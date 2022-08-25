I have about three days’ worth of photos left for publishing, and maybe people are tapped out. I can understand that given my incessant demand for photos and the limited supply of them among readers. If that’s the case, we will make this feature sporadic rather than daily (truth be told, I don’t know how many people follow this feature). But if you do have good wildlife photos, send them in.

Today’s bird photos come from Susan Harrison, an ecologist at UC Davis. Her captions and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Awkward Youths

Midsummer is a time of gangly young birds that are starting to fly but may not be fully independent yet. Often they can be seen chasing their parents around and begging for food. Sometimes they seem naively bold, and let themselves be observed from fairly close up. Some awkward youths from recent summers: Sooty Grouse (Dendragapus fuliginosus), Klamath Lake, OR (July 2020):

Dusky Flycatcher (Empidonax oberholseri), Ruby Mts, NV (July 2021):

Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax), Bodega Bay, CA (July 2021):

California Quail (Callipepla californica), Bodega Bay, CA (July 2021):

Western Tanager (Piranga ludoviciana), Mt. Jefferson, OR (July 2022):

White-headed Woodpecker (Dryobates albolarvatus) being scolded by a Steller’s Jay (Cyanocitta stelleri), Metolius River, OR (July 2022):

Common Ravens (Corvus corax), Metolius River, OR (July 2022):

House Wren (Troglodytes aedon), Sisters, OR (July 2022):

Red Crossbill (Loxia curvirostra), Sisters, OR (July 2022):

Pygmy Nuthatch (Sitta pygmaea), Sisters, OR (July 2022):

Snowy Egret (Egretta thula), Woodland, CA (August 2022):