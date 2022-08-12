Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, August 12, 2022, and remember that Cat Sabbath begins at sundown. It’s National Julienne Fries day (these are too thin, but thin fries are better than no fries!):

It’s also Baseball Fans Day, Truck Driver Day, the UN holiday of International Youth Day, and World Elephant Day.

Stuff that happened on August 12 includes:

1492 – Christopher Columbus arrives in the Canary Islands on his first voyage to the New World.

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

Here’s the model that went with Singer’s patent. It hasn’t changed all that much!

1865 – Joseph Lister, British surgeon and scientist, performs 1st antiseptic surgery.

1883 – The last quagga dies at the Natura Artis Magistra, a zoo in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The quagga is actually a subspecies of zebra, Equus quagga quagga. Here’s the only known photo of a living quagga, photographed at the London Zoo in 1870. It was hunted to extinction.

Here’s the first IBM PC:

Sue is at the Field Museum here in Chicago, and visitors always want to see her (and I take them). Getting her wasn’t cheap!

The California State University system, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, McDonald’s, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and individual donors agreed to assist in purchasing Sue for the Field Museum. On October 4, 1997, the auction began at US$500,000; less than ten minutes later, the Field Museum had purchased the remains with the highest bid of US$7.6 million. The final cost was US$8,362,500.

Photos: the mounted specimen; second, the specimen with the real bones in green (rest is restoration); third is Sue’s skull, which was too heavy to be mounted with the rest of the specimen. It has its own case upstairs:

Her real skull, remarkably well preserved. Look at those choppers!

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT reports that for months before the FBI searched his home, Trump had been subpoenaed, and that the FBI “tried every method short of a search warrant” to get boxes of documents he’d taken from the White House. The raid, then, wasn’t just something dreamed up as part of a conspiracy (that’s what Republicans are beefing about)—it was a last resort:

The subpoena suggests that the Justice Department tried methods short of a search warrant to account for the material before taking the politically explosive step of sending F.B.I. agents unannounced to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s home and members-only club.

Two people briefed on the classified documents that investigators believe remained at Mar-a-Lago indicated that they were so sensitive in nature, and related to national security, that the Justice Department had to act.

The subpoena was first disclosed by John Solomon, a conservative journalist who has also been designated by Mr. Trump as one of his representatives to the National Archives. The existence of the subpoena is being used by allies of Mr. Trump to make a case that the former president and his team were cooperating with the Justice Department in identifying and returning the documents in question and that the search was unjustified. If they were cooperating, why didn’t Trump just turn over the damn boxes. You can bet your bippy that the Department of Justice wouldn’t have conducted a raid if they thought Trump was going to cooperate. We’ve learned by now that Trump always pretends he’ll cooperate, but stalls forever. Remember during the campaign in 2019 when he promised he’d turn over his tax returns? What a joke!

*Speaking of which, there are two important related events. The first is that Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked a judge to unseal the warrant used to raid Mar-A-Lago the other day (you can see the request here). This is a good move, for it will dispel a lot of speculation—and perhaps some whining by Republicans.

In a clipped two-minute statement to reporters at the department’s headquarters, Mr. Garland, who previously declined to comment on the warrant, said he decided to go public with his actions now because Mr. Trump had already confirmed the action, the “surrounding circumstances” of the case, and the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

