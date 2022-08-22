Today Colin Franks has returned, but this time not with birds but amphibians. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. Colin’s photography site is here, his Facebook site is here and his Instagram site is here.



Here are a dozen images of our local “Pacific Tree Frog” [Pseudacris regilla]. At this time of year, the juveniles are about the size of your fingernail. Cuteness defined.