Monday: Hili dialogue

Cook was stabbed to death by native Hawaiians for trying to kidnap their local ruler.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

Here’s the Prez in that first car ride (he’s in the back seat):

1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress, although it is never ratified by a sufficient number of states.

This means that the people of D.C. have no representation in Congress, but they do have some representation in the Electoral College and can vote for President.

Here’s the famous strikeout. Ryan remains the only major league pitcher to surpass that figure, finishing his career with 5,714 “K”s.

Here’s Moore showing his fealty to the commandments inscribed in the lobby rock. He served as Alabama’s chief justice twice, and both times was removed for judicial misconduct.

A video of that debacle:

Da Nooz:

*It looks as if Democratic candidates aren’t overly eager to link themselves to Joe Biden. In this respect, the situation differs from that with Republican candidates, who can’t wait to insert themselves up Trump’s fundament. Here’s what the WaPo has to say:

Joe Biden on Thursday will effectively launch his midterm campaign efforts, attempting to capitalize on one of the best stretches of his presidency and beginning the hard task of persuading voters to keep Democrats in control of the House and the Senate. But he has also been in an uncomfortable position, as an anchor for many in his party — and for Biden, who for decades has prided himself on being one of the most sought-after Democratic surrogates, it’s also an unfamiliar one.

He’s being attacked more often in televised ads than Obama was at this point in 2010, or Trump was in 2018. He goes largely unnamed on Democratic campaign websites and Twitter accounts. And candidates in key races in battleground states are either not asking him to come — or actively avoiding him when he does, according to a Washington Post survey of more than 60 candidates in the most competitive gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and congressional campaigns in the country. Few candidates said they wanted Biden to campaign for them in their state or district, with many not responding to the question at all. The Post also asked if candidates wanted Vice President Harris as a surrogate campaigner for the Biden administration and got the same set of unenthusiastic responses. “No comment from the campaign at this time,” said a spokeswoman for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who is a Republican target in a state that Biden won by more than 13 points.

“We have not asked President Biden or VP Harris to campaign in Ohio and have no plans to do so,” said a spokeswoman for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is the Democratic nominee in a tight U.S. Senate race. Pointing to a range of surrogates for Republican nominee J.D. Vance, the spokeswoman, Izzi Levy, added, “Tim has been very clear that he wants to be the face of this campaign, and that’s not changing anytime soon.” I am a bit puzzled by this, but attribute it to Biden’s low ratings, even among Democrats. Although he’s too woke for my taste, and I’d prefer another candidate to replace him (don’t know who yet), he’s done pretty damn well lately. His handling of Ukraine has been excellent.

*Over at the NYT, columnist Damon Linker weighs, as did Andrew Sullivan on Friday, the merits and demerits of legally going after Trump. And Linker’s column, “There is no happy ending to America’s Trump problem,” comes to the same conclusion as Sullivan’s: it’s really risky to go after Trump legally, and comes with the possibility of ripping the country even further apart. On the other hand, Trump doesn’t get prosecuted despite having broken the law, he might (Ceiling Cat help us) have a chance to be President again, which is equally unthinkable. Linker concludes that we should depose the lunatic with votes, not with verdicts:

If the matter culminates in an indictment and trial of Mr. Trump, the Republican argument would be more of what we heard day in and day out through his administration. His defenders would claim that every person ostensibly committed to the dispassionate upholding of the rule of law is in fact motivated by rank partisanship and a drive to self-aggrandizement. This would be directed at the attorney general, the F.B.I., the Justice Department and other branches of the so-called deep state. The spectacle would be corrosive, in effect convincing most Republican voters that appeals to the rule of law are invariably a sham. But the nightmare wouldn’t stop there. What if Mr. Trump declares another run for the presidency just as he’s indicted and treats the trial as a circus illustrating the power of the Washington swamp and the need to put Republicans back in charge to drain it? It would be a risible claim, but potentially a politically effective one. And he might well continue this campaign even if convicted, possibly running for president from a jail cell. It would be Mr. Trump versus the System. He would be reviving an old American archetype: the folk-hero outlaw who takes on and seeks to take down the powerful in the name of the people. . . .That’s why it’s imperative we set aside the Plan A of prosecuting Mr. Trump. In its place, we should embrace a Plan B that defers the dream of a post-presidential perp walk in favor of allowing the political process to run its course. If Mr. Trump is the G.O.P. nominee again in 2024, Democrats will have no choice but to defeat him yet again, hopefully by an even larger margin than they did last time. Mr. Trump himself and his most devoted supporters will be no more likely to accept that outcome than they were after the 2020 election. The bigger the margin of his loss, the harder it will be for Mr. Trump to avoid looking like a loser, which is the outcome he dreads more than anything — and one that would be most likely to loosen his grip on his party. There is an obvious risk: If Mr. Trump runs again, he might win. But that’s a risk we can’t avoid — which is why we may well have found ourselves in a situation with no unambivalently good options.

