A reader makes the “little people” argument

O dear Ceiling Cat, I am so sick of emails like this, which are coming with rising frequency. People seem all angry and wound up, perhaps because of the fragmentation of America, the incipient recession, and so on, and so they bull their way over to this website and start raging, calling names, or making accusations. It’s always the newbies whose first comment is full of accusations and pejorative names. If what they have to say is reasonable but they’re intemperate, I warn them. If what they have to say is a bunch of angry mush, I ban then. So it is with this person.

I’m not going to allow this person, who doesn’t have the courage to give his/her/their name, a response on this website, or even allow the comment through. But here’s what he/she/they sent under the pseudonym of “randomengineer“, intended as a comment under my post, “What does the Webb telescope reveal about God?“, a critique of religious mindsets.

Here’s the intended comment from “randomengineer”:

You would not be comforted by religion as your beloved spouse lays dying. But, billions would. For billions, religion tells them *why* the universe exists and science explains *how* it exists. That isn’t incompatible. Atheism works for you because you have 130+ IQ, but it’s not something that can be grasped properly by a majority of humans. It’s something for the bell curve tail. Leave people alone. You’re wicked smart, we get it. It’s being wasted by writings of assumption of superiority.

I started writing a reply, pointing out that entire countries like Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland are pretty much atheistic, and that those countries aren’t entirely composed of people with high IQs. Further, it doesn’t take a high IQ to grasp the follies of religious faith and teaching. Then I was going to add that the commenter completely neglected the harm that religion does. No, I wouldn’t tell a dying religious spouse that they were going to die and that was it, which accomplishes nothing good, but still—for every person who found comfort in dying this way (by the way, some studies show that the religious seem to experience more anxiety about dying than do atheists, while most studies show no difference), many were killed or had their lives miserable by religion.

Clearly, this person thinks I’m merely using atheism to show how smart I am, which is bogus. He/she/they is one of those who can’t stand atheism, because it mocks of people’s toys, and so “randomengineer” lashes out at atheists with shopworn arguments like this one.

But while composing a response, I thought, “Hey, I’ll let the readers respond.” So address your comments below to “randomengineer”, and I’ll send him this link. What would you say if you got such a comment or email?

I don’t think you have to be super polite to someone this rude, but name calling is no substitute for argument. Have at it if you will.