Thursday: Hili dialogue

Stuff that happened on July 21 includes:

Below is a reconstruction of what the temple looked like in its glory. Wikipedia shows how it was included by Antipater in his famous and poetic list of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World:

The next, greatest, and last form of the temple, funded by the Ephesians themselves, is described in Antipater of Sidon‘s list of the world’s Seven Wonders:

I have set eyes on the wall of lofty Babylon on which is a road for chariots, and the statue of Zeus by the Alpheus, and the hanging gardens, and the colossus of the Sun, and the huge labour of the high pyramids, and the vast tomb of Mausolus; but when I saw the house of Artemis that mounted to the clouds, those other marvels lost their brilliancy, and I said, “Lo, apart from Olympus, the Sun never looked on aught so grand”.

And here are its remains today:

365 – The 365 Crete earthquake affected the Greek island of Crete with a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI ( Extreme ), causing a destructive tsunami that affects the coasts of Libya and Egypt, especially Alexandria. Many thousands were killed.

), causing a destructive tsunami that affects the coasts of Libya and Egypt, especially Alexandria. Many thousands were killed. 1861 – American Civil War: First Battle of Bull Run: At Manassas Junction, Virginia, the first major battle of the war begins and ends in a victory for the Confederate army.

The Union envisioned a quick victory in the war after a march on the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia. It didn’t work that way: the Union was routed and retreated. People began to realize that this could be a very long and bloody war.

Hickok later became a marshal and a sheriff, and was gunned down at age 39 in a poker game holding the “dead man’s hand” (a pair of aces and a pair of eights). His killer was hanged. Here’s Hickok in 1869:

Here are brothers Jesse and Jesse and Frank James, members of the gang in 1872, a decade before Jesse was shot by a trusted “friend” (for reward money) at age 34. Jesse’s on the left:

Here’s a photo of the famous cross-examination of the prosecuting attorney, the religious Williams Jennings Bryan, by defense attorney Clarence Darrow, a famous atheist and perhaps the best defense lawyer in history. The exchange took place outside the courtroom on July 20 because of the heat. Darrow made mincemeat of Bryan, but Scopes was nevertheless found guilty. Note that the Butler Statute, which Scopes was found guilty of violating, expressly forbade the teaching of human evolution, not evolution in general if it didn’t involve our species.

This verdict was overturned bu the Tennessee Supreme Court on a technicality: according to law, in Tennessee only a jury and not the judge could impose fines over $50. But the judge imposed the hundred bucks, and so Scopes went free.

1959 – Elijah Jerry “Pumpsie” Green becomes the first African-American to play for the Boston Red Sox, the last team to integrate. He came in as a pinch runner for Vic Wertz and stayed in as shortstop in a 2–1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

He played four years with the Red Sox and one for the Mets, though he didn’t compile a great record. Pumpsie:

Here’s a short video precis of the mission, showing all the highlight including Armstrong hopping around on the Moon:

1983 – The world’s lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

Here’s where Vostok Station is and what it looks like.

This makes you shiver just looking at it!

2012 – Erden Eruç completes the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

The description from the link:

The journey had started from Bodega Bay a little more than five years earlier on 10 July 2007. The modes of transport included a rowboat to cross the oceans, a sea kayak for shorelines, a bicycle on the roads and hiking on trails, along with canoes for a few river crossings. The route he followed was 66,299 km (41,196 mi) long, crossed the equator twice and all lines of longitude, and passed over twelve pairs of antipodal points, meeting all the requirements for a true circumnavigation of the globe. Guinness World Records has officially recognized Eruç for the “First solo circumnavigation of the globe using human power” on a journey that lasted 5 years 11 days 12 hours and 22 minutes.

The route:

Da Nooz:

*The Washington Post summarizes the January 6 committee hearings up to now and—surprise!—finds Trump repeatedly ignored the advice of his associates who told him he’d lost the election, and not to fight that loss, but also concludes that Trump decided to increase rather than dampen tensions about the election no fewer than 15 times.

At each moment when Trump could have soothed an agitated nation, he escalated tensions instead, the committee has illustrated through its presentation of 18 live witnesses, scores of videotaped depositions and vast documentary evidence. At each moment when longtime loyal advisers offered their view that his election loss was real, he refused to listen and found newcomers and outsiders willing to tell him otherwise.

