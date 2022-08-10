Emails from believers: “I know God exists the same way I know my wife loves me”

Does your wife love you? If you believe she does, then you’re justified in believing in God and Jesus. Or so says a befuddled believer, whose words I reproduce here.
A comment came in from one “Brad Thorp” (you’ll read it here only) addressing my post “Stephen Meyer in Newsweek: Three scientific discoveries point to God. As usual, his claims are misleading.”
If you recall, I addressed Meyer’s ID-generated claims that science couldn’t explain the Big Bang, the “fine tuning” of the laws of physics that permit life, and the “irreducible complexity” of some features of animals and plants. These, he argued, refute pure naturalistic evolution and physics. After I presented his arguments, I said this:
I’ll give alternative naturalistic explanations for each of the three “proofs of God”. We don’t know the materialistic answers for sure, but at least the scientific explanations are in principle testable, and there is some evidence behind them.
Apparently to some believers, like Mr. Thorp, if science can’t understand something, that counts as evidence for God. One would think that the history of science, which successively replaced divine explanations with naturalistic ones (e.g., lightning, disease, evolution), would make people more cautious about using “The Argument for God from Ignorance.”
But not Mr. Thorp. In fact, his email below suggests that science must bow to religion in its wisdom, for the “evidence for God” seejs stronger than the evidence for many claims that scientists take as provisionally true.
Thorp:
“… we still don’t know…” we still don’t know, we still don’t know…. Ad infinitum…
The only solution is an address where one can go, poke god in the belly, pull his beard… and decide we are smarter than He is!
The issue is not one of evidence. It is wanting absolutely conclusive evidence that forces one to believe, taking away any alternative. This creates a heinous caricature of a masochistic tyrant that anyone in their right mind finds repulsive. It denies the role “choice” plays in all our decision making.
I am an atheist of this misrepresention of the God portrayed in the Bible and revealed through the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
I for one am not looking for overwhelming conclusive proof that destroys my freedom to choose. I cannot objectively prove my wife loves me. But evidence that is beyond reasonable doubt gives me reason to support that conclusion. The same standard of evidence/proof is what we all use daily.
So in the never ending discussion about God and maintaining atheism re Christianity, let’s keep the standard of evidence artificially high and inconsistent with daily life: “ I won’t believe in god unless I can poke Him in the belly! “
The issue of God, including presumably whether God exists or not, “is not one of evidence”. But then it does become one of evidence. It’s just that we petulant atheists keep the standard of evidence “artificially high”. I’m not sure what “artificially high” means, but the God hypothesis doesn’t even surmount a bar so low that an earthworm could limbo under it. Science deals in likelihood, not absolute certainty, and it’s telling that, beyond revelation and scripture, we don’t have even a scintilla of scientific evidence for God, even though such evidence could exist. As Victor Stenger used to say, “Absence of evidence is evidence of absence. . . if the evidence should be there.” For God it isn’t.
In fact, I’m not sure what Thorp is saying. I don’t think he does, either. First he says he doesn’t need no stinking evidence because that would “destroy his freedom to choose” (i.e., evidence of God would make him uncomfortable about being a believer). But then he mentions the value of empirical evidence, even if it’s not absolutely conclusive: “I cannot objectively prove my wife loves me. But evidence that is beyond reasonable doubt gives me reason to support that conclusion.” Presumably he means empirical evidence that his wife acts as if she loves him, like treating him well, being affectionate, not having affairs, and so on.
Does Thorp not realize that the evidence that his wife loves him is a gazillion times stronger than the evidence that God existed and Jesus was his son, a son whose life and Resurrection offers us all a path of salvation? You can hire a private detective to check up on your wife, but you can’t hire one to look for God.
22 thoughts on “Emails from believers: “I know God exists the same way I know my wife loves me””
If my wife had the power to stop it, but allowed billions of people to suffer and die, then I would doubt that she loved any person, let alone me.
How many times a day does Mr. Thorp fall over due to his spinning around to refute his own weak arguments? A bowl of cooked spaghetti is better organized than his sentences.
My thought experiment is: What if all the Bibles were somehow lost, and we could somehow erase all memory of Christianity (or whatever one’s preferred faith might happen to be) for a generation? Would we ever rediscover it? Oh, sure, some kind of religion might arise — especially among the intellectually impoverished who craved some kind of final reward for earthly suffering, or just any firm (if fallacious) answer to unexplained questions — but would it be anything like Christianity? Of course not. A religion is just words. If we could only stop talking about it, it would vanish!
