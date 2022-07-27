Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Webb

Coincidentally, today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “holes,” is about what religious meaning comes from the Webb telescope images (see previous post). The bartender takes my view (and that of Carl Sagan), while Jesus and Mo, whose faith can’t be shaken, says it all testifies to the glory of God. (I don’t know about black holes in the Qu’ran.)

4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Webb

  1. I don’t know about black holes in the Qu’ran.

    Somewhere between the parts on plate tectonics and embryology.

  2. Did you know black holes are mentioned in the Koran?

    If the Koran talks about black holes, then Billy Blake new all about relativity:

    Hold infinity in the palm of your hand
    And eternity in an hour

    A bit of a stretch, but close enough.

