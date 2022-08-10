A psychology society requires DEI statements to accompany proposals to give talks at the annual meeting

Requirements that DEI statements must accompany job or even grad-school applications are becoming almost the norm these days. I’m tired of writing about them because they depress me, but I continue to do so—at a declining rate—to let people know how widespread this form of ideological pressure is.

This post, however, describes a new twist. According a post on social psychologist Lee Jussim‘s Unsafe Science site, The Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) is now requiring that DEI statements be submitted along with proposals to give talks at the SPSP’s annual meeting. The post links to that requirement and reproduces emails back and forth to SPSP officials from both Jon Haidt and Jussim. There’s a lot of stuff, so I’ll give just the requirements, Haidt’s email, a bit of the SPSP’s response, and a few remarks of my own.

Click to read:

You can see the SPSP’s mandate here. Here’s a bit of it:

The SPSP Equity and Anti-Racism (EAR) Taskforce suggested last year that we ask people to indicate how their presentation advances the Equity and Anti-racism goals of SPSP. The SPSP board agreed that we should do so. As a pilot program last year (for 2022 Convention Submissions), we asked people to write these statements during the submission process, but did not give them to reviewers (we required only the symposia, single presenter, and PD submissions to fill this out, posters and Undergraduate posters were exempt from this). We requested the submitters to please explain whether and how this submission advances the equity, inclusion, and anti-racism goals of SPSP. This may include, but is not limited to: The research participants in the sample; the methods used in the research; the members of the research team(s) involved in the work (e.g., background, diversity, career stage, affiliation type); the content of the presentation (e.g., critical theories, prejudice, equity, cross-cultural research). Both the Convention committee and the Professional Development committee agreed that these statements were helpful in making final decisions. We are now rolling the DEI statements out as part of the full review process this year. We will have the regular review process rubric set up using the major review criteria with a holistic rating (alongside strength/rigor, contribution, and interest value), but we will have the reviewers rate the DEI separately. Instructions for the reviewers will be altered so as to give them feedback on how to use this information in doing their reviews (see below):

There’s a three-point rating scale, and you better believe that if you don’t get a “3”, you ain’t giving a talk.

Note that giving talks at annual meetings is especially important for grad students and postdocs, for it gives you national exposure; and if you give a very good talk, people will court you for jobs. Presenting a poster is not nearly as prestigious, for not every faculty member walks around and reads all the posters. This is why the competition to give a talk is so keen. And now, if you want to do so, you have to somehow advance DEI in a social psychology talk, and explain in your submission how you do that. Each talk proposal is rated on a three-point scale:

Rating Scale: The system allows you to make ratings on a 3-point rating scale for each dimension: 3: Exceptional- The submission clearly and strongly advances SPSP’s goal of promoting equity, inclusion and anti-racism 2: Satisfactory- The submission slightly to moderately advances SPSP’s goal of promoting equity, inclusion, and anti-racism. We expect that this rating will be the most commonly applied rating. 1: Not Applicable- The submission does not advance SPSP’s goal of promoting equity, inclusion, and anti-racism



This reminds you of Berkeley’s three-area DEI rating system for getting jobs, doesn’t it?

Now both Jussim and Jon Haidt wrote to the SPSP protesting this requirement, but I found Haidt’s email particularly cogent, and so I’ll put it here:

To: Laura King, President, Society for Personality and Social Psychology July 19, 2022 Dear Laura: I wrote to you on June 29 asking if it was really the policy of SPSP that all proposals for our 2023 conference had to include an explanation of how the submission would “advance the equity, inclusion, and antiracism goals of SPSP.” You wrote in response: “We believe that part of that effort should involve amplifying the voices of those who have historically been underrepresented in our field.” I think that’s great. Do that. I think it’s fine for the program committee to have goals for the conference and to put out special calls, or to preferentially select talks or sessions for that reason. I can support the possibility of giving preference to speakers based on their race or nationality. Those are internal decisions about who and what you want at the conference. [JAC: Note that Haidt supports a form of affirmative action for selecting talks, and I have no issue with that.] But making all of us say how our work advances a specific ideological agenda? That is entirely different. You wrote: “I am not super clear on why anti-racism is viewed as problematic….?” I urge you to read Ibram Kendi’s “How to be an antiracist.” Here are two quotes, from p. 18: “There is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy. Every policy in every institution in every community in every nation is producing or sustaining either racial inequity or equity between racial groups.” This is a bizarre statement. Everything that is not explicitly aligned with his philosophy is racist? If SPSP has a policy about plagiarism that is not antiracist, then it is racist? If a town in Iceland has a policy about speed limits on its roads that is not antiracist, then it is racist? Kendi is an example of the Manichaen binary thinking that I have spent much of my career trying to reduce. “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” This statement is breathtaking in both its obvious wrongness (there are plenty of other remedies) and in its moral offensiveness. Those of us raised in the late 20th century who strived to end group-based discrimination are now told we are wrong, that the ONLY way to end group-based discrimination is to do it in reverse? We are told that if our goal is to be non-racist, rather than anti-racist, then that makes us racist? Antiracism is the most intellectually shallow and morally offensive ideology I have ever seen up close. It’s fine with me for it to be taught in schools as a set of influential ideas, like communism, nazism, or christianity. But if NYC public schools taught communism, nazism, christianity, or antiracism as an official creed, which my kids had to profess or abide by, I would withdraw them from the school system. If SPSP is now endorsing this ideology, and telling us that we cannot present at the SPSP conference unless we profess antiracism, or at least pay lip service to it by finding some way that our research advances it, then I cannot and will not attend the conference. And if this policy stays in place, then I will have to resign from SPSP, after 31 years of membership. At the 2011 SPSP conference, I gave a talk on how social psychology was becoming a tribal moral community. It was not a moralistic talk. It was a sociology of science talk making the argument that we had lost almost all of our political diversity, we were creating a hostile climate for non-progressives, and this was harming the quality of our science. The talk was well received. I was not shamed or attacked. I told reporters, for years afterward, that the response was a credit to our field, showing that we were scientists first, not activists. Many social psychologists asked me what we could do to improve, and a group of us later developed the argument into a paper that was published in BBS. (I am copying my co-authors on this email). The current mandatory antiracism statement is a giant step in the wrong direction. I urge you and the convention committee to reverse it. Sincerely, Jon Haidt —

