Coming to a university near you. . .

I knew before looking up this tweet, sent by a reader, that Sailer was a conservative. And sure enough, he works for the National Association of Scholars, which Wikipedia describes as “an American non-profit politically conservative advocacy organization, with a particular interest in education.” You can stop reading now, if you wish, but Saller simply lays out UC Berkeley’s rubric for what DEI requirements must be met for new hires. What he presents comes directly UC Berkeley’s own website, so these “guidelines” (read “requirements”) are genuine.

I’ve enlarged them below the tweet.

Thread: Universities increasingly require DEI statements for not only hiring but also promotion and tenure (see below). In many cases, the rubrics for evaluating those statements test for whether candidates display the right "values." For example, UC Berkeley's rubric. pic.twitter.com/SWFWkMBZ94 — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) August 5, 2022

Please click the three boxes below to enlarge for reading. As Berkeley’s Office for Faculty Equity and Welfare notes, there is a requirement that all scholars, whatever their fields, must as part of their job applications answer three groups of questions about how they feel about DEI initiatives and how they’d advance them:

Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are responsibilities of all Berkeley faculty through their research, teaching, and/or service. As a public institution we expect all new hires to meet our equity and inclusion standards for excellence. These responsibilities are codified in both the UC Berkeley Principles of Community(link is external), and The University of California Regents Policy 4400(link is external). Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging also supports our campus goals for diversifying the faculty and creating an inclusive campus climate for all individuals. The purpose of this webpage is to provide candidates for faculty positions and faculty search committees information about how to consider and evaluate contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging throughout the faculty search process.

So if you want a job at Berkeley, you’d better read what’s below, and tweak your statements and interviews so you give the search committee what it wants. I urge you to read all three boxes.

Berkeley evaluates all candidates applying for jobs in three areas of DEI: how much they know about it, what has been their track record in the past of advancing it, and what are their plans for advancing it at Berkeley if they’re hired? As the UCB website notes:

The sample rubric, below, is a template for search committees to use for assessing candidate contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). It is a guide, and can be adapted to specific searches as appropriate given departmental or disciplinary expertise.

Each area is scored from 1-5; the minimum score is 3 and the maximum is 15. I’ve heard that there are cutoffs below which faculty applications are simply not evaluated for scholarship, but simply thrown in the bin. I’m not sure whether that’s true, and, if so, whether a numerical cutoff is limited to some searches or all searches. But you better believe that you’ll be evaluated on how high your joint score is.

Here’s what you must know, must have done, and must plan to do about DEI. In this first area, you must be somewhat of a student of DEI to get the maximum points. No nerds who just study math need apply, no matter how good their scholarship!

It’s clear from the above that they’re looking for certain answers, and if you say the wrong thing, you lose points (and a chance at a job).

Below: To get the most points, you must have a deep and long-lasting record in advancing equity.

And of course you must have plans—specific plans, not just vague statements. If you’re in chemistry, for example, you have to show up with a bunch of new ideas about how to advance equity (not equality) and inclusion at in Berkeley’s Department of Chemistry.

Sailer gives similar statements from other good universities in the thread below his tweet, including Emery, Cornell, The University of Virginia, and The University of Michigan. They’ve all followed suit, Little Brothers following Big Brothers.

When I read these things, I feel I’m being thrown into a different world of academia—one in which advancing knowledge is subsidiary to advancing a very specific ideological program: the kind of antiracism espoused by Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. The purpose of a University now is not to produce and disseminate truth and wisdom, but to change society in certain directions. This change is to be effected by professors imposing their DEI philosophy on their students.

Of course, as a liberal I don’t object to students finding their way to liberalism and the philosophy of promoting equal opportunity in America. But they must arrive at this philosophy on their own, after exposure to a diversity of ideas. And they must do it on their own; their job at college is to learn, and, as Stanley Fish wrote, Save the World on Your Own Time. The same holds for faculty. They should not have to engage in activities deemed desirable by the progressive Left. Their job is to create knowledge and impart it (and the methods for evaluating knowledge and arguments) to their students. Their job is not to disseminate Leftist ideology, and I say this as someone on the Left.

And of all the diversity that is promulgated above, what is notably missing is a diversity of viewpoints. Anybody making statements like “I support freedom of speech and free discussion as a way of furthering the truth” as responses to the rubrics above will lose their chance for a job.

Can you imagine the degree of lying, misrepresentation, and dissimulation these kinds of requirements will foster among applicants for jobs?

My only consolation is that I now these kinds of requirements could never fly at The University of Chicago—at least for the time being.