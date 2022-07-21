Today’s photos come from ecologist Susan Harrison. Her notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge her photos by clicking on them—especially the first one, a panorama.

John Day River, June 1-8, 2022

These photos are from a 68-mile trip down the John Day River in north-central Oregon (route here). This huge region consists of sagebrush-juniper desert with volcanic geology. The river canyon is carved from layers of columnar basalt. There are also fossil-rich deposits of volcanic ash, and if you are ever in the area, don’t miss the remarkable Condon Paleontology Center which displays mammalian and ecosystem evolution from 50 million to 5 million years ago.

Storms before and during our trip led to high and fast river flows, so we paddled only 2-3 hours a day, leaving plenty of time to explore and watch wildlife. We spent a layover day at a dramatic section called the Palisades.

Palisades: