oJRjQ — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 8, 2022

*Reader Jez sent me this bit of news:

This story reports the first evidence of an amputation 31,000 years ago – it seems that the child whose foot was amputated survived for several years afterwards.

There’s also a report in Nature, which says this:

The skeleton of a person who lived 31,000 years ago bears hallmarks of the deliberate removal of their lower left leg — the earliest known evidence of surgical amputation Discovered on the island of Borneo, the remains pre-date the previous oldest known case of limb amputation by more than 20,000 years and indicate that the individual survived for several years after the surgery. The finding, published on 7 September in Nature, suggests that some ancient people were proficient nurses and performed sophisticated medical procedures much earlier than scientists have thought. Archaeologists once described southeast Asia “as a cultural backwater”, says study co-author India Dilkes-Hall, an archaeologist at the University of Western Australia in Perth. “There’s always been this trope that not a lot happened there.” But the discovery challenges this idea, revealing that people living in Borneo thousands of years ago were highly skilled at medicine. “It’s pushing forth the right idea that this is an incredibly complex area,” adds Dilkes-Hall. The researchers found the remains in a limestone cave on the eastern side of the Indonesian part of Borneo. They uncovered an ancient grave containing a human skeleton that was surprisingly complete — except for the left foot. . . .Their age at death was estimated to be about 19 or 20 years old. The team could not determine the individual’s sex, but their height was similar to that of male individuals who are known to have lived in that time and place. The lower third of the person’s leg was missing, and the tibia and fibula — the bones between the knee and ankle — ended in a clean cut. This level of precision indicates that the limb was not lost in an accident or an animal attack. The bones lacked the type of mark typically left by an infection, suggesting that the wound had been cleaned and protected from contamination. Furthermore, the small size of the left tibia and fibula compared with the right ones and the healing of the bones show that the amputation occurred during childhood and at least six to nine years before death.

A photo from the BBC story with its caption:

*Over on Bari Weiss’s Substack site, Peter Savodnik takes a position I haven’t seen yet: In “The cynical exploitation of Britney Greiner“, Savodnik sees both unfairness and wokeness in singling out Britney Greiner as an American to be traded for a seriously heinous spy:

There are an estimated 60 to 80 Americans whom the State Department has designated as “wrongfully detained” by foreign governments (or by non-state actors, in some cases)—from Russia to Iran to Saudi Arabia to Venezuela to China to Syria, much of which is controlled by the Islamic State. (The precise figure is classified.) Without this designation, a detainee’s case remains tucked away at Consular Services at the U.S. embassy. Once the detainee has been deemed “wrongfully detained,” the United States government commits itself, in principle, to doing whatever possible to bring that detainee home. Even then, most Americans know almost nothing about their fellow Americans rotting away in underground cells, or being tortured or starved, or suffering from any number of ailments, often without medical care. There’s Brittney Griner, but there’s also Paul Whelan, a former Marine also being held in Russia; Austin Tice, a journalist and former Marine who disappeared more than a decade ago in Syria; and the Citgo 6 oil executives who have been detained in Venezuela for nearly five years. Clearly, the government has an interest in seeing them all released. But when it comes to Brittney Griner, the question is: Is exchanging her for Viktor Bout too high a price? Will buying her freedom with that of an international arms trafficker inadvertently imperil the lives of Americans in dangerous places, or undermine American interests, or even possibly lead to a Bout-supplied terrorist attack in the United States? According to attorneys who have handled cases of other Americans wrongfully detained by hostile governments, the answer to those questions is: Without a doubt. They’re backed up by Republicans on Capitol Hill who insist, on background, that the Biden Administration has embraced “a woke foreign policy,” fighting extra hard to ensure the release of Griner—a black, gay woman—at the expense of national security. “Somebody within the administration thought it was good politics,” said one attorney representing wrongfully detained Americans. (He feared speaking openly, because, he said, it could endanger talks with State Department officials who might expedite his clients’ release.) “She’s black. She has a sexual orientation that’s different. Now let’s go out and virtue signal on this.”

Well, the Russian treatment of Greiner is clearly ridiculously harsh—nine years at hard labor in a penal colony for bringing in some hash oil, but one has to ask why she’s moved to the head of the prisoner-exchange line.

*And this may be the best news of all given that malaria is one of the world’s worst infectious diseases in terms of lives lost. WHO notes this: “According to the World Malaria Report 2020, there were 241 million cases of malaria globally in 2020 (uncertainty range 218–269 million) and 627 000 malaria deaths (uncertainty range 583–765 thousand).” Half a million yearly!

But now the BBC reports that there’s a new malaria vaccine that could severely reduce both infections and deaths (their emphasis):

A malaria vaccine with “world-changing” potential has been developed by scientists at the University of Oxford.

The team expect it to be rolled out next year after trials showed up to 80% protection against the deadly disease.

Crucially, say the scientists, their vaccine is cheap and they already have a deal to manufacture more than 100 million doses a year.

The charity Malaria No More said recent progress meant children dying from malaria could end “in our lifetimes”.

It has taken more than a century to develop effective vaccines as the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquitoes, is spectacularly complex and elusive. It is a constantly moving target, shifting forms inside the body, which make it hard to immunise against.

Last year, the World Health Organization gave the historic go-ahead for the first vaccine – developed by pharmaceutical giant GSK – to be used in Africa. However, the Oxford team claim their approach is more effective and can be manufactured on a far greater scale.

Trial results from 409 children in Nanoro, Burkina Faso, have been published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases. It shows three initial doses followed by a booster a year later gives up to 80% protection. Matthew, who wrote in his latest book about “gene drives” as a way to knock out mosquito populations (see here), takes note of this new vaccine:

Maybe those mosquito gene drives won’t be necessary. Genetic engineering is not the answer to every problem. https://t.co/gxrCBvfMEj — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) September 8, 2022

