Thursday: Hili dialogue

Stuff that happened on August 4 includes:

1693 – Date traditionally ascribed to Dom Perignon‘s invention of champagne; it is not clear whether he actually invented champagne, however he has been credited as an innovator who developed the techniques used to perfect sparkling wine.

The statement above is true, though Wikipedia notes that the friar tried to prevent refermentation, which is what gives champagne its sparkle. Here’s his grave, with the caption, “Dom Pérignon is buried in the church of Hautvillers, région Champagne.” Others made important innovations, like adding a bit of sugar to induce a second fermentation and creation of the sturdy corks. I have no idea where the August 4 date comes from.

1873 – American Indian Wars: While protecting a railroad survey party in Montana, the United States 7th Cavalry, under Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer clashes for the first time with the Cheyenne and Lakota people near the Tongue River; only one man on each side is killed.

Custer was killed by the Cheyenne in the famous Battle of Little Big Horn in 1876; here’s a photo of him from the previous year:

1892 – The father and stepmother of Lizzie Borden are found murdered in their Fall River, Massachusetts home. She was tried and acquitted for the crimes a year later.

1914 – World War I: In response to the German invasion of Belgium, Belgium and the British Empire declare war on Germany. The United States declares its neutrality.

1944 – The Holocaust: A tip from a Dutch informer leads the Gestapo to a sealed-off area in an Amsterdam warehouse, where they find and arrest Jewish diarist Anne Frank, her family, and four others.

I’m reading this book now, and it’s a page-turner. The object was to determine who betrayed to the German occupiers the Frank family and others hiding in the Annex. I’m only halfway through so I don’t know the conclusion, but the amount of work it took by dozens of people to examine all the data is mind-boggling. Recommended (click to see Amazon link):

Here’s a diagram of the “secret annex” (right) behind Otto Frank’s former pectic factory, sold to non-Jews by law. It’s amazing that the occupants lived here for over two years without being detected, especially because the annex was visible from several other houses nearby. A rolling bookcase (I put an arrow by it) hid the entrance to the annex:

1964 – Civil rights movement: Civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney are found dead in Mississippi after disappearing on June 21.

Here are their bodies (warning: dead people); they were pinpointed by an informant, who happened to be a Highway Patrolman from Mississippi. They were killed by the Klan and seven men were convicted, but none served more than six years. Another man was convicted in 2005, 41 years after the crime, and died in prison.

One of the great travesties in Nobel Prize history is that Kissinger and North Vietnamese negotiator Le Duc Tho (below) were jointly awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for having negotiated a cease fire in Vietnam. Le Duc Tho turned down his prize—the only person in history to reject the Peace Prize:

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

2019 – Nine people are killed and 26 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio. This comes only 12 hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, where 23 people were killed.

2020 – At least 220 people are killed and over 5,000 are wounded when 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate explodes in Beirut, Lebanon.

Remember this, which was two years ago? (It doesn’t seem that long.)Here’s a news report showing the explosion, which was massive. Nobody knows what caused it, though consensus suggests it was an accident:

Da Nooz:

*Yay for Kansas! In a vote that might have gone the other way, but came out strongly for the pro-choice side, the voters of Kansas strongly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have restricted abortion rights. Kansas is a resolutely conservative state, especially in the rural areas, yet the drive to amend the constitution failed miserably.

The question presented to voters here was whether abortion protections should be stripped from the state constitution. A “yes” vote would allow Kansas’s Republican-led legislature to pass future limits on abortion — or ban it altogether — in its coming session in January. A “no” vote would leave those protections in place.

With 90 percent of the vote counted, 60 percent of voters wanted to maintain those abortion protections compared with 40 percent who wanted to remove them from the state constitution. Turnout for Tuesday’s primary election far exceeded other contests in recent years, with around 900,000 Kansans voting, according to an Associated Press estimate. That is nearly twice as many as the 473,438 who turned out in the 2018 primary election.