Now as for “does my wife love me” — well, I guess I can’t be sure, but then again, I don’t see why Mr. Thorp could prove that his god loves him. But I am quite certain that my wife exists, and that I could demonstrate that to any neutral observer. Evidently, the existence of God doesn’t rise to that level!
Well, no, I’m not sure “love” exists, either. There are chemical reactions and experiences we call love, and it suits me to have faith that it is love because it feels like it and it gives me pleasure and meaning. That same process might lead me further than atheism but not as far as gnostic theism with respect to a particular entity or entities.
I get where you are coming from here. We end up down a rabbit hole. Sure love might not exist, but does the concept of love exist? Do concepts exist? Concepts seem to be written in matter. Light from a monitor, smudges of ink on paper, vibrating air molecules, and of course arrangements of molecules in the brain.
You carefully said that you are not sure, and I agree … agnosticism is the way forward, I think.
For me the difference between belief and faith, is the former is based on corroborating evidence; and, faith is based on its lack or even despite contradictory evidence. Faith seems to stem from arguments from incredulity and sometimes ignorance.
This kind of “evidence” for God’s existence crumbles as soon as we get to the specifics. If Mr. Thorp is a Christian, his “faith” informs him that the Bible was written/inspired by God, but the Koran or the Book of Mormon were not.
Yet, a Mormon or Muslim would “know” that their book is a product of God.
So we have three claims which are mutually contradictory, with each party making the claim using “faith” as evidence for the truth of the claim. Yet how does the Mormon, Muslim, or Christian demonstrate that their faith is the correct one?
And this gets to the fundamental disingenuous nature of faith. Anyone making the claim that faith tells them about reality knows (or should know) about the existence of other faiths that make contradictory claims. Yet they avoid this fundamental problem and/or are often hostile to those who bring it up.
Invoking god to explain the existence anything has always been a head scratcher. It so obviously begs the question. “God created it.” Ok, so, where did god come from?
‘My wife loves me’, epic last words in a sheer endless number of cases.
The time and energy he put into formulating his dissonant reasoning, writing it down and sending to you is evidence of his own uneasy need to justify his leap of faith. If you have to keep proclaiming that your wife loves you, that is probably indicative that you have your doubts.
“I am an atheist of this misrepresentation of the God portrayed in the Bible and revealed through the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
Here’s where Mr. Thorp’s argument goes off the rails. Up to this point he was merely making a case for trusting his subjective experience of God, much as he trusts his subjective experience of his wife’s love. Not much to argue with there. But when he brings in the Bible, Jesus Christ, the resurrection, etc., he’s undercutting his own argument that subjective experience trumps other evidence, whether revelational or empirical. He wants to have his faith and eat it too.
I have a saying — when the faithful start pointing to evidence, then they’re playing our game!
You and I disagree, of course, as to whether subjective experience alone can ever provide reliable evidence for things unseen. (After all, the empirically undetectable and the nonexistent are asymptotically equivalent.)
But you stuck the landing on that comment, Gary; I’ll give you that. 🙂
How low can you go?
His god has a beard ergo is just a super human. How quaintly primitive.
For a resurrection of some godling budded off from what the writer obviously sees as a male deity, you require magic & the suspension of physical laws.
It is beyond absurd.
‘God is an ever decreasing pocket of scientific ignorance.’ -Neil de Grasse Tyson
Mr. Thorp seems to imply that scientists are being unfair by requiring strong evidence for empirical claims about the world. This is one of the places religionists and scientists differ. Scientists have methodological standards—evidentiary standards—that they apply to all knowledge. To scientists, no empirical claim of any sort passes muster without strong evidence. Scientists are not being mean or unfair. They are simply adhering to their methodological standards. And they adhere to them across all phenomena. There are no special categories of knowledge where scientists will not apply the same standards.
When scientists don’t have a good explanation for something, they do not give up and invoke God. Lack of understanding is not evidence for God. Scientists have good reason to expect that the something in question will *eventually* be understood—if they applying the methods of science consistently. Scientists have that confidence because scientific methods have led to so many successes in the past. We have television, vaccines, Webb telescopes, GPS systems, and long, healthy lives because of science. That’s where I put my confidence.