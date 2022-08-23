More “ways of knowing”: New Zealand government reports that singing traditional Māori songs to saplings helps them grow

Reader Doug reported this “discovery” in a comment on a recent post. It’s a press release from a ministry of the New Zealand government, describing an astounding example of the power of “other ways of knowing” to effect plant growth. The announcement is (as usual) full of Māori language that we Anglophones don’t understand, but I’ll translate the important ones in brackets.

The upshot is that the Ministry claims that speaking and singing to plants in traditional Māori ways helps plants grow. Click to read. “Waita” in the headlne means “singing”:

Here’s the upshot (my emphasis)

A Northland marae [traditional Māori meeting ground] , which has recently expanded its business, is showing that a little TLC (tender loving care) in its nursery operation can go a long way to giving seedlings a head start. Akerama Marae nursery support manager Thelma Horne says, her team regularly korero and waiata to the fledgling native tree seedlings in their nursery. “Some people think we are a little crazy, but it is how we do things around here,” Thelma Horne says. Proof it works is on full display in their nursery where prized Kauri and Totara, grown from eco-sourced forests nearby, are shooting up much faster than what is normally expected, says Thelma Horne. “Scientists want to know why our trees are growing so successfully. Instead of taking months, we are cropping Totara seedlings out in weeks.”

According to a correspondent and a Māori dictionary, “korero” as a verb means “to tell, say, speak, read, talk, address, while “waiata” as a verb means “to sing”. In other words, talking and singing to the saplings speeds up their growth.

This effort is supported with a big-bucks grant from the Kiwi government:

Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Services partnered with the marae-based project last year, with a grant of nearly $500,000 over 2 years through the One Billion Trees (1BT) programme. [“Marae” are traditional Māori meeting grounds, complexes with buildings and an open area.]

. . . and is using traditional “ways of knowing, or mātauranga Māori, to speak and sing to the trees.

“Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service is proud to be associated with the Akerama Marae Nursery,” says Alex Wilson, director forest development, grants and partnerships. “The nursery project has sound foundations in mātauranga Māori and restorative planting principles.” Thelma Horne says there aren’t any trade secrets to what is driving their success in the nursery. “We have a different language to scientists. We can whakapapa [“to recite in proper order (e.g. genealogies, legends, months) recite genealogies”] direct to the rakau [“plant”], and that’s what we’ve been doing. We grow our plants, like we manaaki (help) our tamariki (children) so they can grow strong. A whanau is resilient when they are with their family, and we have maintained that analogy when they are growing in the nursery.

“Whanau” is defined as “extended family, family group, a familiar term of address to a number of people – the primary economic unit of traditional Māori society. In the modern context the term is sometimes used to include friends who may not have any kinship ties to other members.”

This practice will be used on a big scale:

“I believe, it is a start to many generations to return and to be able to rediscover their connection to the whenua [“land“] and to the rakau, and to learn more about their own whakapapa . . . that is a wonderful thing, and it all starts with learning our own waiata oriori (lullaby to regenerative seed and whanau) about planting seeds,” Arapeta Barber says.

Now it’s good to restore the forest, but of course where are the data showing that singing and talking to plants in Māori ways makes the plants grow taller? The only evidence is this “proof”:

Proof it works is on full display in their nursery where prized Kauri and Totara, grown from eco-sourced forests nearby, are shooting up much faster than what is normally expected, says Thelma Horne.

Is there a control group that isn’t spoken or sung to, and is otherwise treated the same? And another control group that is spoken to in another language, say English?

If there’s no control, then the only evidence is “growth higher than expected,” which of course is not evidence at all. And if there is a control group, could somebody be giving the special plants extra attention?

It’s just another sign of the New Zealand government’s unrestrained fealty to all things Māori that they fund a project that includes singing to plants, promoting unpublished and data-free results as a press release, and giving total credence to unbelievable results to legitimize Māori traditions.

Now I suppose there’s some unknown way that speaking and singing to plants in Māori could promote their growth, but I’m willing to bet a substantial sum that a properly controlled experiment overseen by objective observers wouldn’t work.

Where are the real scientists in New Zealand to ask “where are the data” and say “I won’t believe this without evidence”? Where are they? They are too cowed to speak up.