Coincidentally, today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “holes,” is about what religious meaning comes from the Webb telescope images (see previous post). The bartender takes my view (and that of Carl Sagan), while Jesus and Mo, whose faith can’t be shaken, says it all testifies to the glory of God. (I don’t know about black holes in the Qu’ran.)
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Webb
July 27, 2022 • 9:28 am
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Webb”
I don’t know about black holes in the Qu’ran.
Somewhere between the parts on plate tectonics and embryology.
If the Koran talks about black holes, then Billy Blake new all about relativity:
A bit of a stretch, but close enough.
Oh dear
All scientific discoveries are anticipated in the Koran, doncha know?