Kansans voted to protect abortion rights during their Aug. 2 primary. Those results could be a sign of what’s to come for more states in the 2022 midterms. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

Abortion rights advocates pointed to their resounding win here as evidence that Americans are angry about the efforts to roll back women’s rights. It’s always upset me that even in red states, most voters favored leaving Roe alone, but legislators always manage to ban abortion. Here’s to Kansas, and let’s hope other states follow its lead. *The U.S. Senate voted 95-1 to approve the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Who was the holdout? Guess (my emphasis). The Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to approve a treaty that would expand NATO to include Finland and Sweden, with Republicans and Democrats linking arms for one of the most significant expansions of the alliance in decades in the face of Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine. The ambassadors of Finland and Sweden were on hand in the Senate gallery to watch as senators voted 95-1. Only Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, voted no.

*The NYT has a fascinating article about “How the C.I.A. tracked the leader of Al Qaeda“. We simply have no idea what intelligence agencies can do (remember Mossad assassinating a top Iranian nuclear scientist with a remote controlled machine gun, with no human around?). How did the C.I.A. find Ayman al-Zahwahri?

It’s a long story. First they found that his family, as they guessed, would move back to Kabul, and found the “safe house” (owned by a Taliban official) using a network of informants that had been built up.

It is not clear why Al-Zawahri moved back to Afghanistan. He had long made recruiting and promotional videos, and it may have been easier to produce them in Kabul. He also may have had better access to medical treatment. No matter what the reason, his ties to leaders of the Haqqani network led U.S. intelligence officials to the safe house. . . .Once the safe house was located, the C.I.A. followed the playbook it wrote during the hunt for Bin Laden. The agency built a model of the site and sought to learn everything about it. Analysts eventually identified a figure who lingered on the balcony reading, but never left the house, as al-Zawahri. . . . One key insight was that he was never seen leaving the house and only seemed to get fresh air by standing on a balcony on an upper floor. He remained on the balcony for extended periods, which gave the C.I.A. a good chance to target him. The C.I.A. plans called for it to use its own drones. Because it was using its own assets, few Pentagon officials were brought into the planning for the strike, and many senior military officials learned about it only shortly before the White House announcement, an official said. On July 25, Mr. Biden, satisfied with the plan, authorized the C.I.A. to conduct the airstrike when the opportunity presented itself. Sunday morning in Kabul, it did. A drone flown by the C.I.A. found al-Zawahri on his balcony. The agency operatives fired two missiles, ending a more than two-decade-long hunt.

There was no “collateral damage,” either, including al-Zawahri’s family. Read more to see what else Biden did to facilitate this.

*Yep, Nancy Pelosi not only visited Taiwan, but since she left yesterday, apparently having spent the night there, which of course inflamed China. And China “retaliated by sending ships closer to Taiwan than they have before, and fired off a few missiles into the sea.

Mrs. Pelosi’s visit sought to reinforce what she said was America’s ironclad commitment to preserving Taiwan’s democracy. Yet the trip also brings Beijing’s military activity into what Taipei claims as its territorial waters, according to Taipei’s Defense Ministry, raising the prospect of greater pressure on an island that is the most sensitive flashpoint in U.S.-China relations. “The proximity of the exercises to Taiwan could become the new norm,” said J. Michael Cole, a Taipei-based senior adviser with the International Republican Institute, a nonprofit whose board includes Republican Party heavyweights. He described it as “salami-slicing” that aims to constrain the spaces where Taiwan can operate. Mrs. Pelosi, the most senior U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter-century, framed her visit as part of a broader struggle over the future of democracy. China’s Foreign Ministry warned of countermeasures to come against the U.S. and Taiwan in response to the visit. “The relevant measures will be firm, powerful and effective,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday at a daily press briefing. “The United States and Taiwan’s independence forces will continue to feel it.” On Wednesday, China announced new bans on imports of Taiwanese citrus and other food, saying it detected pests, excessive pesticide residue and Covid-19 in recent shipments. The most serious risks could stem from maneuvers being carried out by China’s People’s Liberation Army. The PLA said naval, aerial, strategic-missile and other forces conducted joint training on Wednesday to the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan prior to the live-fire drills that are slated to begin Thursday. Those drills will involve the use of long-range weapons and conventional missiles.

Is this bluster or not? Who knows, but I applaud Pelosi’s visit, which is indeed a defense of Democracy (and I deplore Biden’s condemnation of a Speaker visiting a democratic country).