On at least 15 different occasions, the president barreled over those who told him to accept his loss and instead took actions that sought to circumvent the democratic process and set the nation on the path to violence, according to the committee’s evidence. And yes, there’s a list. Here are two items: This is the best summary I’ve seen yet of the committee’s findings up to now. *After Clarence Thomas made threatening noises about gay marriage in his supporting opinion in the Dobbs decision, Congress is getting to work to ensure that gay marriage doesn’t go the way of abortion. The House already passed a bill protecting gay and interracial marriage (the latter is something that Thomas could hardly oppose), and this passed a lopsided vote: 267-157. A surprisingly large number of Republicans voted for the House bill, but largely because the “optics” would be bad otherwise. Now the bill goes to the Senate, where I would have thought passage would be a no-brainer. But there’s that damn filibuster, which requires ten Republicans to say they’re in favor of gay marriage, something that’s widely accepted by Americans. How dare they oppose it? The legislation started as an election-season political effort to confront the new Supreme Court majority after the court overturned abortion access in Roe v. Wade, raising concerns that other rights were at risk. But suddenly it has a shot at becoming law. Pressure is mounting on Republicans to drop their longstanding opposition and join in a bipartisan moment for gay rights. “This legislation was so important,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he opened the chamber Wednesday. The Democratic leader marveled over the House’s 267-157 tally, with 47 Republicans — almost one-fifth of the GOP lawmakers — voting for the bill late Tuesday. “I want to bring this bill to the floor,” Schumer said, “and we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.” Political odds are still long for the legislation, the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriages as protected under federal law. Conservatives, including House GOP leaders, largely opposed the bill, and the vast majority of Republicans voted against it. The Supreme Court rule that both gay and same-sex marriage are constitutional. What are they and the Republican going to do now: strike down Loving and Obergefell and make it a matter for the states to decide? THEY CANNOT. . . .but they could.

*This was inevitable. According to the Washington Post, the fictional game of “quidditch” invented by J. K. Rowling in her Harry Potter series has been, well quidditched in favor of a new name. That name: “quadball.” (Quidditch had become a real game modified to be played by real people.” )Why? Why do you think? (h/t Paul)

As part of an effort to distance the sport from its creator, who has sparked controversy for her views on transgender issues, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) announced that the sport will now be known as quadball.

“This is an important moment in our sport’s history,” said Chris Lau, chair of the IQA board of trustees, in a statement. “We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring.”

The global body said one of the main reasons for the name change was that Rowling “has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions.” It listed LGBTQ advocacy groups that had criticized the writer, as well as lead actors who appeared in the hugely popular Harry Potter movies and who were also critical of her views.

The IQA said a second reason for the name change was trademarks and licensing. The trademark for “quidditch” is owned by the Warner Bros. entertainment company, and organizers want to use the quadball trademark to continue to grow the game “into a mainstay of organized sports.” That last excuse is lame, lame, lame. Yes, Rowling is a gazillionaire, and uncancel-able so long as her books are read, but I still admire her for speaking out against extreme trans activists. And the people who renamed “quidditch” are a bunch of invertebrates trying to show how good they are.

*I got an email from a reader who asked me why I kept saying that I thought that Russia would eventually win the war against Ukraine, at the very least taking a sizable chunk of the country. The reader said that other experts think Ukraine will prevail.

Why? Well, I keep saying I’m no pundit, and it’s just a guess based on Russia’s resources, the size of its army, the meaning of a loss to Putin, and the unwillingness of the West to do more than supply weapons. (Granted, we really can’t get into the fight ourselves.) And I’ve always said that I’d be delighted if I were wrong and Ukraine kicked out Putin’s perps.

Now Serge Schemann, NYT writer and former head of the paper’s Moscow bureau, has a new op-ed in which he interviews a Russian political scientist, Sergey Karaganov. The title is “Why Russia believes it cannot lose the war in Ukraine“, explained by Karaganov’s words It’s a weird piece (an interview, actually), and Karaganov believed that the West would eventually prompt some war because of its “economic, moral, and political decline.” That sounds like Jordan Peterson, doesn’t it?

Karaganov:

This conflict is existential for most modern Western elites, who are failing and losing the trust of their populations. To divert attention they need an enemy. But most Western countries, not their presently ruling elites, will perfectly survive and thrive even when this liberal globalist imperialism imposed since late 1980s will vanish.

