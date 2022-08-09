Coming to a university near you. . .

I knew before looking up this tweet, sent by a reader, that Sailer was a conservative. And sure enough, he works for the National Association of Scholars, which Wikipedia describes as “an American non-profit politically conservative advocacy organization, with a particular interest in education.” You can stop reading now, if you wish, but Saller simply lays out UC Berkeley’s rubric for what DEI requirements must be met for new hires. What he presents comes directly UC Berkeley’s own website, so these “guidelines” (read “requirements”) are genuine.
I’ve enlarged them below the tweet.
Please click the three boxes below to enlarge for reading. As Berkeley’s Office for Faculty Equity and Welfare notes, there is a requirement that all scholars, whatever their fields, must as part of their job applications answer three groups of questions about how they feel about DEI initiatives and how they’d advance them:
Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are responsibilities of all Berkeley faculty through their research, teaching, and/or service. As a public institution we expect all new hires to meet our equity and inclusion standards for excellence. These responsibilities are codified in both the UC Berkeley Principles of Community(link is external), and The University of California Regents Policy 4400(link is external). Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging also supports our campus goals for diversifying the faculty and creating an inclusive campus climate for all individuals. The purpose of this webpage is to provide candidates for faculty positions and faculty search committees information about how to consider and evaluate contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging throughout the faculty search process.
So if you want a job at Berkeley, you’d better read what’s below, and tweak your statements and interviews so you give the search committee what it wants. I urge you to read all three boxes.
Berkeley evaluates all candidates applying for jobs in three areas of DEI: how much they know about it, what has been their track record in the past of advancing it, and what are their plans for advancing it at Berkeley if they’re hired? As the UCB website notes:
The sample rubric, below, is a template for search committees to use for assessing candidate contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). It is a guide, and can be adapted to specific searches as appropriate given departmental or disciplinary expertise.
Each area is scored from 1-5; the minimum score is 3 and the maximum is 15. I’ve heard that there are cutoffs below which faculty applications are simply not evaluated for scholarship, but simply thrown in the bin. I’m not sure whether that’s true, and, if so, whether a numerical cutoff is limited to some searches or all searches. But you better believe that you’ll be evaluated on how high your joint score is.
Here’s what you must know, must have done, and must plan to do about DEI. In this first area, you must be somewhat of a student of DEI to get the maximum points. No nerds who just study math need apply, no matter how good their scholarship!
It’s clear from the above that they’re looking for certain answers, and if you say the wrong thing, you lose points (and a chance at a job).
Below: To get the most points, you must have a deep and long-lasting record in advancing equity.
And of course you must have plans—specific plans, not just vague statements. If you’re in chemistry, for example, you have to show up with a bunch of new ideas about how to advance equity (not equality) and inclusion at in Berkeley’s Department of Chemistry.
Sailer gives similar statements from other good universities in the thread below his tweet, including Emery, Cornell, The University of Virginia, and The University of Michigan. They’ve all followed suit, Little Brothers following Big Brothers.
When I read these things, I feel I’m being thrown into a different world of academia—one in which advancing knowledge is subsidiary to advancing a very specific ideological program: the kind of antiracism espoused by Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. The purpose of a University now is not to produce and disseminate truth and wisdom, but to change society in certain directions. This change is to be effected by professors imposing their DEI philosophy on their students.
Of course, as a liberal I don’t object to students finding their way to liberalism and the philosophy of promoting equal opportunity in America. But they must arrive at this philosophy on their own, after exposure to a diversity of ideas. And they must do it on their own; their job at college is to learn, and, as Stanley Fish wrote, Save the World on Your Own Time. The same holds for faculty. They should not have to engage in activities deemed desirable by the progressive Left. Their job is to create knowledge and impart it (and the methods for evaluating knowledge and arguments) to their students. Their job is not to disseminate Leftist ideology, and I say this as someone on the Left.
And of all the diversity that is promulgated above, what is notably missing is a diversity of viewpoints. Anybody making statements like “I support freedom of speech and free discussion as a way of furthering the truth” as responses to the rubrics above will lose their chance for a job.
Can you imagine the degree of lying, misrepresentation, and dissimulation these kinds of requirements will foster among applicants for jobs?
My only consolation is that I now these kinds of requirements could never fly at The University of Chicago—at least for the time being.
I recently filled out a questionnaire prior to an interview for a community helping program.
This is the question, and my response.
