Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Magellan, of course, didn’t make it; he was killed by locals in the Philippines. But here’s the line of the circumnavigation:

Here, from Wired, is Dalton’s first use of symbols:

Four of these were found, dating back to the second century A.D. They are the oldest known seagoing ships in Northern Europe. I couldn’t find a photo of the wreckage, so here’s a reconstruction:

1972 – Munich massacre: Nine Israeli athletes die (along with a German policeman) at the hands of the Palestinian “Black September” terrorist group after being taken hostage at the Munich Olympic Games. Two other Israeli athletes were slain in the initial attack the previous day.

Here’s a picture of two of the athletes who were subsequently killed. The Wikipedia caption: “Israeli hostages Kehat Shorr (left) and Andre Spitzer (right) talk to West German officials during the hostage crisis.”

. . . and one of the Palestinian terrorists:

Ripken went on to play in 2,632 consecutive games; the record he broke was 2,130, set by “Iron Man” Lou Gehrig. Here are video highlights of the record-breaking game, including Ripken’s homer:

2018 – Supreme Court of India decriminalised all consensual sex among adults in private, making homosexuality legal on the Indian lands.

Da Nooz:

*Well, Trump got the special master he requested: someone who will review the materials seized by the government at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether there’s anything in Trump’s claim that he had a right to hold onto the documents. Although the NYT bills this as a setback to the government, I’m not sure that’s true. It is true that during the review the government cannot used any of the seized material to mount a criminal investigation at present, but after the “master” does the review, the government can go ahead.

My worry is that the judge, Aileen Cannon, will claim that Trump does have some kind of “executive privilege” as President, or can declassify documents. The reason I say that is this (from the article):

While the order may ultimately serve only to delay the criminal inquiry into Mr. Trump, the scope and candor of Judge Cannon’s language and reasoning pointed to broader themes. Her ruling seemed to carve out a special exception to the normal legal process for the former president and reject the Justice Department’s implicit argument that Mr. Trump be treated like any other investigative subject. . . . But Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, clearly disagreed with the Justice Department, writing in the order that she was “not convinced” of the government’s categorical assertion that executive privilege did not apply in this context. She added that she thought the department’s position “arguably overstates the law” and that setting aside any documents that could be shielded by executive privilege as the legal issues in the case are sorted out made sense.

Cannon was appointed by Trump, and that’s why Trump chose to file his claim in her districdt, where she’s the sole federal judge. Should she decide to abide by any decision that gives Trump legal privileges not enjoyed by other citizens, the government can appeal, but. .

. . .Any appeal of Judge Cannon’s ruling would be heard by a three-judge panel from the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta. Of its 11 active judges, six were appointed by Mr. Trump.

Now this refers to Cannon’s decision allowing a “special master”. But what happens if the master rules that Trump had some kind of executive privilege, some documents are off limits for an investigation, and Cannon agrees? That would be a different appeal, am I right?

*Canada has charged two men with the mass stabbing deaths in Saskatchewan that killed ten people and injured 18 more, but, although named, the men are still at large. Such mass murders are rare in Canada, and, if it had been two Americans, they likely would have used guns and the toll would be much higher. Here are the details:

The suspects, identified by police as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, remained at large Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after authorities received reports early Sunday morning of people being stabbed at the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon.

The two men, described by police as armed and dangerous, may be in Regina, Saskatchewan’s capital, authorities said. Police are investigating the relationship between the two suspects and the reasons they may have attacked 28 people in at least 13 locations.

Myles Sanderson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Both were charged with breaking and entering, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said more charges are likely. UPDATE: Damien Sanderson was found dead yesterday, and it wasn’t a suicide. Who knows what happened? From the NYT: The police said that it was possible Damien Sanderson had been targeted by his brother, but could not confirm it.

Myles Sanderson was believed to have suffered injuries, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said on Monday. But the nature of those injuries was unknown.

*The Guardian reports a bizarre use of modern technology to enforce antiquated and repressive customs. What a strange combination of old and new! (h/t Jez):

The Iranian government is planning to use facial recognition technology on public transport to identify women who are not complying with a strict new law on wearing the hijab, as the regime continues its increasingly punitive crackdown on women’s dress. The secretary of Iran’s Headquarters for Promoting Virtue and Preventing Vice, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, announced in a recent interview that the government was planning to use surveillance technology against women in public places following a new decree signed by the country’s hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, on restricting women’s clothing. The decree was signed on 15 August, a month after the 12 July national “Hijab and Chastity Day”, which sparked countrywide protests by women who posted videos of themselves on social media with their heads uncovered on streets and on buses and trains. In recent weeks, the Iranian authorities have responded with a spate of arrests, detentions and forced confessions on television. . . .The hijab, a head-covering worn by Muslim women, became mandatory after Iran’s revolution in 1979. Yet, over the decades since, women have pushed the limits of the stipulated dress code. Some of the women arrested for defying the new decree were identified after videos were posted online of them being harassed on public transport for not wearing the hijab properly. One, 28-year-old Sepideh Rashno, was arrested after a video circulated on social media of her being berated for “improper dress” by a fellow passenger, who was then forced off the vehicle by bystanders intervening on Rashno’s behalf. According to the human rights group Hrana, Rashno was beaten after her arrest and subsequently forced to apologise on television to the passenger who harassed her.

