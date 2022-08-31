Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “pedantic,” shows not pedantry, but inability to hear. Poor Mo has the squitters!
2 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the trots”
Perhaps also a riff on how no one can spell that malady.
Hilarious and more subtle at the end – I’ve had trouble spelling unnecessary before, too.