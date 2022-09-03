CFI Video: Dawkins and I discuss his latest book

Two days ago I interviewed Richard Dawkins about his latest book: Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design and Evolution. The Center for Inquiry’s video is already up, and if you missed the live version you can watch it below. The discussion is about 45 minutes long with another 15 minutes for questions. At the end of the discussion, Richard describes the book he’s writing now.

I haven’t watched this one; like many, I can’t bear to see myself on video.