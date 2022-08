Here’s the live bear cam at Brooks Falls, Alaska. I have to tear myself away from watching it. We have a slew of bears (yes, I know that’s not the right name for a group) standing in a stream to gobble spawning salmon as they try to get over a waterfall. Fall and winter are coming, and the bears need to fatten up. (Fat Bear Contest coming.)

The cam is live, and the bears are dining like kings today! I just watched a salmon leap right into the gaping maw of one.