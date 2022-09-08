Here’s the official news:
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
She was 96, and her last official act was to install Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister. I trust St. Peter won’t hold that against her.
You can read more about the death at nearly every website and social media site, as well as every television and radio station, so I will leave you to peruse.
22 thoughts on “Queen Elizabeth dies”
Well, that’s the telly schedules stuffed for the weekend.
Pity you poor Pommies, stuck with this royal rigamarole.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/16/what-happens-when-queen-elizabeth-dies-london-bridge
10-12 days…
Read a book, take a walk! Do not waste life watching TV!
personally upset the Prom is not on the radio… every bloody radio channel.
Poor Matthew has withdrawn from social media for the next week(s)…
https://twitter.com/matthewcobb/status/1567928720127557633
Yup, even Planet Rock’s schedule has gone. (I know… I was getting desperate!)
Huge respect for her even though I am not a huge monarchist.
Seconded, she will be missed by many.
Rest in peace. Interesting times.
Liz Truss just referred to the King as “Charles III”. I wonder if that’s actually the name he’ll go by.
Been confirmed.
At one time he expressed the desire to be known as King George, I think. That would make him George VII.
i am completely not a monarchist and I am an Irish Republican and an atheist, but all respect to Queen Elizabeth – a good woman, may she rest in peace.
And we only had both heads of state called Liz for two days
Queen Elizabeth was the head of state. Liz Truss is just the prime minister.
A sad day and an extraordinary unsettling moment. A sense of an age ending to be replaced with we know not what.
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral…..” I know the transfer it happens instantly but it’s a bit jarring to see it written down so quickly. I guess the national anthem will revert to the previous version too – nobody under the age of 70 has sung that one
My party trick is singing it to the tune of the Marseillaise! You need to do two verses but it works very well, especially the line “confound their politicks, frustrate their knavish tricks…”!
Look – Johnson followed by Truss – enough to kill off the strongest constitution!
Yup, g*d alone knows where Boris Johnson has been lurking on holiday during the leadership race. I hope he washed his hands before he met Liz II at Balmoral the other day!
Meanwhile, our youngest is hoping for a day or two off school…!
I wasn’t expecting to feel this sad. The monarchy is hard to justify as an institution, but she became queen 2 years before I was born, and it feels like a link with the past has gone. She seems to have been highly regarded in some unlikely places. I remember hearing Kenneth Kaunda, who had been imprisoned by the British, and became the first President of Zambia, talking about how much he valued and respected her advice. RIP.
Some of the most generous tributes on my Twitter feed today have been from The French. Here’s a great thread showing her with the previous 10 Presidents.
https://twitter.com/PedderSophie/status/1567930163442159619
I met the late Queen twice. She had a gift for making you feel that, for a moment or two, she was genuinely interested in you and why you were there.
I must say, I am more upset than I thought I would be.