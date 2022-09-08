Thursday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Thursday, September 8, 2022: National Date-Nut Bread Day. I love the stuff, especially slathered with cream cheese, but I’m not sure about the hyphen between “date” and “nut.”

It’s also National Pledge of Allegiance Day, marking “the anniversary of the day the Pledge first appeared, in 1892, in The Youth’s Companion“, International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day, Star Trek Day (the series debuted on this day in 1966), and National Ampersand Day (&).

A bit about the origin of the Ampersand, which once was seen as the 27th letter of the alphabet:

The ampersand, also known as the and sign, is the logogram &, representing the conjunction “and”. It originated as a ligature of the letters et—Latin for “and”.

Here’s the evolution of the symbol from “et” to “&”:

Stuff that happened on September 8 includes:

It’s a big statue: 5.17 meters (17 feet!) tall. I would claim that this is one of the finest works of sculpture in history, and of course many agree.

As Wikipedia notes about this town “it is the oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement in what is now the contiguous United States.”

Here’s the “Illustrated Police News sketch of Dr George Bagster Phillips examining the body of Annie Chapman at 29 Hanbury Street”. He’s “pronouncing life extinct”:

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

The words “under God” were not in the original pledge, but were addd in 1954. Here’s the deified Pledge:

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,”

1914 – World War I: Private Thomas Highgate becomes the first British soldier to be executed for desertion during the war.

1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch transparent tape.

The name is actually a national slur. As Wikipedia notes,

The use of the term Scotch in the name was a pejorative meaning “parsimonious” in the 1920s and 1930s. The brand name Scotch came about around 1925 while Richard Drew was testing his first masking tape to determine how much adhesive he needed to add. The bodyshop painter became frustrated with the sample masking tape and exclaimed, “Take this tape back to those Scotch bosses of yours and tell them to put more adhesive on it!” The name was soon applied to the entire line of 3M tapes.

Here’s an early can of Scotch tape:

1935 – US Senator from Louisiana Huey Long is fatally shot in the Louisiana State Capitol building.

He died 31 hours later, while his assassin was killed on the spot, riddled with 60 bullets from Long’s bodyguard. Long was a piece of work: a populist huckster beloved by many in Louisiana. Here’s his video promising to “share the wealth.” His campaign slogan was “Every man a King”, which was also the title of his autobiography. Well, Long became a king, but I don’t think his constituents got close. . ..

Sing along with Senator Huey:

Here’s the Pines Express, with footage of the last run. Look at that locomotive!

Here’s the pardon:

1978 – Black Friday, a massacre by soldiers against protesters in Tehran, results in 88 deaths, it marks the beginning of the end of the monarchy in Iran.

*The second suspect in the Canadian mass stabbing incident has been apprehended but, weirdly, died in (but not from) police custody. That means both suspects are dead, and a motive might never come to light.

Three days after a brutal mass stabbing devastated a rural Indigenous community in Saskatchewan, the two brothers who were wanted in the violent attacks are dead, though witness accounts indicate that one of the men, Myles Sanderson, was responsible for the deaths of 10 of the victims, according to a law enforcement official.

Myles Sanderson died Wednesday after experiencing “medical distress” following his arrest, Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore announced at a press conference. His brother Damien Sanderson was found dead the day after the attacks, police said previously.

*I heard this on the news today (oh boy!), but I couldn’t believe it. Texas is a hotbed of perfidy and bigotry, and that was shown once again by yesterday’s ruling from a Texas federal judge. Under the Affordable Care Act, HIV prevention drugs were covered for free. Not necessarily true, now? Why, because the judge affirmed a challenge to that law based on its supposed infringement of religious freedom.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Braidwood Management Inc. in its challenge to coverage of Gilead’s Truvada and Descovy. The two pre-exposure prophylactic drugs, commonly known as PrEP, are taken daily by hundreds of thousands of Americans, particularly men who have sex with men. The suit is being led by attorney Jonathan Mitchell, the Republican former solicitor general of Texas known for his efforts to restrict abortion access in the state. Mitchell argues that mandatory PrEP coverage forces Christians to subsidize “homosexual behavior”.

There’s the rub. Christians don’t have to help keep gay employees alive, because gayness is counter-Scriptural. Let the government do it.

O’Connor, a George W. Bush appointee, said the government failed to demonstrate a state interest in providing coverage of the drugs that overcame the plaintiffs’ religious objections. The judge reserved deciding the “appropriate remedy” for resolving the claim, and it’s unclear what impact the ruling will have beyond the plaintiff company, which employs about 70 people. He said there was no evidence that the government couldn’t assume the cost of providing PrEP drugs to people who are unable to obtain them from religious employers. PrEP drugs can cost as much as $20,000 a year, according to the ruling.