Jonathan Haidt

Thomas Cooley Professor of Ethical Leadership

NYU-Stern School of Business

Jussim also wrote a stronger (and to my mind a bit intemperate) letter to King, and her response was basically, “Bugger off”. I won’t reproduce it as it will make this post too long, but here are a few salient bits from King’s response:

Dear Jon, et al., I appreciate your energetic engagement with our convention guidelines which I am sure arises from your deep dedication to social and personality psychology. To cut to the chase, the policy, generally, will not change. This policy was recommended by the SPSP Equity and Anti-Racism Task Force and approved by the SPSP Board (which is comprised of individuals elected to their positions by SPSP members). In my view, much of your concern is rooted in a misunderstanding of the policy. Let me reiterate some points from my initial reply that may not have been seen by everyone cc-d here:

The additions to the submission requirements are not new. They were in place last year.

These are consciousness raising tools.

These requirements are part of, but hardly the central issue in, the evaluation process. They are not a gatekeeping device.

And she had the temerity to add this:

I realize that not changing the policy (or deleting it altogether) is unlikely to be a satisfying outcome to you, even in the context of these clarifications. Certainly, your membership is valued and, of course, I encourage you to remain in the society as an important voice for diversity. . . .Thank you for sharing your concerns with me. Best wishes, Laura Laura A. King, Ph.D. (she, her) President, Society for Personality and Social Psychology Curators’ Distinguished Professor

Pardon me if I have doubts about whether she really wants the Haidt-ian kind of diversity.

That the DEI requirements are even part of the evaluation process is invidious. The purpose of SPSP talks is to advance knowledge, not advance an ideological program. There are, of course, various forms of social engineering that could be required for talks, involving not race but income, government policies like abortion, colonialism, and so on, but why are any of them relevant to the purpose of the SPSP? (I do realize that you can confect a “rationale” for putting DEI requirements into any application, but in the end they’re all a way of using authority to control discourse). Again I echo Stanley Fish’s book title: Save the World on Your Own Time.”

Jussim responded to Dr. King’s email with another, but no answer was given. That’s not surprising given that he proposed adding a workshop to the meeting. Here’s his proposal in an email to King:

However, perhaps I am wrong. Perhaps there is nothing disingenuous about your response. If so, then let me know when you want me to give a workshop at SPSP on: “How a laser-like focus on merit maximizes DEI without racial preferences, without social justice dogmas and without grinding a single ideological ax.” After all, you really care about DEI, right? What better way to advance it than to hear about how its done without recourse to cult-like ideological shibboleths and dogmas? It just “opposing racism” right? Its not some sort of toxic ideology, right? This is DEI for everyone, not just for far left progressive activists.

Now I find that a bit confrontational, but Jussim prides himself on being straghtforward to the point of harshness. I wouldn’t have written it because of course the proposal would have been rejected, and it’s guaranteed to stir up rancor.

Nevertheless, Jussim does present an alternative way of proposing talks guaranteeing that “structural racism” in the SPSP couldn’t affect the presentations. (Their proposal above also says that it’s intended to “Identify and address institutional and structural racism within SPSP”).

As Jussim writes in his column:

If SPSP thinks it has a racism problem with including certain types of people as presenters, all it needs to do is institute blind review. A racist cannot possibly discriminate on the basis of race if that racist does not know the racial identity of a submitter. If SPSP believes the leadership that invites speakers and panels (who therefore may not have to undergo conventional review) is racist, it should do something about that leadership; requiring thousands of powerless academics to submit DEI statements will do nothing to address racism at the top.

But of course there’s surely no structural racism in a society like the SPSP (though some members may be racists); the point of the SPSP’s requirement is not to get rid of inbuilt discrimination that doesn’t exist it but to create equity and signal virtue. The former goal cannot be met by a process of “blind evaluation.” Like Dr. King’s statement that people should not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, such colorblind evaluation is no longer in fashion among progressives. Instead, the SPSP wants to judge presentations not only by the content of the talk, but by the color of the speaker.