*In the NYT, Bob Menendez (D, NJ), head of the Senate Foreign relations committee, gives advice on “This is how the U.S. will stand with Taiwan.” He’s actually touting a bipartisan bill about the issue. After giving the (good) reasons why we should support Taiwan, Menendez says this:

That is why I have worked with Senator Lindsey Graham to introduce the bipartisan Taiwan Policy Act of 2022. Our legislation would reinforce the security of Taiwan by providing almost $4.5 billion in security assistance over the next four years and recognizing Taiwan as a “major non-NATO ally” — a powerful designation to facilitate closer military and security ties. It would also expand Taiwan’s diplomatic space through its participation in international organizations and in multilateral trade agreements. The legislation would also take concrete steps to counter China’s aggressive influence campaigns, impose crippling economic costs if Beijing takes hostile action against Taiwan (such as financial, banking, visa and other sanctions) and reform American bureaucratic practices to bolster support for Taiwan’s democratic government. In short, this effort would be the most comprehensive restructuring of U.S. policy toward Taiwan since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

Sounds like Ukraine, doesn’t it, except with the aid coming now instead of after an attack. But by the time China attacks Taiwan, which is less than 1/15th the area of Ukraine and thus more easily conquered, it’ll be too late.

*Reader Rick cites an article from BoingBoing noting that Georgia, in light of its new abortion law that considers fetuses to be people, is proposing a new regulation that will allow you to claim a tax deduction for any fetus that has a heartbeat. You can see the stipulation at the Georgia Department of Revenue’s website:

In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the July 20, 2022, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Sistersong v. Kemp, the Department will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat, as defined in O.C.G.A. § 1-2-1, as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption. The 11th Circuit’s ruling made HB 481’s amendment to O.C.G.A § 48-7-26(a), adding an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat to the definition of dependent, effective as of the date of the court’s ruling, which was July 20, 2022. As such, on individual income tax returns filed for Tax Year 2022 where, at any time on or after July 20, 2022, and through December 31, 2022, a taxpayer has an unborn child (or children) with a detectable human heartbeat (which may occur as early as six weeks’ gestation), the taxpayer may claim a dependent personal exemption as provided for under O.C.G.A § 48-7-26(a) and (b)(3) in the amount of $3,000.00 for each unborn child.

Can you imagine the mishigass that would follow something like this. Do you have to give the money back if there’s a miscarriage during the tax year? Will mothers who smoke be deemed guilty of child neglect? Stay tuned.

*Facing huge fines for inciting his supporters to harass the families of victim of the Sandy Hook massacre, gazillionaire loon Alex Jones (a Sandy Hook denialist) admitted in court that the Sandy Hook massacre was “100% real.” How credible is that in the face of the huge money he’ll have to ante up:—and this is a lawsuit by only one family:

Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they’ve endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms, the Infowars host told a Texas courtroom that he definitely thinks the attack happened. “Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100% real,” Jones said at his trial to determine how much he and his media company, Free Speech Systems, owe for defaming Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis. Their son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 students and six educators who were killed in the attack in Newtown, Connecticut, which was the deadliest school shooting in American history. But Heslin and Lewis said Tuesday that an apology wouldn’t suffice and that Jones needed to be held accountable for repeatedly spreading falsehoods about the attack. They are seeking at least $150 million in the trial, which was held to determine how much Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, must pay for defaming Heslin and Lewis.

Jones was the only person who testified in his own defense, and he was ripped apart not only by Heslin and Lewis’s attorneys, but by the judge herself:

The attorney also showed the court an email from an Infowars business officer informing Jones that the company had earned $800,000 gross in selling its products in a single day, which would amount to nearly $300 million in a year. Jones said that was the company's best day in sales. Jones' testimony came a day after Heslin and Lewis told the courtroom in Austin, where Jones and his companies are based, that Jones and the false hoax claims he and Infowars pushed made their lives a "living hell" of death threats, online abuse and harassment. They led a day of charged testimony Tuesday that included the judge scolding the bombastic Jones for not being truthful with some of what he said under oath. In a gripping exchange, [Judge] Lewis spoke directly to Jones, who was sitting about 10 feet away. Earlier that day, Jones was on his broadcast program telling his audience that Heslin is "slow" and being manipulated by bad people. At one point, Lewis asked Jones: "Do you think I'm an actor?" "No, I don't think you're an actor," Jones responded before the judge admonished him to be quiet until called to testify.

This is only one suit among several brought by Sandy Hook parents, and I hope to Ceiling Cat that Jones winds up bankrupt.

