We’re getting near the end of photos, and few are coming in. I’m afraid I’ll have to make this feature more sporadic. Today I’m combining photos from three contributors; all their notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The first is Rachel Sperling.

I’m attaching a few photographs I snapped the other week of a female Ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) and a male Downy woodpecker ( Dryobates pubescens). These were shot in the southern Adirondack Mountains of New York.I’m only a casual birder, but I’ve observed hummingbirds to be very territorial; they’ll expend energy chasing one another away from feeders when there’s plenty of nectar to go around. But this hummingbird didn’t seem at all bothered by the presence of the downy woodpecker. For all I know, that’s common, but I’d never seen it before. I wasn’t able to get a photo of the woodpecker drinking the nectar, but he did appear to be drinking it.

Arthropods from Christopher Moss:

I always called these things tent caterpillars, but now I learn their web tents are seen only in the spring, and in the nodes of large branches and trunks. However, the Fall Webworm (Hyphantria cunea) makes its tents at the end of branches and appears at this time of year. This one caught my eye as it was so big—about four feet long. It’s a good thing for them that my mother, a horticulturalist, is no longer with us. She used to smash the webs up and grind the caterpillars with her bare hands, which made me rather squeamish! And having these around can hurt your horses.

A black and yellow garden spider (Argiope aurantia), that has made its home on my basil. Apparently venomous and willing to bite if disturbed, with an effect like that of a bumblebee sting on the recipient. I’ll have to leave that pot of basil till last and manage with the others in the meantime!

. . . and astronomy photos by Terry Platt.

Here’s a few more images of hydrogen in the Cygnus – Cepheus region of the Milky Way. I hope that they are useful. Simeis 57 – the ‘Propeller’ nebula is a small component of a much larger area of hydrogen found in North West Cygnus. It is probably about 5,500 light years away.

IC1340 is a very different kind of nebula, in that it is part of a huge expanding cloud of debris from a giant star that became a supernova about 15,000 years ago. Such explosions are the source of the heavy elements that make up most the Earth and the life upon it, so our bodies are composed largely of the debris from similar explosions that occurred billions of years ago. This nebula is in Eastern Cygnus and is often called the ‘Cirrus’ or ‘Veil’ for obvious reasons. The distance is 2,400 light years.

NGC 7380 – the ‘Wizard’ is one of the few nebulae that seem to fit quite well with an anthropomorphic name. The wizard’s pointy hat is clearly seen near the top, as a dark cone of dust, and his outstretched hands are seen near the centre, full of glow from the magical spell that he is casting. In reality, this is a region of hot hydrogen, which is expanding to the left and sculpting the cooler dust cloud. The Wizard is in Cepheus, a little North of Cygnus, and is about 8,500 light years away.