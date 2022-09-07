Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to another Hump Day, or, as they say in Zulu, Usuku Iwe-Hump. Today is Wednesday, September 7, 2022. It’s also National Beer Lover’s Day, once again implying, with the placement of the apostrophe, that only a single person who loves beer is being fêted. Who is that person?

It’s also Salami Day, National Acorn Squash Day (this odious “vegetable” doesn’t deserve its own day), Grandma Moses Day (born Sept. 7, 1860, died December 13, 1961), and National Feel the Love Day.

The sign below has been in the window of Katz’s Deli in NYC for ages. And “your boy” doesn’t even have to be Jewish! When I occasionally returned to Davis, California after I did my postdoc there, the well-known geneticist Mel Green (also a landsman), always asked me to bring him a “good kosher salami.” I brought Hebrew National, of course.

Stuff that happened on September 7 includes:

Can you believe that the Wikipedia article on this guy doesn’t even mention the origin of his nickname?

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded.

1857 – Mountain Meadows massacre: Mormon settlers slaughter most members of peaceful, emigrant wagon train.

The Mormons killed 120 peaceful members of a wagon train heading to California from Arkansas; the cause was a rumor that the people in the wagons had mistreated Mormons. All adults and children over seven were slaughtered. Eventually one Mormon was convicted and executed for plotting the massacre. Here’s the first part of a short two-part video about the massacre (I can’t find part 2):

1876 – In Northfield, Minnesota, Jesse James and the James–Younger Gang attempt to rob the town’s bank but are driven off by armed citizens.

Here’s Jesse James’s home in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he was betrayed and shot by fellow gang members at the age of 34:

James around 1882, the year he was killed:

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

He didn’t do it! Here’s Apollinaire in 1902; he died of the “Spanish flu” during the 1918 epidemic:

Here’s the winner of that first pageant: Margaret Gorman, all decked out in patriotic garb:

This brief entry is ineffably sad:

1936 – The last thylacine, a carnivorous marsupial named Benjamin, dies alone in its cage at the Hobart Zoo in Tasmania.

And here’s some rare footage of Benjamin alive, pacing neurotically in his cage. Some people think that tylacines are still alive.

1940 – World War II: The German Luftwaffe begins the Blitz, bombing London and other British cities for over 50 consecutive nights.

1978 – While walking across Waterloo Bridge in London, Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markov is assassinated by Bulgarian secret police agent Francesco Gullino by means of a ricin pellet fired from a specially-designed umbrella.

It took Markov four days to die (there’s no antidote for ricin.) Although we’re not sure that Gullino was the assassin, they did find a tiny pellet with holes in it in Markov’s leg (below). It’s also not clear that the poison was ricin. Here’s a diagram of the bullet; Wikipedia notes:

The pellet measured 1.70 millimetres (0.067 in) in diameter and was composed of 90% platinum and 10% iridium. It had two holes with diameters of 0.35 mm (0.014 in) drilled through it, producing an X-shaped cavity. Further examination by experts from Porton Down could not detect any remnant of poison. Considering possible poisons, scientists hypothesized that the pellet might have contained ricin. Porton Down scientists also thought that a sugary substance had been used to coat the tiny holes, creating a bubble that trapped the poison inside the cavities, with a specially crafted coating designed to melt at 37 °C (99 °F): human body temperature. After the pellet was inside Markov, the coating might have melted and the poison released to be absorbed into the bloodstream and kill him.

1996 – Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He succumbs to his injuries six days later.

Da Nooz:

*The UN inspectors of the nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine have inspected the facilities and are “gravely concerned” that shelling around the plant could cause a major disaster:

In a report on its findings, the agency said that shelling should be “stopped immediately” and that it was prepared to start consultations with both sides in the conflict over security at the plant, which is the largest in Europe. For weeks, fighting around the large facility — which was seized by Russian forces in March but is operated by Ukrainian engineers — has raised fears of a nuclear accident. A dry spent fuel storage facility was damaged last month and, in recent days, there has been a fire and loss of outside power to the plant. On Monday, renewed shelling caused a fire that once again led to the plant being disconnected from Ukraine’s national power grid, which Ukraine’s energy minister said placed critical cooling systems at risk of relying solely on emergency backup power. “While the ongoing shelling has not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, it continues to represent a constant threat to nuclear safety and security with potential impact on critical safety functions that may lead to radiological consequences with great safety significance,” the report said.