Mr. Garland’s decision to make a public appearance came at an extraordinary moment in the department’s 152-year history, as the sprawling investigation of a former president who remains a powerful political force gains momentum, with prosecutors from an array of the department’s divisions and regional offices taking new actions, seemingly every day. Mr. Garland, a laconic former judge, had come under increasing pressure this week to provide more public information about why the Justice Department decided that a search was necessary and who approved it — or at least to offer an explanation of the legal processes undertaken by his subordinates. But he seemed, even on Thursday, to do so with considerable reluctance, and reiterated his often-stated commitment to conducting the inquiry within the confines of the legal system rather than in public, with a goal of protecting the rights of targets of the probe, and the integrity of the investigation. Garland’s hand was forced, but I admire the ways he’s going about this. *And he’s going about this in yet another admirable way, having made a public announcement yesterday afternoon. It’s short (4 minutes), and I’ve put the video below. There’s not much new except his personal announcement that he asked a judge to unseal the warrant; most of it is his affirmation that Trump is being afforded the same rights as any American. He says that he personally approved the search warrant, decries the unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI. CNN adds this: The Justice Department has been instructed by the court to confer with Trump about its request to unseal certain warrant documents from the FBI Mar-a-Lago search and to tell the court by Friday 3 p.m. ET if he opposes their release. If the judge needs Trump’s permission to unseal the warrant, I wouldn’t count on any unsealing. Sadly, Garland clearly would have made a good Supreme Court Justice, but Mitch McConnell nixed that.

Ken adds this:

AG Merrick Garland held a very brief press conference this afternoon simply to announce the filing of the motion to unseal. I watched it, and he struck me as someone confident in the cards he’s holding.

Interestingly, Trump and his lawyers have thus far declined to make public the warrant and the inventory of seized documents , copies of which were left at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the search. (The application for the warrant — which is the key document containing the sworn affidavit establishing probable cause that a crime has been committed and that evidence of the crime will be found at the place to be searched — is submitted under seal and can be made public only if ordered unsealed by the court.) Trump and his lawyers now have an opportunity to respond to the motion to unseal before the court rules on the motion, so we’ll soon see if they agree or object to the unsealing. In the meantime, Trump has been alleging that the FBI probably planted documents at Mar-a-Lago during the search — which seems awfully far-fetched. This allegation, combined with his refusal thus far to release the warrant and inventory, suggests that he knows there was something seized that he cannot easily explain away. We shall see, and likely soon.

Note that the critical thing we want to see is the application for the warrant: the supposed crimes that persuaded the judge to issue the document. An update:

The court has given Trump and his lawyers until tomorrow (Fri. 8/12) afternoon to respond to the government’s motion to unseal the warrant, advising whether it consents or objects to having the warrant unsealed. Also, there’s a piece in today’s The Atlantic regarding the threats of violence by Trump supporters pervading social media (such as Trump’s “Truth Social” platform), including threats directed at the family of the SD Fla magistrate-judge (and former federal prosecutor) Bruce Reinhart, who signed the warrant authorizing the search of Mar-a-Lago. It’s gotten so bad that the shul Magistrate Reinhart and his family attend has been forced to cancel its weekly beachside Shabbat services

And Ken provides some lagniappe:

You’ve seen the new ad by the Lincoln Project, released after the execution of the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago? It’s playing in the media market that includes Trump’s “summer palace” at Bedminster, NJ.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anybody “gave Trump up”: the feds have been trying to get those boxes for a while.

*How can the West be such saps about Iran? We all know that Iran has a nuclear program, but pretend to believe their claims that they don’t. We all know that they’ll eventually have a bomb and delivery capability, but we keep giving them goodies so they’ll keep on pretending that they’re not interested in weapons. Now, by answering (with lies) a few questions, Iran has the chance to get the present sanctions by the US and EU lifted so it can start making bombs again. From the WSJ:

European Union diplomats trying to break a deadlock in talks over an Iran nuclear accord have proposed a significant new concession to Tehran aimed at speedily ending a U.N. investigation into the Islamic Republic’s past atomic activities. A key sticking point in 16-month-old talks to revive the 2015 deal, which put limits on Iran’s nuclear programs in exchange for sanctions relief, has been a probe by the International Atomic Energy Agency into undeclared nuclear material found in Iran in 2019.