This conflict is not about Ukraine. Her citizens are used as cannon fodder in a war to preserve the failing supremacy of Western elites. For Russia this conflict is about preservation not only of its elites, but the country itself. It could not afford to lose. That is why Russia will win even, hopefully, short of resorting to higher levels of violence. But people are dying. I have been predicting such a war for a quarter of century. And I have not been able to prevent it. I see it as a personal failure. . . . Ukraine is an important but small part of the engulfing process of the collapse of the former world order of global liberal imperialism imposed by the United States and movement toward a much fairer and freer world of multipolarity and multiplicity of civilizations and cultures. One of the centers of this world will be created in Eurasia, with the revived great civilizations that had been suppressed for several hundred years. This is a viewpoint and political philosophy that is completely alien to me. In what way is increasing hegemony of Russia going to create a “freer and fairer world”? What world is Mr. Karaganov living in? Russia, of course. I try, but I can’t see the war as being promoted to “preserve the failing supremacy of Western elites”. Hardly anybody in the U.S. even talks about the war any more, for we have our own problems now.

*I didn’t realize that Pulitzer Prizes (unlike Nobel Prizes) can be awarded posthumously. But for music the Pulitzer page gives conflicting information:

10. What is the definition of the Music category? For distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the United States during the year. 12. Are posthumous entries eligible? We accept entries made on behalf of entrants who are deceased. However, edited posthumous collections (such as a volume of selected letters) are ineligible. Please consult our Book Submission Guidelines for more information.

So when John McWhorter just argued in the NYT, “Give Duke Ellington the 1965 Pulitzer Prize”, I wasn’t sure if that were possible. Ellington’s music ceased with his death in 1974.

Apparently, the recommendation of the Pulitzer Committee was overturned that year:

As Howard Klein reported for The Times in 1965, “the advisory board for the Pulitzer Prizes rejected a unanimous recommendation from the music jury to award Duke Ellington, the jazz musician, composer and bandleader, a special citation for long-term achievement.” It was the second consecutive year that no Pulitzer for music was awarded.

However, you can be awarded a Pulitzer for music posthumously. Duke has a special one (as does the late Aretha Franklin), but McWhorter doesn’t consider it sufficient:

In 1999, the Pulitzer Prizes did award Ellington a Special Citation, “bestowed posthumously, commemorating the centennial year of his birth, in recognition of his musical genius, which evoked aesthetically the principles of democracy through the medium of jazz and thus made an indelible contribution to art and culture.” OK, but that was too late. The snub was so egregious that it needs to be undone more directly.

McWhorter floats that idea that racism played a role in the 1965 snub, and I can’t deny that, either. Ellington was certainly superior to many of the white composers who got Pulitzers in that decade.

I agree with the belated award. If you like jazz, and listen to Duke, he grows on you (or at least on me)—to the point where he becomes the best jazz composer of all time. I can’t sum up his oeuvre, but McWhorter gives a few examples, and you can listen to them. McWhorter doesn’t even mention popular Ellington standards like “Take the A Train” or even (to me) his best short piece, “Ko-Ko” (do listen to it, especially Jimmy Blanton’s famous “walking bass”).

McWhorter:

I once attended a lecture by the late composer and conductor Gunther Schuller, where he explained that a lot of Ellington’s chords are so dense they challenge even the trained ear to parse just what they consist of. “Far East Suite”’s opening, “Tourist Point of View,” is surely the kind of piece he had in mind, based on chords that sound like long, sassy scratches that somehow come off as infectious, with good rhythm only part of why. Goodness, Ellington gave us so much. Even the little things. Listen to 1929’s “Flaming Youth,” which just sits there and grinds and growls slow and glorious for three-ish minutes, summoning the smells of gin, feet and barbecue in roughly that order. Or 1932’s “Delta Bound,” where before the somewhat mundane lyrics to Ivie Anderson’s vocals kick in, the orchestra engages in the most coolly creative, sassy and perfect minute and 14 seconds I know. . . . Indeed, Ellington was something one “got.” Like James Joyce, the Coen brothers or Charles Mingus, you might not quite get what the hubbub is about at first, but when you do, watch out. “Mood Indigo” opens with muted trombone on melody playing up high, then clarinet playing down low, then muted trumpet playing somewhere in the middle — deliciously weird! The result is a gentle astringence that results in an uncommon kind of tenderness.

If it’s possible to give the unawarded 1965 prize to Ellington, then I’m with McWhorter. You can sign a Change.org petition recommending this, and I just did. It may not be influential, but there’s no denying that Ellington was at the very top of the pantheon of not just jazz, but of inventive music.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s lying regally in the road:

A: Hili, this is a road for cars. Hili: Yes, but a private one.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, to jest droga samochodowa. Hili: Tak, ale prywatna.

And Baby Kulka:

