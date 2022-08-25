Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, August 25, 2022, National Whisky Sour Day. It’s a decent drink if it’s not too sweet.

It’s also National Banana Split Day, National Burger Day (but only in the UK), and Kiss and Make Up Day.

Stuff that happened on August 25 includes:

This portrait of Galileo by Justus Sustermans, painted in 1636, was probably painted from life, as Galileo died in 1642 and was commissioned by one of Galileo’s friends. Galileo was about 72 at the time.

1823 – American fur trapper Hugh Glass is mauled by a grizzly bear while on an expedition in South Dakota.

Severely wounded, and left to die by his comrades, Glass nevertheless made it to civilization. It’s an amazing story, and is the basis for the popular movie The Revenant, in which Glass was played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Despite his injuries Glass regained consciousness, but found himself abandoned without weapons or equipment. He had festering wounds, a broken leg, and deep cuts on his back that exposed his bare ribs. Glass lay mutilated and alone, more than 200 miles (320 km) from the nearest American settlement at Fort Kiowa, on the Missouri River. Glass set the bone of his own leg, wrapped himself in the bear hide his companions had placed over him as a shroud, and began crawling back to Fort Kiowa. To prevent gangrene, Glass allowed maggots to eat the dead infected flesh in his wounds. Using Thunder Butte as a navigational landmark, Glass crawled overland south toward the Cheyenne River where he fashioned a crude raft and floated downstream to Fort Kiowa. The journey took him six weeks. He survived mostly on wild berries and roots.

Here’s a trailer for The Revenant, which I thought was okay but not great. It is a compelling tale, though.

This series of six articles, totally bogus, was probably created to both increase sales and mock hyped-up astronomical theories about life on other planets. Here’s a picture from the series with the caption, “A lithograph of the hoax’s “ruby amphitheater”, as printed in The Sun.” People believed this stuff! Batlike humans! But the Sun never admitted it was a hoax nor retracted the series.

1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

Here’s Captain Webb in his bathing costume. He was the first person to swim the channel unaided (someone had done it before wearing an inflatable suit:

1894 – Kitasato Shibasaburō discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet.

The infectious agent is the bacterium Yersinia pestis, and there was a simultaneous discovery of the agent by Alexandre Yersin. Wikipedia describes the simultaneous discovery:

In 1894, two bacteriologists, Alexandre Yersin of Switzerland and Kitasato Shibasaburō of Japan, independently isolated in Hong Kong the bacterium responsible for the 1894 Hong Kong plague. Though both investigators reported their findings, a series of confusing and contradictory statements by Kitasato eventually led to the acceptance of Yersin as the primary discoverer of the organism. Yersin named it Pasteurella pestis in honor of the Pasteur Institute, where he worked.

Here’s Shibasaburō on the thousand-yen banknote.

And the title of Yersin’s paper (click to read):

Here’s a 7-minute AP video about the liberation of Paris. There’s a page of great photos of the liberation here.

Krenz served four years for his policy, but still defends the former East Germany and is a big fan of Putin.

Da Nooz:

*Biden has decided to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt, which amounts to a big chunk out of the budget that will of course need filling by American taxpayers:

President Biden announced student loan debt relief on Wednesday for tens of millions of Americans, saying he would cancel $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000 per year and $20,000 for those who had received Pell grants for low-income students. The debt forgiveness, although less than what some Democrats had been pushing for, comes after months of deliberations in the White House over fairness and fears that it could exacerbate inflation before the midterm elections. . . . Mr. Biden also announced that a pandemic-era pause on student loan payments, which has been in effect since March 2020, would expire at the end of the year. The debt relief plan will almost certainly face legal challenges, making the timing of any relief uncertain.

Here are the specs, with income estimated from tax reports in 2020-2021:

Students who received Pell grants will be eligible for $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Around 60 percent of borrowers have received Pell grants, and the majority come from families making less than $30,000 a year. The Education Department estimates that 27 million borrowers will qualify for up to $20,000 in relief. Millions of other borrowers will be eligible for $10,000 in debt relief, as long as they earn less than $125,000 a year or are in households earning less than $250,000. Current students are also eligible for the debt relief; if they are dependents they will be assessed based on their parents’ income.

That income threshold seems quite high to me, but assessing what this will do to the economy is above my pay grade. It does, however, seem unfair to those who are actually paying back their student loans while making less than $125,000—a very good salary.

