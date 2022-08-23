A week from Thursday: I interview Richard Dawkins about his new book

The Skeptical Inquirer is the reason-promoting magazine of the Center for Inquiry, itself affiliated with the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science. Every Thursday they feature a live video presentation or interview that is later put on YouTube.

Next Thursday (Sept. 1) at 7 p.m. EDT, I have the pleasure and honor of discussing Richard Dawkins’s new book on flight with the author himself. You can register for free to see it live, or watch later on YouTube. Click on the link below to go to the description and to register. It will be an hour long, and I understand that there will be questions in the last ten minutes or so.

I’ve read the book twice and mentioned it briefly last week (you can buy it on Amazon at this link). I have a big list of things to talk about, but I’m willing to crowdsource questions from readers about the book, and perhaps a few general questions about Richard and his work (nothing personal, please!). If you have a good question, I’ll consider asking it, so put it in the comments.