The report calls for establishing a “security protection zone” around the plant, but did not place blame or chastise one side or the other.

*The Washington Post reports on the downfall of humanities studies in college. The proportion of people studying humanities is falling compared to STEM majors, and the proportion of students who regret having majored in humanities is rising, with regretfulness much less among STEM majors. Here are a few plots:

Regrets, I have a few. . . .

Nearly 2 in 5 American college graduates have major regrets.

That is, they regret their major.

The regretters include a healthy population of liberal arts majors, who may be responding to pervasive social cues. When he delivered his 2011 State of the Union address in the shadow of the Great Recession, former president Barack Obama plugged math and science education and called on Americans to “out-innovate, out-educate, and out-build the rest of the world.” Since then, the number of new graduates in the arts and humanities has plunged.

. . . The burgeoning regret among humanities and arts majors may help explain why humanities graduates are a dying breed.

“There’s a pretty significant change underway,” historian and digital humanist Ben Schmidt said. “The numbers have dropped by 50 percent, and there’s no sign that they’re going to rebound.”

By 2021, disciplines such as history, English and religion graduated less than half as many students as they did in their early 2000s heyday, relative to the overall size of the graduating student body, according to Schmidt’s analysis of data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Here’s the choice of majors over the last 35 years, pitting all the humanities against just computer science, which are now equal in enrollment:

Proportional change in majors in the last decade. Note that the growing areas are proportional to how “sciencey” a discipline is, though I am surprised at the growth of “exercise science” (I don’t even know what that is).

In the decade since our national pivot to STEM, the number of people graduating with computer science degrees has doubled. Every STEM field notched significant gains. Nursing, exercise science, medicine, environment, engineering, and math and statistics are all up by at least 50 percent. Among the humanities, only two increased: cultural, ethnic and gender studies, and linguistics.

I can’t say that nobody anticipated this change: a lot of it is simply a matter of getting jobs that are good and have decent wages (there’s also a plot of how much STEM majors earn, though not a comparable one for humanities).

Nor do I think this is a good thing, as I’m a big fan of humanities. But as the purpose of college changed from getting educated and exposed to the world’s greatest thinkers to getting a credentials to land a job, of course STEM and computer sciences are going to nose out humanities. What I do deplore is the increase in “studies” majors, which is going to leave us with an oversupply of people in those fields, many of whom will then enter the hot market of DEI consultants.

*According to the NYT, over a million undocumented immigrants have entered the U.S. since Biden took office (notice that the paper calls them “asylum seekers,” implying that they are coming for political reasons, or to escape crime or harassment, not for economic reasons). All we know is that they’re undocumented. Referring to some immigrants living in Portland, the paper says this:

They are among the more than one million undocumented immigrants who have been allowed into the country temporarily after crossing the border during President Biden’s tenure, part of a record-breaking cascade of irregular migration around the world. Distinct from the hundreds of thousands who have entered the country undetected during Mr. Biden’s term, many of the one million are hoping for asylum — a long shot — and will have to wait seven years on average before a decision on their case is reached because of the nation’s clogged immigration system. . . . The million who have been allowed in since Mr. Biden took office — a figure that comes from internal Homeland Security data and court filings — are from more than 150 countries around the globe. With few pathways to enter the United States legally, crossing the border without documentation is often the only option for those fleeing crime and economic despair.

Of course this is an anti-Biden talking point for Republicans, but the concern is bipartisan:

. . . it is not just conservatives who are upset about the situation. There has long been consensus across parties that Congress needs to update the nation’s immigration laws to face the current challenge. Mr. Biden’s detractors say that his welcoming message to immigrants during his campaign amounted to an invitation to cross illegally; even his own Border Patrol chief, Raul Ortiz, suggested as much when he was interviewed recently as part of a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida. The Biden administration has repeatedly warned migrants not to make the dangerous and expensive journey to the border.