If you want to see more specific details, or to see if you qualify for debt forgiveness, the NYT has an article about that here.

*Anthony Fauci, the man we all know as the government’s face of the pandemic, is retiring at the ripe old age of 81. From the WaPo:

Fauci, 81, has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He joined the parent agency, the National Institutes of Health, in 1968 as a 27-year-old doctor who had just finished medical residency and was quickly identified as a rising star. Most recently, Fauci has also served as President Biden’s chief medical adviser since the start of his administration.

Fauci’s tenure as director of the infectious-diseases institute made him an adviser to seven presidents and put him on the front lines of every modern-day scourge, including AIDS, the 2001 anthrax scares, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus pandemic. During the nearly four decades Fauci led the agency, it grew from a little-known institute with a $350 million annual budget to a globally recognized powerhouse with a budget exceeding $6 billion. I don’t know much about Fauci, and only rarely listened to him on the news when he made pronouncements, but never had any clear reason to distrust the guy. Nevertheless, on some media and websites, mostly but not entirely right-wing ones, he was constantly excoriated for lying and distortion. I didn’t believe that then, and don’t now. But trawling around the internet I find that there are criticisms of his handling of the pandemic published not only at Bari Weiss’s site but also at Slate, a left-wing site

At Bari Weiss’s Substack, Dr. assesses Fauci’s legacy, and it isn’t pretty. He says Fauci got it badly wrong by treating kids as vectors of the disease, leading to school closings, didn’t allocate enough money for basic Covid-19 research, ignored the fact that having gotten the virus conferred a substantial amount of immunity, ignored the dissent of the “Great Barrington Declaration,” failed to admit that the “science” could be fallible, and finishes off with this:

Dr. Fauci made tremendous contributions, but during this crisis we needed someone at the top who took a broad view of how to fight a novel virus, and made recommendations based on weighing the direct and indirect consequences to society. How to Regain Trust: We now face the threat of a future pandemic in a country in which a large number of people no longer trust public health authorities. What happens when we have a novel, highly contagious, airborne virus with a much higher fatality rate than that of Covid-19? We desperately need to rebuild public trust now. That begins by having public health officials apologize for being dogmatic in their pronouncements, when the correct answer should have been: “We don’t know.” One lesson we should all learn from Covid-19 is that we should not put our entire faith and trust in one physician.

That’s a severe indictment, and, not having followed Fauci’s pronouncements (I relied on my own physician for data and advice), I don’t know how to judge it. But I put it here so readers can see, agree, or disagree.

Slate wrote a generally positive assessment, but also said this:

Like most people in power during a fast-moving pandemic, Fauci has been wrong. Most infamously, he was wrong about masks and asymptomatic transmission early in the pandemic. He was also wrong about vaccines stopping transmission. He was dismissive about the possibility of the lab origins of the virus—which, though increasingly unlikely, could not at the time be completely ruled out—which later raised eyebrows and fed into conspiracy theories because the NIH had provided grant money that indirectly funded virus research in Wuhan. The stress of managing a pandemic in a withering political environment even caused the preternaturally composed Fauci to occasionally give in to the heat of the moment. (“If anybody is lying here, senator, it’s you,” he snapped at Sen. Rand Paul in a testy exchange last summer.) Some of Fauci’s apparent flip-flopping was legitimately due to evolving evidence, but some of them were overconfident predictions. It would be fair to call some of them missteps—but not Nazi-level war crimes. To conflate the two, as figures on the right have done quite casually, is unhinged. But a deeper issue, I think, is that the archetype of the “trusted doctor” just did not survive the pandemic. It might be easy to chalk this loss up to a hyperpolarized country that can’t agree about anything. Or to blame decades-long efforts to generally destabilize scientific expertise. These are both factors. But the loss of the trusted doctor is also about a nation confronting a truth easier to ignore before the pandemic: Public health is unavoidably political.

I’m not so sure about the last sentence, which is very glib. If there were a polio epidemic, which is barely possible, I think the nation would trust a Chief Doc who told everyone not already immunized to get their shots.

