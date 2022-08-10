Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ triggers

August 10, 2022 • 8:45 am

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “Trigger,” raises the eternal question, “Why aren’t the Bible and Qur’an given trigger warnings?” After all, there’s slavery, incest, genocide, and all manner of horrible behaviors by both God and humans.

Well, according to the note that came with the email, it’s been done—partly I can’t read the Times piece).

Apparently, according to The Times (paywall), the Bible has been given a trigger warning by one university.

Jesus and Mo agree with trigger warnings, but not for their own books:

 

3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ triggers

  1. A better idea would be to put massive trigger warnings outside libraries and have people sign some sort of agreement before entering. That way, we don’t have to worry about individual books. It’s all subjective anyway: what upsets one person need not upset another. After all, I enjoy seeing the guys I don’t like get whacked.

    Apparently, according to The Times (paywall), the Bible has been given a trigger warning by one university.

    They are squeezing all the fun out of religion. Bad people. A similar incident was discussed on WEIT in 2017.

    Too bad Jesus was not given a trigger warning. And unlike the students, he would not have been allowed to leave the hill even if being nailed to a cross had upset him. Good thing the Good Chap wasn’t upset.

    They should make an animated film about the Flood from the animals’ point of view, so we can cheer as all the cute and cuddly little creatures drown.

    Reply

    1. Good that you mention the animals’ point of view. Similarly, I have often thought that god’s choice of drowning in a flood as his way of cleaning up the mess he caused is quite revealing about his character. Drowning is, after all, a particularly gruesome death that lasts a considerable period of time. He could, after all, have chosen any number of painless ways of dispensing with his design flaws, i.e. he could have just zapped those sinners painlessly out of existence or let them simply not wake up one morning.
      Similarly with his explicit command that his beloved Israelites slaughter the Amalekites, whereby he was careful to note they should not omit butchering the women and children. I mean, he could have just teleported the Amalekites to some unsettled country to live in, if his beloved people really had to have the land. Or, again, if he really was intent on genocide, he could have just bopped them bloodlessly out of existence. But no, he opts once more for the grisliest solution.
      I have mentioned to several Christians these reservations of mine about their god, and — surprise, surprise — every one of them has thus far defended their genocidal deity with the most acrobatic arguments imaginable. Some, when I further ask whether a person should in fact commit genocide if and when s/he receives such a command from his/her god, have responded in the affirmative.
      Just sayin’.

      Reply

  2. Here’s part of the article from The Times::

    Universities have started removing books from reading lists to protect students from “challenging” content and have applied trigger warnings to more than 1,000 texts, a Times investigation has found.

    Ten universities, including three from the Russell Group, have withdrawn books from course study lists, or made them optional, in case they cause students harm.

    The texts include the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead, which has been “removed permanently” from a course reading list at Essex University because of concerns about graphic depictions of slavery.

    The classic play Miss Julie, by August Strindberg, has been withdrawn from an English literature module at Sussex University because it includes discussion of suicide.

    English students at Aberdeen University are also told they can opt out of discussions on a module about Geoffrey Chaucer and medieval writing as the course “sometimes entails engagement with topics that you may find emotionally challenging”.

    The findings come from a comprehensive audit by The Times of reading lists at campuses, amid concerns that universities are limiting what they teach for fear of upsetting or offending students.

    […]

    Two universities, Essex and Sussex, admitted to removing books from study lists for this reason, the first time this is thought to have happened at British universities.

    Eight others, including Russell Group members Warwick, Exeter and Glasgow, have made texts optional to protect students’ welfare.

    Academics have previously been criticised for providing trigger warnings for students reading mainstream literature. The Times investigation found 1,081 examples across undergraduate courses.

    Some of Britain’s most influential authors — including William Shakespeare, Geoffrey Chaucer, Jane Austen, Charlotte Brontë, Charles Dickens and Agatha Christie — are among those whose works have been deemed concerning enough to require warnings.

    And they don’t like being called the “snowflake generation” …!

    Reply

Leave a Reply