Well, we already know this much. My vote is still to go after him with the law, assuming that a conviction is feasible. If a Republican like DeSantis wins, he can pardon Trump only regarding federal crimes, not state ones. But no American should be able to flout the law and get away with it just because he’s President.

*This is one I can’t figure out:

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian nationalist who helped shape the Kremlin’s narrative about Ukraine, was killed Saturday when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow, according to Russia’s main investigative authority. A Toyota Land Cruiser “went off at full speed on a public highway” and caught fire, it said, after an “explosive device planted under the bottom of the car on the driver’s side” blew up. The driver, identified by the committee as “journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina,” died at the scene. It said early evidence pointed to “a murder for hire.”

It makes no sense if you assume that the Russian government did it, as both Dugin and his daughter are stalwart supports of Putin and his bellicosity toward Ukraine. Usually, these kinds of murders are directed at opponents of Putin, not his supporters. It may also be true that the target of the bomb was not Dugin’s daughter but Dugin himself. But who would have the motivation to do this? My first thought was “Ukrainian special forces”, but I don’t think they have the reach and it would be politically hamhanded to target Russian civilians.

*From reader Ken:

A Texas law passed last year requires that public schools — including state universities — display signs with the motto “In God We Trust” if such signs have been donated to the schools (or purchased by the schools with money donated) by private organizations. The signs must be posted in a “conspicuous place” in the school and must include an American flag. I shudder to think what our theocratic Supreme Court will do if and when this issue reaches it.

In terms of the law, this is a no-brainer to me. I don’t care who donates the posters, making a show of religion in public schools violates the Constitution. From the relevant article:

“I strongly believe that the proud and patriotic display of ‘In God We Trust’ can only have a beneficial effect on our communities and our schools,” Oliverson said in a statement to ABC13. “I ask people of all faith traditions to join me in support of this unifying, positive, and powerful message.” However, a parent who wishes to remain anonymous said he doesn’t like the fact that his daughter must walk past that sign on her way into school every day. “It seems like a clear aggression against the separation of church and state and I don’t know why it’s necessary,” he said. “I don’t understand what it’s for other than some kind of political stunt.” Randall Kallinen is a civil rights attorney who has represented both sides on the issue of religious freedom. He said the answer to whether or not these signs violate the Constitution is up to the highest court in the land. Well, you can kiss that case goodbye. Our impending theocracy will ensure that those posters stay up, and atheist kids told just to not look at them. Somehow the court will allow the posters to stay on the grounds the the motto “is tradition, Jake, not religion”, just as they said when they allowed “In God We Trust” to remain America’s motto.

*From The New Yorker we have a humorous piece “God’s Grant Proposal”, in which Y*hw*h importunes the National Science Foundation for a $50,000 grant to create humans.

Dear National Science Foundation, My name is God the Almighty, creator of Heaven and Earth and founder of Species Development Solutions L.L.C. I’m writing to request a one-time grant of fifty thousand dollars to aid in the creation of a new bipedal, mostly hairless, fairly bad-smelling mammal. Capable of both linguistic communication and salsa dancing, this life-form will represent a bold departure from the trilobites, raptors, and weird dragonflies with two-foot wingspans that have populated the globe in past millennia. . . . But these mammals won’t spend all their time trying to have as much sex as possible before dying—just most of it. In their spare moments, their brains will allow them to perform a brand new cognitive function that I call “thinking about stuff,” which, in rare cases, will lead to the dazzling breakthrough of “coming up with stuff.” Haiku poetry, quantum physics, electric toothbrushes, Abstract Expressionism, lava lamps—the sky’s the limit! These new animals might even build a few churches and worship me, because, between us, the crocodile has been a pretty big letdown in that department.

It goes on, and it’s pretty funny. In the end the NSF offers this seemingly impotent God a grant of $4,000, and He takes it.

From Simon, another scientist who can’t abide the wokeness of Scientific American and Science.

Science Magazine is in a race with Scientific American to see which can be the more embarrassing former science magazine…It would be merely solipsistic, but in addition, the few meager descriptions of physics don't seem accurate either. 🙂https://t.co/HiPq5DFPVe — Lawrence M. Krauss (@LKrauss1) August 20, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: A girl gassed at six:

22 August 1938 | Slovak Jewish girl Suzana Itzkovitz was born. In June 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/lIEViQy7cX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 22, 2022