*Even a conservative can be right (so to speak), and I agree with Bret Stephens’s latest piece in the NYT, “Will anybody punish Iran for its murderous campaign?” One mistake the Biden administration has made is to trust Iran’s words and to assume that a big carrot will get it to stop its nuclear program. We all know that’s baloney, but pretend to believe it. Not Stephens. First Stephens properly indicts Iran for the tentacles of terrorism it spreads across the world, targeting citizens in other countries who’ve criticized it (and we don’t even need to include the latest assault on Rushdie). He goes on:

The Islamic Republic has been carrying out a campaign of assassination, kidnapping and intimidation of its critics from its earliest days. Those who argue that these efforts are merely responses by Iran for wrongs done to it — the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani of the Revolutionary Guards, for instance — have cause and effect backward. Suleimani was targeted after a career spent killing others, including, according to the Pentagon, hundreds of Americans. How does all this bear on the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program? The conventional wisdom is that it doesn’t — that Iran’s record of fanaticism and murder has nothing to do with its willingness to limit its atomic ambitions in exchange for economic incentives.

But of course it does. The mistakes we’re making, says Stephens, are sending a signal of weakness by refusing to criticize its actions while continuing nuclear negotiations, and ignoring the lying, hateful, and nefarious Islamist character of the regime:

Advocates of a deal can tell themselves that it will have safeguards to verify compliance. But Iran has found ways to cheat, and the lifting of sanctions will provide it with a financial bonanza that it will immediately put to destructive use. Making a deal with Iran now is about as wise as striking a new arms-control agreement with Vladimir Putin.

I absolutely agree with that last paragraph, and believe that those who think we should negotiate with Iran, assuming it will act in good faith, are completely blind to reality.

*The governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, has rejected an appeal for clemency by James Coddington, scheduled to be executed for murder this morning. Granted, the crime was a gruesome one, but how is it expiated by killing someone else:

James Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of his friend and coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, inside Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine. . . .During a clemency hearing this month before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board, an emotional Coddington, now 50, apologized to Hale’s family and said he is a different man today. “I’m clean, I know God, I’m not … I’m not a vicious murderer,” Coddington told the board. “If this ends today with my death sentence, OK.” Mitch Hale, Albert Hale’s son who had urged the parole board not to recommend clemency, said he feels a sense of relief with Stitt’s decision. “Our family can put this behind us after 25 years,” Hale, 64, said. “No one is ever happy that someone’s dying, but (Coddington) chose this path … he knew what the consequences are, he rolled the dice and lost.”

No, Mr. Hale, Coddington did not choose this path; he had no choice at the time but to murder Albert Hale. Now it might be that Coddington is such an odious character that he must be kept away from society forever, in which case they could give him life without parole, which in the end works out as cheaper than execution. But what if Coddington can be rehabilitated, or already is? What if he can be released into society and make a positive contribution?

I suppose advocates of legal execution would say that rehabilitation is not an option, but they’re wrong, at least for many prisoners. We already know what execution is not a deterrent, so the only reasons to keep Coddington imprisoned until he dies are because he’s lying about being reformed and remains a danger to society, and, further, that there’s no chance in hell of him being reformed. What I smell here is the odor of retributive punishment, which solves nothing except to quell the anger of relatives. Coddington is a broken man and needs to be fixed, but fixing, to my mind, can never involve killing a prisoner.

*Finally, a new paper in Nature, which I haven’t read but was publicized by the AP, says that humans were already on their way to bipedality 7 millions years ago, after our lineage (the “hominins”) had split from that of chimps and bonobos. This is well before many people thought that bipedality had evolved, but researchers, analyzing one femur and two ulnae (a forearm bone), have concluded that the species, Sahelanthropus tchadensis, could not only walk upright, but was also partly arboreal, and clambered about in the trees. (In fact, it was probably more at home in trees than walking on the ground.) As the paper’s abstract notes

The morphology of the femur is most parsimonious with habitual bipedality, and the ulnae preserve evidence of substantial arboreal behaviour. Taken together, these findings suggest that hominins were already bipeds at around 7 Ma but also suggest that arboreal clambering was probably a significant part of their locomotor repertoire.

Here are the leg bones and arm bones from a News and Views in Nature (note that this piece calls the species a human “relative”, which is correct, rather than a human “ancestor”, which may not be correct (see below).

