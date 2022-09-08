Queen Elizabeth dies

Here’s the official news:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

She was 96, and her last official act was to install Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister. I trust St. Peter won’t hold that against her.

You can read more about the death at nearly every website and social media site, as well as every television and radio station, so I will leave you to peruse.