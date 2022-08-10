Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ triggers

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Trigger,” raises the eternal question, “Why aren’t the Bible and Qur’an given trigger warnings?” After all, there’s slavery, incest, genocide, and all manner of horrible behaviors by both God and humans.
Apparently, according to The Times (paywall), the Bible has been given a trigger warning by one university.
Jesus and Mo agree with trigger warnings, but not for their own books:
A better idea would be to put massive trigger warnings outside libraries and have people sign some sort of agreement before entering. That way, we don’t have to worry about individual books. It’s all subjective anyway: what upsets one person need not upset another. After all, I enjoy seeing the guys I don’t like get whacked.
They are squeezing all the fun out of religion. Bad people. A similar incident was discussed on WEIT in 2017.
Too bad Jesus was not given a trigger warning. And unlike the students, he would not have been allowed to leave the hill even if being nailed to a cross had upset him. Good thing the Good Chap wasn’t upset.
They should make an animated film about the Flood from the animals’ point of view, so we can cheer as all the cute and cuddly little creatures drown.
Good that you mention the animals’ point of view. Similarly, I have often thought that god’s choice of drowning in a flood as his way of cleaning up the mess he caused is quite revealing about his character. Drowning is, after all, a particularly gruesome death that lasts a considerable period of time. He could, after all, have chosen any number of painless ways of dispensing with his design flaws, i.e. he could have just zapped those sinners painlessly out of existence or let them simply not wake up one morning.
Similarly with his explicit command that his beloved Israelites slaughter the Amalekites, whereby he was careful to note they should not omit butchering the women and children. I mean, he could have just teleported the Amalekites to some unsettled country to live in, if his beloved people really had to have the land. Or, again, if he really was intent on genocide, he could have just bopped them bloodlessly out of existence. But no, he opts once more for the grisliest solution.
I have mentioned to several Christians these reservations of mine about their god, and — surprise, surprise — every one of them has thus far defended their genocidal deity with the most acrobatic arguments imaginable. Some, when I further ask whether a person should in fact commit genocide if and when s/he receives such a command from his/her god, have responded in the affirmative.
Just sayin’.
And they don’t like being called the “snowflake generation” …!