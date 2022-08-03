The latest Jesus and Mo strip, called “cancel”, has a tag: “Or speak to them?”
I like this week’s piece!
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Cancel Culture”
Great!
That is an action packed strip. Bravo!
Finally, Jesus and Mo with a clear difference between them.
With every passing day, Cancel Culture is increasingly becoming a self-defecating institution.