That material, Israel and Western officials contend, is evidence that Iran once had a clandestine atomic-weapons program, something Tehran has long denied, saying it is only interested in a civilian nuclear program. In the nuclear negotiations, Iran has pressed for an end to the investigation since at least March. U.S. and European officials, meanwhile, have said they won’t negotiate over the investigation by the IAEA, an independent watchdog, which they say is unrelated to the nuclear deal. A draft text of the proposal from the EU, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, would have Iran agree to address the IAEA’s concerns before the pact takes effect, saying Iran is expected to answer the agency’s questions “with a view to clarifying them.” If Tehran cooperates, the U.S. and the other parties in the talks would urge the IAEA Board of member states to close the investigation, the text says.

What a bunch of credulous saps!

If all the parties to the accord, the U.S., Iran, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia and China agree to the proposed text, it would put the International Atomic Energy Agency into a difficult spot, with the implementation of the deal resting largely on its assessment of Tehran’s cooperation. A spokesman for the IAEA declined to comment. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, has vowed to never abandon the investigation until Iran answers where the nuclear material originated and where it is now.

Saps and invertebrates—except for the IAEA.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hilli’s getting wormed! When I asked if she voluntarily took her worm medicine (now that was a stupid question!), Malgorzata responded:

Yes, she got it. We always buy more than one because she is very good at spotting them and spitting out. This time Andrzej put it inside a piece of raw chicken meat and she swallowed it without realizing that there was medicine inside. There are never any problems with Szaron. A: Will you also eat worm medicine? Hili: Unwillingly.

Ja: Czy zechcesz również zjeść środek na robaki? Hili: Niechętnie.

********************

From Malcolm: oddly behaving cats:

From Merilee:

From Facebook:

From Titania:

Given that hate speech is not possible without free speech, any defence of free speech is a form of hate speech. — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 11, 2022

God really does NOT like Trump:

Trump pleaded the Fifth. It took a massive criminal investigation to finally make him shut the fuck up. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 10, 2022

We haven’t checked in with Masih in a while. The oppression of Iranian women continues unabated.

Recently dozens of women got arrested for protesting against compulsory hijab in Iran. 4 of those were tortured, brought on state TV denounced themselves and the #No2Hijab campaign.

By #WalkingUnveiled Iranian women are continuing their civil disobedience in public.#LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/x0vguUiXfN — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 11, 2022

I wonder if they learn this or (more likely), it’s largely in the genes:

If you didn't know, this is how the Reticulated Python climbs a tree. This sped up footage really demonstrates how snakes are just a muscular tube. pic.twitter.com/Kt5t2JiMvX — Curious Archive (@curious_archive) August 5, 2022

From the Auschwitz Museum. Almost all of these people (including the children of course) were gassed immediately after arriving at the camp:

12 August 1944 | The 1st transport of Poles deported by the Germans during the #Warsaw Uprising arrived at #Auschwitz from a transit camp in Pruszków: 1,984 men & 3,853 women. See our lesson "From the uprising Warsaw to Auschwitz": https://t.co/UVr5FOrviG | @WarsawRising44 pic.twitter.com/MatRrUeGbc — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 12, 2022

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. A suggestion that jumping spiders might dream (7 tweets in the thread):

While filming hanging jumping spiders at night, we noticed surprising things happening. Regular phases of curling up their legs and twitching in what seemed like uncontrolled movements. Reminding us a lot of sleeping dogs or cats, we asked: could this be REM sleep? 2/7 pic.twitter.com/TdSjwg21hD — Dr. Daniela Rößler 🌎 (@RoesslerDaniela) August 8, 2022

Really? A reason to live?

I have finally found a reason to live – making sure everyone knows about this horse called Potoooooooo (Pot-8-Os) pronounced Potatoes pic.twitter.com/w7JTjfayiQ — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) August 6, 2022

I vote for the swing:

A Bronze Age child on a swing, a woman, a goddess? Unique objects often trigger multiple interpretations. Fragmentary clay model of a figure swinging on a string between two columns with birds on top. Agia Triada, Crete, 1500-1450 BCE. Museum Heraklion. #Archaeology pic.twitter.com/SbqZjx5Cxc — Dr. Oliver Dietrich (@odietrich_) August 7, 2022