My hourlong discussion with Richard Dawkins about his new book on flight, a discussion that will be broadcast live (and archived on YouTube), has been rescheduled for an hour earlier; it will now take place on September 1 at 6 pm Eastern US time rather than 7 pm. To see the announcement and to register if you want to see it live, please go to the original post here.

The discussion will be 45 minutes long and then there will be 15 minutes for Q&A at the end.

