Anne Frank had white privilege?

This isn’t a huge kerfuffle, because the morons espousing the thesis in the title aren’t numerous. And the kerfuffle was popularized by the “scandal site” TMZ. Nevertheless, it shows how crazily woke some people are. Here’s the TMZ tweet which directs you to a clickbait-y article based entirely on tweets. (What would journalism do without Twitter? It would have to be more serious and do investigative reporting beyond scanning Twitter for faux controversies.)

The hellscape of Twitter is at it again … this time arguing over whether Anne Frank, a girl killed in the Holocaust for being Jewish, actually had 'white privilege.' https://t.co/wgGWcyYHO2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2022

Here are a few tweets and refutations of some of them. The crazy is heavy here (second tweet):

Anne Frank was murdered for not being white Six million Jews were murdered for not being white Twitter isn’t the problem, #antisemitism is. pic.twitter.com/WiwFwRieWx — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) July 10, 2022

Another tweet and refutation. I don’t think Anne Frank hid behind her “whiteness”; she hid from the Jew-hating Nazis in the annex of an Amsterdam pectin factory.

It’s time for our bi-annual garbage Holocaust take featuring Anne Frank and Jews as ‘white people’. pic.twitter.com/3vbyZDysud — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) July 9, 2022

Here’s someone observing a wider discussion in the UK:

The Jews have ‘white privilege’ debate is still running by Novarra/Corbyn crowd. My entire life in UK,my child’s life in UK – I’ve never been to a single Jewish school arts centre place of worship without barbed wire, security guards, search .Constant death threats. Priviledge? — Tracy-Ann Oberman 🇺🇦 (@TracyAnnO) July 1, 2019

Here’s a rabbi—a rabbi!—who pays lip service to “visible” Jews, but at the same time has to show her virtue, asserting that Jews “grabbed white privilege” (allowed to do so only because of anti-black racism) and thus are “conditionally white.” Grabbed white privilege? How do you do that?

Us dead? Yep, that’s why we talk about conditional whiteness. But white Jews were still nonetheless able to start grabbing white privilege a few generations ago and the only reason we could was because of antiblackness. We can only be allies in the fight against racism + — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 7, 2020

As you see below, even Hannah Nikole Jones of the 1619 Project can see the fallacy of this claim! And that fallacy is simple: in Nazified Europe, Jews were not seen as white–as “Aryans”, the “master race”. Rather, they were an inferior “race”, more or less the equivalent of blacks in the post-bellum South before civil rights came around. (I would disagree with Jones’s claim, though, that “race is a fiction”, as that needs severe qualification.)

I think you made to do a bit more reading in Nazism. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 9, 2022

But as I’ve said before, there is no object, no concept, no organization, and no activity that cannot be demonized by some crazied Wokesters. Anne Frank, for crying out loud!