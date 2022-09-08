Queen Elizabeth dies

September 8, 2022 • 1:00 pm

Here’s the official news:

She was 96, and her last official act was to install Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister. I trust St. Peter won’t hold that against her.

You can read more about the death at nearly every website and social media site, as well as every television and radio station, so I will leave you to peruse.

  5. i am completely not a monarchist and I am an Irish Republican and an atheist, but all respect to Queen Elizabeth – a good woman, may she rest in peace.

  8. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral…..” I know the transfer it happens instantly but it’s a bit jarring to see it written down so quickly. I guess the national anthem will revert to the previous version too – nobody under the age of 70 has sung that one

    1. My party trick is singing it to the tune of the Marseillaise! You need to do two verses but it works very well, especially the line “confound their politicks, frustrate their knavish tricks…”!

    1. Yup, g*d alone knows where Boris Johnson has been lurking on holiday during the leadership race. I hope he washed his hands before he met Liz II at Balmoral the other day!

      Meanwhile, our youngest is hoping for a day or two off school…!

  10. I wasn’t expecting to feel this sad. The monarchy is hard to justify as an institution, but she became queen 2 years before I was born, and it feels like a link with the past has gone. She seems to have been highly regarded in some unlikely places. I remember hearing Kenneth Kaunda, who had been imprisoned by the British, and became the first President of Zambia, talking about how much he valued and respected her advice. RIP.

  12. I met the late Queen twice. She had a gift for making you feel that, for a moment or two, she was genuinely interested in you and why you were there.

    I must say, I am more upset than I thought I would be.