I would hardly believe that if Jesus was a real person, and if the myths about him in the Bible were true, he would say that this behavior is “un-Christian.” Let the government pay for the drugs! The problem is that the people who own Braidwood Management will pay the taxes that fund any government subsidy for the drugs. They’ll be subsidizing homosexuality no matter what they do!

*The Washington Post has information about some of the classified documents seized during the government’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. One of them dealt with a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities (I guess Iran) and others were deeply, deeply, classified, requiring Presidential approval to even look at them. These are the documents freely available to anybody visiting Mar-a-Lago:

A document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property.

Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. Only the president, some members of his Cabinet or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs, according to people familiar with the search, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive details of an ongoing investigation.

Documents about such highly classified operations require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance. Some special-access programs can have as few as a couple dozen government personnel authorized to know of an operation’s existence. Records that deal with such programs are kept under lock and key, almost always in a secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location.

But such documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago, with uncertain security, more than 18 months after Trump left the White House.

That’s the bad news. Do you want the good news? There isn’t any. More bad news:

*Some of the Gulf states are upset at the content of Netflix shows, and have warned that legal action will follow if Netflix doesn’t clean up its act, expunging anything that doesn’t conform to Islam. I bet, as the Guardian suggests here, that it involves anything that smacks of acceptance of homosexuality.

A group of Persian Gulf states have threatened Netflix with legal action if it continues broadcasting content that “contradicts” Islam, while Saudi state media indicated that the offending material centred on shows depicting sexual minorities. A statement issued jointly by the Saudi media regulator and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), headquartered in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, did not specifically identify material, referring only to content that “contradicts Islamic and societal values”. “The platform was contacted to remove this content, including content directed to children,” the statement said. Regional authorities “will follow up on the platform’s compliance with the directives, and in the event that the infringing content continues to be broadcast, the necessary legal measures will be taken”. The Gulf Cooperation Council includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. There was no immediate reaction from Netflix.

Once more religion poisons something. Why should what consenting adults do behind closed doors be of ANY interest to Islam, much less Allah? And if there’s a lawsuit, what could the Gulf states do. I can’t see any action beyond kicking Netflix out of their broadcasting. But ten to one Netflix will act as the de facto censory, as there are $$ to be had from the Middle East.

*Had enough bad news? There’s more coming. I would have thought that because George went to Biden in the last election (though narrowly), and one of the reasons for that was Stacey Abrams’s tireless and savvy work, that she’d be a very viable candidate for governor. And she is a candidate for governor, but she’s struggling. According to the NYT, she’s behind a Republican in the polls.

Georgia Democrats have grown increasingly pessimistic about Stacey Abrams’s chances of ousting Gov. Brian Kemp from office, pointing to her struggles to rally key parts of her party’s coalition and her inability to appeal to a slice of moderate Republican voters who can decide the state’s elections. Public and private polls have consistently shown her trailing Mr. Kemp, a Republican seeking a second term. And, in a particularly worrying sign for Ms. Abrams, polls also show she is drawing less support than the other high-profile Democrat on the ballot, Senator Raphael Warnock, who is seeking a first full term. The gap between the two Democrats, which is within the margin of error in some recent surveys and as wide as 10 points in others, highlights the extent of her struggles. Though she is beloved by Democratic voters, she has lost some ground with Black men, who provided crucial backing in her narrow loss to Mr. Kemp in 2018. And while Mr. Warnock draws some support from Republican moderates, Ms. Abrams — who has been vilified more by the G.O.P. than any other statewide figure — has shown little sign of peeling off significant numbers of disaffected Republicans.

*But here’s some good news sent by reader Jez, who sent me a link to a BBC article about a woman who detected a change in her husband’s odor 12 years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She detected the same odd odor on afflicted people later when when she went to a Parkinson’s support group. And, sure enough, there may be changes in skin chemistry detectable well before symptoms set in:

Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes.

Further study will be required to validate the findings before they can develop a diagnostic test that could be used in clinics or by GPs.

Their work was inspired by Joy Milne, a retired nurse from Perth. Joy, 72, knew her husband Les had Parkinson’s more than 12 years before he was diagnosed when she identified a change in the way he smelled.

“He had this musty rather unpleasant smell especially round his shoulders and the back of his neck and his skin had definitely changed,” she said.

She only linked the odour to the disease after Les was diagnosed and they met people at a Parkinson’s UK support group who had the same distinctive smell. Les died in June 2015.

But there’s something odd about that report, for it said that Joy knew her husband had Parkinson’s 12 years before he was diagnosed, though she didn’t connect the odor with the disease until after he was diagnosed. Those statements are contradictory.

Oh well. The important thing is that research is uncovering the basis of that odor and using it to provide early and fast diagnosis for this debilitating (and incurable) disease:

Now a team in the University of Manchester, working with Joy, has developed a simple skin-swab test which they claim is 95% accurate under laboratory conditions when it comes to telling whether people have Parkinson’s.

