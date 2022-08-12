Salman Rushdie attacked, stabbed while lecturing in New York

This is what we were all afraid of. It’s been 33 years since the fatwa was issued against Salman Rushdie for writing The Satanic Verses, but the rancor remains. He’s had a bodyguard, I think, but somehow the protection was bypassed. An AP report gives sketchy details about his attack in New York. It sounds serious, and the other photos at the AP are not heartening.
Some of the article:
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.
Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.
His condition was not immediately known.
Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.
Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.
A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.
Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.
Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.
That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.
Here’s a photo. We don’t know who the perpetrator was, so stay tuned. In the meantime, I’m hoping hard that he’ll survive.
14 thoughts on “Salman Rushdie attacked, stabbed while lecturing in New York”
I’m just in the process of reading Midnight’s Children, which is a masterpiece. This is heartbreaking.
I am shocked. Truly horrific. I’ve long been a fan, and am currently re-reading one of his books at this moment, which is a strange and sad coincidence. Who knows what the motive of the attacker was? (I’d be willing to be this is Islamic/Iranian terror, but we don’t know for sure yet.) Right now, I only want him to pull through. But whatever happens, I’m sure of one thing: his writing will long, long outlive his attacker (and, I’m sure, the Islamic Republic itself).
Also: BLEEP the BLEEPERS who did this, whoever they may be.
Pull through, Salman. Pull through.
I’m a big fan of Rushdie’s work, and was deeply saddened by the news of this attack. I hope that he will pull through.
I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to conclude that this was a result of the fatwah, now at $3.3 million. This is the violence and inhumanity that religion breeds.
I am avoiding speculating because it could just be a random loon. I suppose the likelihood is that it was a Muslim, but we’ve been surprised about criminals before.
I have never read The Satanic Verses but feel I must. Everywhere we look free speech is under attack. He was there to speak about writers & politics – writers are at the forefront of the free speech struggle. We must hope for a speedy recovery.
I bought a copy of The Satanic Verses shortly after Khomeini issued the fatwa as a show of solidarity. I read the controversial passages out of curiosity, and tried to plow through the rest of the novel, but found it tough sledding. Midnight’s Children, OTOH, was a masterpiece.
Here’s hoping Mr. Rushie has a full and speedy recovery from whatever injuries he sustained in the attack.
I was terribly sorry to see this. I hope he recovers.
Damn, this really sucks. I hope we find out more, soon. I just did a search and nothing new is being reported.
Not a good day. Fanatics poison everything.
A Reuters article minutes old (~1PM Eastern) says he was stabbed in the neck, was helicoptered to a hospital and that no further information about his status is available at the time.
Good friends of mine just got back to Virginia after two weeks at Chautauqua. The Chautauqua Institution hosts a nine-week series of lectures, films, music events and the like each summer near Jamestown, N.Y. Rushdie and Henry Reese (city of Asylum in Pittsburgh) apparently were onstage and about to speak for the 10:45 lecture this morning when he was attacked.
After all he has endured for all those years, it is still just unbelievable. So heartbreaking. I saw him speak a few years ago in Kansas City for his Quichotte book tour and he was just wonderful. A kind man with a keen mind and an excellent author and speaker. I hope he pulls through.
Religion Poisons Everything
Heart breaking. Hope, hope he survives. Heart breaking.