I weep for the women of Iran, who used to live with much more freedom, could wear what they wanted, and didn’t have to cover their hair. And yet they’re still protesting publicly and violating the “no hair” hijab rules as a form of protest, knowing that a beating and perhaps a long jail sentence could ensue. Those women are brave, and Masih Alinejad gives them a voice. If you follow people on Twitter, I’d recommend following her.

*Over at Bari Weiss’s Substack site, you can read Phoebe Matlz Bovy’s essay “The origins of woke” (it could also be called “On the Origins of the Specious”). I recently read a similar essay; both were inspired by this book from the 1990s:

Bovy’s question is this:

A compare-and-contrast of 1990s PC and contemporary so-called wokeness could fill volumes, so I’m mostly restricting myself to a too-close read of this one book. I’m asking only a few questions: What do the differences between the two phenomena indicate about the specificity of each moment? Did PC have the same place in the culture as wokeness later would? And to the fact of the book itself: Could something like this exist today—that is, a light-hearted poke at left-wing pieties? The existence ofThe Babylon Bee Guide to Wokenesssuggests yes, but humor does not exactly define the anti-wokeness crowd.

It certainly does! The anti-woke are far more funny—and fun—than the woke. Ask yourself this: who would you rather have a few beers with: John McWhorter or Robin DiAngelo. At any rate, But I’ll cut to the chase:

While some things in The Official Politically Correct Dictionary and Handbook feel dated, much of it could be written in 2022. There are the defenses of free speech, for example, including a long glossary item: “freedom of speech and the First Amendment,” which recounts “an official ban on inappropriately directed laughter” at the University of Connecticut. Beard and Cerf take aim at the censorious policing of language, writing that PC’s fixation on this betrays the movement’s essence of style over substance. The authors deride the self-satisfaction of the proponents of PC in the following passage: It’s easy to see why so many reformers have forsworn a unified assault on such distracting side issues as guaranteeing equal pay for equal work; eliminating unemployment, poverty, and homelessness; counteracting the inordinate influence of moneyed interests on the electoral system; and improving the dismal state of American education, all in order to devote their energies to correcting the fundamental inequities described in these pages. My final verdict? PC is wokeness. Wokeness is PC. And per the cover models, normcore is forever.

*Finally, two items related to Liz Truss, the UK’s new Prime Minister The NYT has a video by mock news reporter Jonathan Pie on La Truss. (h/t Barry). Pie is famous for his rants, and this one, nearly 7 minutes long, isn’t that funny, but it’s very good and passionate. First he takes the mickey out of Boris Johnson, and then gets onto Truss. One quote from the video. Referring to hard-working British citizens, Pie says:

. . . they see they are ruled by a government that is ruled by corporations. Not led by morality, but led by money. And Liz Truss embodies that painful truth perhaps even more than Boris did. For Boris was born into wealth. He was born a Tory. He was born a heartless bastard. Whereas Liz Truss has made the choice to be one. She made the choice to back big business and screw anyone who gets in the way of profit.

It goes on, so go listen.

Larry the Cat, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has been sighted at 10 Downing Street. There’s a video that you can watch, as the entire story at yahoo!news is this: (h/t Divy)

STORY: The cat, who lives inside the official residence of the prime minister, walked around as journalists were reporting on the results of the race for the governing Conservative party and next prime minister.

You can watch Larry hovering around the crowds of reporters and standing behind commentators as they pronounce on the news.

Truth from Facebook, though I haven't investigated whether the quote is real:

From Luana: A woman made up a tweet from Rowling to defame her (Brightbill claimed that Rowling had another account on which she was "virulently evil"), and when Rowling mentioned lawyers, the woman blocked her:

My lawyers would also very much like to know the identity of your 'real life' friend who 'screenshotted' it herself. As this Tweet never came from my account, she can't have captured it in the form it appears here. 2/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 31, 2022

Two tweets from Massih. They're still executing people in Iran for being gay, yet the U.S. is still cozying up to this repressive and murderous regime:

Detained LGBT+ rights advocate Zahra Sedighi-Hamedani sentenced to death in Iran for. Yes in 21st century being homosexual is a punishable crime in Iran and now she and Elham Chobdar are sentenced to be executed. This act of terror must be condemn by the world. Be their voice. pic.twitter.com/mMDO4Vqg4A — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 4, 2022

"Being gay is a disease and executing them is the cure," said the reformist president of Iran. Some in the West believe that Islamic Republic can be reformed. Just today Zahra Sedighi and Elham Chobdar are sentenced to death for advocating for LGBTQ

pic.twitter.com/NdhP0DG4jj — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 4, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

My cousin Jiří was a gifted boy. He lived in Prague w his parents Rudolf and Josefa Pollak.

On Sept 6, 1943 they were deported on transport DI to #Auschwitz were they were murdered. Jiří was 16. His poems are in the @JewishMuseumPRG.

Please follow @AuschwitzMuseum to honor him. pic.twitter.com/Unj4d0sBjg — ariana neumann (@ArianaNeumann) September 5, 2022