With no federal assistance once they are released, it falls to local communities and states to help the new immigrants get to where they are going and keep them from living on the streets. And lately, that challenge has grown. Let’s face it: Biden, despite what he says now, implicitly invited the mass movement across our Southwestern border. For many the problem is now out of hand, and shouldn’t the Democratic Congress have done something about this? After all, immigration reform can and should be bipartisan. But the Republicans are satisfied to let Democrats take the blame, and to some extent they should: they’ve been sitting on their hands. But now that Trump and the economy are big issues, there’s no strong impetus among Democrats to tackle immigration. On the other hand, maybe we should just have open borders, as some people maintain. . . .

*Facing a long jail sentence scheduled to be handed down this month, Elizabeth Holmses, the Theranos huckster, has found a reason to ask for a new trial. However, I’m not sure this is a valid reason for a new trial. The Wall Street Journal, the best source for information on l’affaire Theranos, reports:

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of defunct blood-testing startup Theranos Inc. who was convicted of fraud, has asked a federal judge for a new trial after she said one of the prosecution’s star witnesses visited her house to express regret for his role in her trial, according to a new court filing. Ms. Holmes said in a filing Tuesday that Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director who testified for five days in her criminal-fraud trial, showed up unannounced at her home Aug. 8. During his visit, Dr. Rosendorff spoke to Ms. Holmes’s partner and said that the government had twisted his testimony that Theranos was “working so hard to do something good and meaningful,” and that he felt guilty “to the point where he had difficulty sleeping,” according to the court filing.

Ms. Holmes is arguing that Dr. Rosendorff’s alleged statements to her partner qualifies her for a new trial or a hearing to discuss the evidence. Dr. Rosendorff declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of California declined to comment.

Seriously, the guy says he didn’t commit perjury, but the government “twisted” his statements during his examination:

At his Aug. 8 visit, Dr. Rosendorff didn’t speak directly to Ms. Holmes but to her partner, Billy Evans, who answered the door, according to Mr. Evans’s account of the exchange, which was filed into court record. Dr. Rosendorff looked disheveled and his voice trembled as he explained that “he feels guilty,” according to the account. “He said he is hurting,” according to Mr. Evans. Dr. Rosendorff explained that he “tried to answer the questions honestly” during the trial but that the government made things sound worse than they were when he was up on the stand during his testimony. He said he felt as though he had done something wrong, according to the account.

Oh for crying out loud! If Holmes manages to get a new trial, it will once again take months, and I doubt the result would differ. But “feeling as if you did something wrong even though you told the truth” doesn’t seem to me a good reason to bring the circus back to town again.

*The NYT also has an article called “The unexpected power of random acts of kindness,” and it will make you want to go out and do some of those acts. And the results are based on science! The article starts out describing a random act of kindness at Starbuck’s, and then talks about the study (with a link):

New findings, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology in August, corroborate just how powerful experiences like Ms. Alexander’s can be. Researchers found that people who perform a random act of kindness tend to underestimate how much the recipient will appreciate it. And they believe that miscalculation could hold many of us back from doing nice things for others more often. “We have this negativity bias when it comes to social connection. We just don’t think the positive impact of our behaviors is as positive as it is,” said Marisa Franco, a psychologist and author of “Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make — and Keep — Friends,” who did not work on the recent research. “With a study like this, I hope it will inspire more people to actually commit random acts of kindness,” she said.

And a description, which is longer than this:

The recent study comprised eight small experiments that varied in design and participants. In one, for example, graduate students were asked to perform thoughtful acts of their own choosing, like giving a classmate a ride home from campus, baking cookies or buying someone a cup of coffee.

