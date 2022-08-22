Today Colin Franks has returned, but this time not with birds but amphibians. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. Colin’s photography site is here, his Facebook site is here and his Instagram site is here.
Pacific Tree Frog” [Pseudacris regilla]. At this time of year, the juveniles are about the size of your fingernail. Cuteness defined.Here are a dozen images of our local “
7 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Fantastic portraits Colin!
How wonderful to see some of your photographs again!
These are beautiful! Do you search the tree frogs out, or just run across them? Any particular time of day?
Love the silhouette. And the one with the dew drop is an interesting perspective! Thanks for sharing.
Thanks Taryn. There’s a local pond where I know they reside. As presently juveniles, I find them in the morning, as that’s when I show up, but I think they’re out all day too.
As I recall, this is the species that has the classic frog “Ribbitt, ribbitt” call.
I used to hear them in the background when my girlfriend called me from Vancouver Island in the spring.
I like these very much thanks.
Yes, the Pacific chorus frog (formerly treefrog when it was stll classified in genus Hyla) is the source of the classic ‘ribbit’, which can be heard in the nocturnal scenes of innumerable old movies and TV episodes ostensibly set elsewhere in the world.
These are all fabulous, Colin. Thanks for sharing! The one of the frog clasping the raindrop underneath its chin is intriguing, but I couldn’t pick a favourite – they’re all so good.