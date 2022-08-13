Rushdie in bad shape with multiple serious injuries, on ventilator

“The news is not good,” Mr. Wylie said in an email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

Rushdie is a fighter, and I have my fingers crossed that he’ll make it.

As for the attacker, little is known of him except that he may have had religious motives. From NBC4 in New York:

The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, was born in California, but recently moved to New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. His last listed address was in Fairview, a Bergen County borough just across the Hudson River from Manhattan. FBI officials were seen going into the home of Matar Friday evening. Sources said that Matar also had a fake New Jersey driver’s license on him. State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. A preliminary law enforcement review of Matar’s social media accounts shows he is sympathetic to Shia extremism and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps causes, a law enforcement person with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC News. There are no definitive links to the IRGC but the initial assessment indicates he is sympathetic to the Iranian government group, the official says.

But enough about the accused.

I fell in love with Rushdie’s writing when I was in New Delhi years ago. I saw a book called Midnight’s Children among other tattered paperbacks on the blanket of a used bookseller in Connaught Circus. Needing a fat book for my upcoming travels in the country, I bought it for a pittance, and soon was immersed in a fantastic, non-put-downable story of magical realism in post-partition India. It was a mesmerizing tale, and not only won the Booker Prize in 1981, but was later named as the best Booker winner ever, the “Booker of Bookers.” Rushdie was knighted in 2008.

I’ve since read several of his works since some of which were excellent, but none came up to the standard of that first brilliant novel (what could?). Yet despite the 1989 fatwa put on him by Iranian cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for having written The Satanic Verses, Rushdie continued to make sporadic appearances. Many of them argued eloquently for freedom of speech, for which he suffered so much—and is suffering still.

It’s ironic that people are sending him “thoughts and prayers”, since Rushdie was a vociferous atheist. If you want to read something he wrote about his nonbelief, here’s Rushdie’s “Letter to the sixth billionths person” at the Guardian, part of The Portable Atheist, Hitchens’s superb collection of atheist writing. This is moving, and well worth reading (click on the screenshot for free access).

Below he gives his religious views in an exchange with Bill Moyers.

I’m sure his friends and family are near him, and I hope they, and we, don’t have to mourn him. Do not go gentle, Sir Salman.

And if you haven’t read Midnight’s Children, do so now. If you haven’t, you’re missing one of the great novels of our time.