Other evidence for bipedality is that the foramen magnum, the hole in the base of the skull where the spinal cord connects to the brain, appears to be placed farther below the skull than other arboreal apes, indicating somewhat of an upright stance. That, at least is what the AP report says. But the AP report adds this:

Twenty years ago, scientists discovered a 7-million-year-old skull that they concluded belonged to a creature who walked upright and was our earliest known ancestor. Not everyone was convinced. Now, the researchers are back with more evidence they say strengthens their case.

Unfortunately, we do not know if Sahelanthropus tchadensis is one of our ancestors, much less the earliest known one. There could have been several species of apes that evolved after our ancestor branched off from that of chips and bonobos, but only one of those species would have been our ancestor. The rest could be relatives but not ancestors, since they left no genes to posterity.. We already know of several species of hominin, like the “robust” ones, that are on our side of the human/chimp divide but went extinct without leaving descendants. Newspapers have to stop conflating relatives with ancestors!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is mad at Andrzej:

Hili: I have a grudge against you. A: What for? Hili: I don’t know yet.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam do ciebie pretensje. Ja: O co? Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem.

And a photo of baby Kulka. Was Hili her relative?

**************************

Marie sent this duck cartoon by Mick Stevens; the caption is the prize winner in the New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest #592 for November 13, 2017. You can see other suggested captions here.

From Thomas, a cartoon by Tom Thaves. God knows everything!

I’m told that the bridge on the right is Westminster Bridge:

The Tweet of God, and a respondent:

He's watching; He's doom-scrolling; He's everywhere. Including on this tasty semi-burnt pancake. Mmm semi-burnt Jesus pancake. pic.twitter.com/MxvS4Sjy07 — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) August 24, 2022

From Titania. My vote is for Charles Darwin or Jonas Salk:

A challenge for all my haters… Name me ONE good thing that a straight white male has ever achieved for society. JUST ONE. If anyone can do it, I'll renounce intersectional feminism forever. Your move, creeps. 🤨 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 23, 2022

From Malcolm. How many logos do you recognize?

3D artist Jigar Patel (@jigpx) makes mesmerizing computer graphic animations. He created a series of brilliant clips called “Logo Factory”, and it's quite hard to stop looking at them TikTok: https://t.co/23Dvr1CsRj

Instagram: https://t.co/GrGuT4bQeypic.twitter.com/iNBXFfnfmU — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 23, 2022

From Simon, who responds, “I have now!”

Have you ever seen a crocodile gallop? pic.twitter.com/HGVLIMp2Fe — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) August 23, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

25 August 1911 | A Pole, Kazimierz Batorski, was born in Warsaw. A photographer. In #Auschwitz from 20 December 1941.

No. 24965

He perished in the camp on 13 August 1942. pic.twitter.com/FipckOEstF — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 25, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This one is of a “black tiger”, with some degree of melanism. No telling whether this is genetic, though.

Now THAT'S something you don't see everyday! This is footage of a pseudo – melanistic tiger from a camera trap in Similipal Tiger Reserve. Although increased production of melanin is seen across several wildcat species, it is a rare phenomenon among tigers. 📹 Susanta Nanda pic.twitter.com/NvjHs5QU3v — Dr. Wildlife 🐍 (@DrWildlife) August 22, 2022

From Ziya Tona (“Earthling”). What on earth kind of bird is this????

why are birds so good pic.twitter.com/X1wbTPmFPP — CAWWW (@pissed_eagle) August 21, 2022

Here’s an unusual paper from Current Biology. Part of the abstract is this:

Here, we studied the global spread of (mis-)information on spiders using a high-resolution global database of online newspaper articles on spider–human interactions, covering stories of spider–human encounters and biting events published from 2010–20204. We found that 47% of articles contained errors and 43% were sensationalist. Moreover, we show that the flow of spider-related news occurs within a highly interconnected global network and provide evidence that sensationalism is a key factor underlying the spread of misinformation.

Now in @CurrentBiology our analysis on the spread of spider (mis-)information across the global press. pdf #openacess here:https://t.co/c5CBkF6BV3 (Illustration by @jago_MO) 2-years in the making and involving a worldwide team of spider experts: @Cataranea, @arachnonaut … pic.twitter.com/w3tMJXqB8d — Stefano Mammola (@stefanomammola1) August 22, 2022

WHY couldn’t medieval artists draw cats?? This is a persistent mystery.

catnip, france, 13th century pic.twitter.com/Jmn5V1407B — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) August 22, 2022