In another, researchers recruited 84 participants on two cold weekends at the ice skating rink at Maggie Daley Park in Chicago. They were given a hot chocolate from the snack kiosk and were told they could keep it or give it to a stranger as a deliberate act of kindness. The 75 participants who gave away their hot chocolate were asked to guess how “big” the act of kindness would feel to the recipient on a scale from 0 (very small) to 10 (very large), and to predict how the recipient would rate their mood (ranging from much more negative than normal to much more positive than normal) upon receiving the drink. The recipients were then asked to report how they actually felt using the same scales. In that experiment — and across all others — the people doing the kind thing consistently underestimated how much it was actually appreciated, said one of the study’s authors, Amit Kumar, an assistant professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas, Austin. “We believe these miscalibrated expectations matter for behavior,” he said. “Not knowing one’s positive impact can stand in the way of people engaging in these sorts of acts of kindness in daily life.” Unsurprisingly, both the gift and the gesture itself were rated more highly than the giver thought. It’s unsurprising because we’re simply not used to strangers doing nice things for us without recompense, and it braces your faith in humanity. There’s a bit at the end about how to do these acts, which for some reason stresses out givers. Don’t overthink it, and incorporate what you’re good at in your gesture. (If you can’t bake, don’t make cupcakes for strangers!). Maybe readers can describe one of their random acts. Here’s a related act that’s not purely voluntary, but makes me happy nonetheless. In one of the fancier restaurants where I occasionally dine, you can bring your own wine, but the “price” of corkage is that you must donate three ounces of your wine to a complete stranger in the room. And you get to pick the recipient. It’s big fun to pick out someone who looks like they could use a tipple, and to see their smile when the waitperson gives them a glass (I bring only very good wines to this place.) And then you get to exchange smiles and waves. *The AP’s Covid explainer, “Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no”, is pretty damn depressing. The virus is not going away before we die, we have to keep updating the vaccines as the virus mutates, it could mutate into a much worse incarnation of its present state, and people will continue to die from it. A bit of the future: Experts say COVID will keep causing serious illness in some people. The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub made some pandemic projections spanning August 2022 to May 2023, assuming the new tweaked boosters adding protection for the newest omicron relatives would be available and a booster campaign would take place in fall and winter. In the most pessimistic scenario — a new variant and late boosters — they projected 1.3 million hospitalizations and 181,000 deaths during that period. In the most optimistic scenario — no new variant and early boosters — they projected a little more than half the number of hospitalizations and 111,000 deaths. Even the “Spanish flu” of 1918, while more of a killer, eventually went away.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili saw something amazing!

Hili: I’ve seen a battalion of motorized Don Quixotes. A: Where? Hili: They were driving towards a wind farm.

In Polish:

Hili: Widziałam batalion zmotoryzowanych Don Kichotów.

Ja: Gdzie?

Hili: Jechał na farmę wiatraków.

From Stash Krod, a great Jon Adams cartoon. Imagine all the viewers slavering over those donuts!

From Atheism on FB:

A B. Kliban cartoon from Stash Krod:

The Tweet of God with an irrelevant but funny response. The content of the second tweet is NOT “sensitive”!

Ducks plus capybaras equals an unbeatable combination. But this duck thought it had killed the rodent!

the duck was worried for a second pic.twitter.com/f8ncBtyUbD — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) September 6, 2022

From Luana:

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

From Barry, a learning experience:

Baby flamingo learning to stand on one leg…🦩😍 pic.twitter.com/PNFQ0nFxjw — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 5, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

7 September 1887 | A Polish woman, Maria Wacławek, was born in Warsaw. In #Auschwitz from 16 July 1943.

No. 50032

She perished in the camp on 22 November 1943. pic.twitter.com/O2rneO8AIB — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 7, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. The first is in honor of his new P.M.:

From 1715. The very long eighteenth century. pic.twitter.com/FcmX8RJShj — Robbie Richardson (@londonmikmaq) September 6, 2022

Someone save this cat! As I told Matthew, I could use the same caption for Philomena:

She’s gorgeous! Hope she finds a home soon. https://t.co/4ufUjbfvI5 — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) September 6, 2022

Live and Learn Department (read the article). I wonder how they survive the winter.

@TetZoo On the tiny offchance that you didn't know about the population of feral rheas in northeastern Germany: https://t.co/A6Ewi1viUy — Mike Tⓐylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@MikeTaylor) September 6, 2022