A new conception of God: He’s real in the way mathematics is

In August of last year, I wrote a post called “Eric Hedin is back, now asserting that there is zero chance that life originated through natural processes, so God must have been responsible.” If you don’t remember Hedin, I’ll summarize what I said about our contretemps at the time. Hedin was teaching at Ball State University, a state school in Indiana.

Way back in 2013, I discovered that Hedin was teaching a general science class to nonmajors that not only promoted intelligent design, but religion itself. That was a violation of the Constitution, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation and I informed the school’s President that they were breaking the law. The result: Hedin’s class was ditched, as it should have been. I never called for him to be fired or not promoted (he was subsequently given tenure), but I didn’t want him teaching creationism as science, which the courts have repeatedly forbidden. I didn’t try to get the man dumped or permanently demonized, which is what cancellation is about.

Though Hedin got tenure at Ball State, his religiosity apparently got the better of him and he now teaches at Biola University, formerly the Bible University of Los Angeles, where he’s a Professor of Physics and Astronomy and also Chair of the Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. He’s also written a book, Canceled Science, beefing about his being censored by the FFRF and me. In reality, none of us ever called for him to be fired or discipline, only for Ball State to stop teaching Intelligent Design as science.

Today’s post is based on a comment Hedin made in an interview with the conservative college-monitoring site The College Fix, where he said this:

[College Fix]: Do people who have not studied this issue in depth truly understand the mathematical enormity of the fine-tuning argument? It’s not just “the chances are low” that life arose by chance. [Hedin]: Honestly, as a physicist I would be willing to say the physical reality chance of life originating on its own by natural processes within this universe is zero, not just low. It’s because the universe is not infinitely big. There is a finite universe.

Reader A. C. Harper, commenting on Hedin’s statement, then posted this comment:

And this morning, dear readers, some comment named “Defender” responded to Harper’s sarcastic but on-the-mark response. Defender argues that it’s senseless to ask where God came from because, like numbers, he’s always been there, but only recently was His presence apprehended by the human mind. The comment:

Defender In reply to AC Harper. I know you wrote this a year ago and your views may have changed on this matter, however, you seem to have a misunderstanding of God. Whenever I read someone writing about the origin of God and where He came from it never fails that the person who’s writing it ( no disrespect), hasn’t got the slightest clue of the nature of God. Think of numbers for example, or mathematical equations, these are metaphysical things, that have not been created, however were discovered. The number 7 was the number 7 before anything at all came into existence. This is also true concerning the nature of God. He is not some material being that has come into existence, he is like a number that has always existed, (and by the way nobody will deny this logic with the number, however when someone mentions God a problem occurs). With this explanation, you cannot pick and choose the logic presented. It’s either God and numbers have the same metaphysical substance or if you deny it, you are denying the substance of what numbers are, and we can all agree numbers in fact do exist. This is not proof for God, however, if your justification for not believing in God is the supposed “conflict” of who created God, or how did God create himself, please consider a different reason for the one you may have chosen is logically fallacious.

What is ironic here is that “Defender” criticizes people for not having a clue about the nature of God, and then proceeds to tell us the real nature of god. He assumes, to start, that “mathematical realism” is true; that is, mathematics and numbers themselves exist independently of the human mind: they exist objectively, and humans simply discover them rather than confect them. Within this school are various of conceptions about what “real” means. Most mathematicians seem to adhere to some version of mathematical realism, though there are also “mathematic anti-realists“, who themselves diverge into different schools. Their general view is that mathematical “truths” don’t express facts about entities actually existing in the Universe, but the outcomes of assumptions about imagined “ideal” or “Platonic” entities. I won’t go further into this as it’s way above my pay grade, and in Faith Versus Fact discuss only briefly whether mathematical “truths” are similar to “empirical truths”.

At any rate, the debate about “mathematical realism” seems to be unsolvable by any kind of empirical argument itself. Nevertheless, “Defender” sees God like the number 7, or the Pythagorean Theorem: like mathematics, God existed before we did, independently of humans, and has been a Platonic entity floating around forever. It’s telling that he renders his conception of God impervious to refutation:

[God] is not some material being that has come into existence, he is like a number that has always existed, (and by the way nobody will deny this logic with the number, however when someone mentions God a problem occurs). With this explanation, you cannot pick and choose the logic presented. It’s either God and numbers have the same metaphysical substance or if you deny it, you are denying the substance of what numbers are, and we can all agree numbers in fact do exist.

In other words, if you deny that numbers do exist, then you’re denying this kind of God, and that would be dumb, wouldn’t it? The problem is that we can manipulate numbers and use them to arrive at truths, while we can’t do the same with our conception of God, which remains a Plaatonic ideal. The only way to manipulate this Platonic God is to answer detractors that demand evidence by saying, “Give me evidence that the number 7 actually exists as an empirical entity.”

Although it’s clear that this kind of god does not correspond in any way to the theistic God believed by many faiths, including Abrahamic ones, it’s a conception of God that’s been confected simply to avoid the questions “What was there before God?” and “Who created God?” It finesses the question by assertion that God is like the number 7 to mathematical realists. But in fact it does make an assertion about God: that he has an objective reality, which is why he resembles numbers to mathematical realists. Just as mathematical realists can’t prove that numbers are actual entities existing out there, so “Defender” can’t prove that God is an actual entity existing somewhere.

In the end, drawing an analogy between God and mathemetics in this way is just a fancy way of saying, “Don’t ask ‘who created God?’ God was always around, independent of the human mind.” I find the mathematical analogy unconvincing, even if “Defender” says that it’s not a proof of God. He’s right: it’s just a conception of God that is resistant to disproof, likes saying “God is the laws of physics”. And because most people have no such conception of God, it need not be discussed further. If we had any evidence for this sort of entity beyond the fact that we can imagine it, then it might be worth discussing.