The researchers analysed sebum – the oily substance on skin – which was collected by using a cotton swab on patients’ backs, an area where it is less often washed away. Using mass spectrometry, they compared 79 people with Parkinson’s with a healthy control group of 71 people.

The research found more than 4,000 unique compounds in the samples, of which 500 were different between people with Parkinson’s and the control group. I’d like to see the differences, and whether they’re qualitative (compounds present only in people with Parkinson’s, for example) or quantitative (average difference in quantity of compounds, which is more likely and implied below. The test is supposed to be “95% effective, but we need to know the number of false positives and false negatives. There’s a publication (which I haven’t read); and another BBC article says this: The research revealed that a number of compounds, particularly hippuric acid, eicosane, and octadecanal, were found in higher than usual concentrations on the skin of Parkinson’s patients. They are contained in sebum – the oily secretion that coats everybody’s skin, but which is often produced in greater quantity by people with Parkinson’s, making them more likely to develop a skin complaint called seborrheic dermatitis. Lead author Prof Perdita Barran, from the school of chemistry at the University of Manchester, told BBC Scotland: “What we found are some compounds that are more present in people who have got Parkinson’s disease and the reason we’ve discovered them is because Joy Milne could smell a difference. As Jez said: Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, this potential test could be administered by general medics and give results in minutes. Currently, diagnosis can take years and requires specialist input. An early diagnosis would give clarity and allow those with the disease to make the most of life before the worst symptoms kick in.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is licking her chops:

A: What are you thinking about? Hili” About what I’ve just eaten.

In Polish: Ja: O czym myślisz? Hili: O tym co już zjadłam. . . . and a photo of Szaron among the apples:

A cartoon from Leigh Rubin:

From Merilee: a cat biker gang:

From Nicole. Seagulls love fries!

The Tweet of God is a bit salacious today. . .

Orgasms are My way of apologizing for everything else. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) September 6, 2022

More from Masih on the Iranian oppression of women. “There” should be “their,” of course, but I can’t believe they’d kill people for homosexuality. (They do.) Gay males are often forced to undergo transsexual surgery so they can have sex with men without being executed. (That’s a legal way to circumvent the prohibition.)

Heartbreaking; This innocent woman is sentenced to death by Iranian Revolutionary Court. Her name is Elham chobdar. Sh is an Iranian LGBTQ activist, and her crime is defending the rights of her community.

Elham and Zahra Sedigi are waiting to be executed. In jail. Be there voice. pic.twitter.com/NT6cvDDEDe — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 6, 2022

From Simon. I’m sure I’ve posted this infected snail before, but (as Richard Dawkins emphasized in our talk) it show the amazing power of natural selection on the parasitic worm that turns the snail into a sign that says “eat me!” It’s the extended phenotype of the worm! (See more at Wired.) This is convergent evolution between a worm and a neon sign.

This zombie snail. A parasitic worm Leucochloridium has taken over its motor functions and eye stalks, making them into caterpillar mimics so birds will eat them. The worm can then reproduce in the bird's GI tract, eventually transmitting via its faeces 🤯 https://t.co/mP8IrGh21L pic.twitter.com/C2xc83oU54 — Mike Inouye (@minouye271) August 12, 2019

From Nancie. This is a goose, not a duck, but it’s still amazing.

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

8 September 1886 | A Dutch Jew, Meijer Smeer, was born in Amsterdam. A musician, conductor. He arrived at #Auschwitz on 27 January 1944 in a transport of 948 Jews deported from #Westerbork. He was among 689 of them murdered i pic.twitter.com/gMKHIOxAiw — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 8, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. If you don’t know what an arcus cloud is, go here. Sound up for the thunder!

I wish I'd been in Steve Coggins' shoes yesterday evening… This is probably the best #arcus cloud I've ever seen in this country! pic.twitter.com/9wNOBCZ309 — Holly Green (@HollyJGreen) September 6, 2022

Good way to find a lost child. And yes, watch to the end when Eduardo shows up.

A young boy lost his dad in a crowd in Argentina.

Strangers came together to help, chanting the father's name. Then the band joined in with a song, "Eduardo, come and find Juan Cruz" via Daniel Abrahams pic.twitter.com/cFpauBO8jz — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 6, 2022

Can anybody find a video of this squid gliding? The video below tells us a lot about this squid, but has only photos and no video.

(I think Richard also mentioned this animal in his discussion of Flights of Fancy):

Day 5 of #Squidtember! I want to talk about the Japanese Flying Squid.(Todarodes pacificus) They can actually travel 65 feet in the air at speeds up to 11.2 meters per second! (Which is faster than Usain Bolt!) I swear these are absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/GBUABwhPV0 — Victoria Huber (@OneGirlOneOcean) September 6, 2022