5. Explain your thought process behind your efforts to be inclusive when working with others. How do you ensure that everyone in the room feels included and that you are creating a safe space for everyone?
Easy: I always see everyone in the room as individuals, humans with full potential. That is the safest modality I can project.
Later, I had a one to one Zoom with one of the staff, and was asked the same thing again. I elaborated a little to the effect: “when I am in the presence of others, I affirm all are 1) in the largest “group,” Homo Sapiens; and 2) in the smallest “group,” an individual. And all have equal standing and humanity. Period.
The staffer clearly grew uncomfortable, but he didn’t challenge me.
Note: I think activists have a name for my response, but I can’t think of it. “Negative anti-racism?” “Toxic color blindness?”
Note2: imagine you are specifically required to make everyone feel included and having to create a safe space? Especially needing to “ensure” it, as in the question above.
That is a blank check on their fragility. I guess my sarcastic response would be “I should not be a bigot.”
These university hiring criteria have been developing for some time. I suspect the acceleration of this process is related to the coming demolition of affirmative action in admissions and hiring by the US supreme court. US universities can see this coming, and can put in place the kinds of DEIB-based job qualifications that will be most easily fulfilled by members of under-represented groups. Affirmative action by any other name would smell as sweet.
Meanwhile in Canada we have straight-up race-based university hiring, and we have no need for these weak back-door routes to affirmative action.
https://www.sfu.ca/sfunews/stories/2021/11/sfu-signs-onto-the-scarborough-charter-on-anti-black-racism-and-.html
To hell with new job candidates, they require this same sort of stuff from graduate student applicants.
I’m lucky I already have a faculty position, because there is no chance I could bring myself to write one of these statements beyond, “I strive to treat everyone as an equal regardless of sex, race, creed, etc.” Which would score me a 1.
I’m not sure how much lying this will actually engender because I really think that anyone who doesn’t already accept this ‘woke’ garbage is so offended by it that they will refuse to play along and they’ll just look for a different line of work. These kinds of statements encourage you to treat people from minority groups as if they were means for your own end. They encourage you to treat minorites like Pokemon: “Gotta collect them all!” Instead of treating everyone as an equal. It’s gross.
Applicants who are already woke will, of course, have no problem regurgitating the Litany, as required by this Faith Statement.
It’s really the people who don’t have a good sense of their own political views who will be most affected by this. Being required to recite the Litany is their indoctrination into the religion. “If this is what the good people believe, and I’m one of the good people, I have to believe it too.”
Maybe I’m wrong and I’m just underestimating how cynical people are and what they are willing to say to get a job despite their own beliefs. But certainly people who are willing to lie like this should be nowhere near academia.
A similar sort of “wokeification” is also transforming medical schools and medical societies, according to an essay posted a few days ago by Heather Mac Donald at CityJournal. The piece is entitled “The Corruption of Medicine” and is very alarming indeed.
As I’ve commented on other threads, it surely can’t be long before someone challenges the UC system in court for violating the “No religious test” clause in Article VI of the US Constitution.
Thankful that I am now retired as I would have told these people where to shove their questions. I doubt that they really know what it is like to be disadvantaged; I certainly do but it has nothing to do with my skin color, but having grown up dirt poor on a farm in Nebraska, walking a mile to a one-room country school for 7 years, graduating from the town school in a class of 5 seniors, but my devouring books and participating in many extra curriculars I was awarded a 4 year tuition and expenses scholarship to Harvard College. I worked off my butt as I was not academically prepared but I love challenges and graduated cum laude with a senior honors thesis, then earned a PhD at University of Michigan. I did all of this the old-fashioned individualistic hard-working way, not with pity.
For the last 22 years I have worked for the disadvantaged community. But I won’t be arsed by a DEI commissioner/cadre who has done squat for the same. F..k you, is my natural reaction, and, on second thought, f..k you twice if you insist.
Luckily, or maybe because my work is known locally/regionally I’ve never been confronted with a DEI cadre, or more probably -surprisingly- maybe they don’t exist here (RSA) yet. At ay rate: f..k them thrice, no compromise (on third thoughts).
There are very, really very, few things that get me angry, but a DEI cadre having done squat questioning the ‘good work’ is one of them. F..k them fourfold (on fourth thought).
My apologies for this rant, but these DEI cadres really bug me. (F..k them fivefold, on fifth thought)
Horrendous – and doubtless it will be coming to this side of the Atlantic sometime soon.