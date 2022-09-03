Caturday felid trifecta: The fishing cat; malformed cat walks like a spider; bizarre paintings of medieval cats; and lagniappe

Today’s trifecta involves mostly watching cat videos and looking at cat pictures. But hey, who wants to read on a holiday?

This first video is about the only cat that subsists on fish and dives for them: the endangered fishing cat of Southeast Asia (Prionailurus viverrinus). Several years ago I saw two of them in the Singapore Zoo, but had to go at night since they are nocturnal. Also, they didn’t fish for us. Here’s a seven-minute video about their habits and biology. Since the cats are rare and secretive, much of this must have been filmed in a zoo.

A note about their size, taken from Wikipedia:

The fishing cat is the largest cat of the Prionailurus. It is about twice the size of a domestic cat and stocky and muscular with medium to short legs. Its head-to-body length ranges from 57 to 78 cm (22 to 31 in), with a tail of 20 to 30 cm (7.9 to 11.8 in). Female fishing cats range in weight from 5.1 to 6.8 kg (11 to 15 lb), and males from 8.5 to 16 kg (19 to 35 lb), evidencing quite pronounced sexual dimorphism in size for a cat of this size.

Sadly, they also eat ducks, and you can see a successful attack on a duck about 4 minutes in:

*****************

Yes, this kitty, named Aries, was born deformed, and walks weirdly, but his staff loved him and adopted him. Look how well he’s adapted! He even climbs into his carrier by himself.

***************

Jennifer Ouellette noticed what I did: medieval painters simply could not paint cats. The one below has a penis and testicles in its mouth, with the staff trying to swap those organs for a sardine! What’s that all about?

Enjoy this collection of bizarre-looking cats in medieval paintings https://t.co/x2fcQfZHSc — Jennifer Ouellette (@JenLucPiquant) August 28, 2022

The collection of medieval cat drawings and paintings noted above can be seen at the link below (click on screenshot). See if you can find any that resemble a cat! I’ve put a few below to show you how the artists fail to observes properly. I have no theory as to why this is the case, except perhaps that artists concentrated more on humans, and so the cats often have humanlike faces. But many don’t look like any animal we know!

White cat:

Cat with eyebrows:

Scottish cat playing the bagpipes:

“Medieval Cheshire Cat”:

Magpie (not badly drawn) inspecting the butt of a cat:

What’s with the noses here?

Keyboard cat looks like a mouse:

There are 53 others at the site–go see ’em all!

*************

Lagiappe: From boingboing, we have a cat obsessed with almonds. First a note, then a video:

Ari the cat has a big personality and is obsessed with a tiny almond. Ari is a black cat that has a unique way of tiptoeing around the house, constantly arches her back, and enjoys jumping and running along the wall vertically. Her owner explains that Ari never showed interest in most toys. One day, Ari’s owner presented her with an almond, and Ari became fascinated by it. Ever since that day, Ari’s favorite hobbies include batting almonds around on the floor, holding them in her little paw, and hiding them around the house. It reminds me of how certain children will get bored after playing with a toy for a few minutes but will spend all day playing inside a cardboard box. Some cats like to play with toys from the pet store, but for Ari, all you need is an almond or two to get her going.

And even more lagniappe: reader Divy’s photo of her lovely cat Jango. He has lovely ticked fur and bottle-green eyes.