Today we have some lovely landscape photos from Gareth Price. His captions are indented, and you should (i.e., must) enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

I sent you some landscapes a couple of years back, taken mainly in Oregon. Largely because of the current price of gas, I haven’t been out of town taking photos much recently but I have taken some landscapes in Portland itself. I am attaching a few.



Two are views of the Willamette River, taken one January evening from Elk Island and the waterfront at Milwaukie; one is of the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge taken in the Fall; there is the Redwood Grove in the Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park taken one summer evening: the path is the Wildwood Trail which runs for nearly 30 miles; the only photo not taken in Portland is the view of the Clackamas River which was taken in Estacada; finally, I include a cityscape (which you are welcome to discard), a view of the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and the Heathman Hotel. I was walking past these buildings late one afternoon and I noticed that the sun, which is off to the left, was reflecting off the building across the road and illuminating the Heathman Hotel in an interesting checkered pattern. I didn’t have my camera with me but I went back the following day, at the same time, and the light was very similar.