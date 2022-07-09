Saturday: Hili dialogue

I just realized that yesterday’s last post about the ducks was the 26,000th post on this site. So welcome to 26,001.

. . . And welcome to Cat Shabbos: Saturday July 9, 2022: National Sugar Cookie day. Though they are perhaps the simplest cookie to make (recipe here), I do love them. They’re good for dipping in coffee, too. Only half an hour from beginning your preparation to warm cookies from the oven.

It’s also Fashion Day, No Bra Day, and the Feast Day of Pauline of the Agonizing Heart of Jesus. I was curious about Pauline’s suffix name (she was the first Brazilian woman to be canonized), and found this, which doesn’t explain much:

Pauline’s health began a long, slow decline in 1938, as she fought a losing battle with diabetes. In two operations, first her middle finger and then her right arm were amputated. She spent the last months of her life totally blind. On 9 July 1942 she died with the last words, “God’s will be done”.

I guess God’s will was for her to suffer.

I have old friends visiting until Tuesday, so posting may well be light until then. Bear with me; I do my best.

Stuff that happened on July 9 include:

1540 – King Henry VIII of England annuls his marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.

This portrait of Anne was painted in 1539 by Hans Holbein the Younger, so it must have been done from life. She wasn’t beheaded; her marriage to Henry was annulled and she went to live in the country, dying (probably of cancer) at 41 or 42.

When that tour started, Mozart was only seven years old, on exhibit as a child prodigy. Here’s a portrait, perhaps from life, with the caption, “Mozart, c. 1781, detail from portrait by Johann Nepomuk della Croce”

And the entire painting,”Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with his sister Maria Anna and father Leopold, on the wall a portrait of his dead mother Anna Maria, c. 1780.

1776 – George Washington orders the Declaration of Independence to be read out to members of the Continental Army in Manhattan, while thousands of British troops on Staten Island prepare for the Battle of Long Island.

1850 – U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after eating raw fruit and iced milk; he is succeeded in office by Vice President Millard Fillmore.

Taylor, photographed below in the 1840s, ate a lot of cherries with the iced milk, but I’ve never been able to understand how one can die from simply eating that stuff. It must have been something else that did him in.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

There was only one event: the Gentlemen’s Singles, won by Spencer Gore (below), also a first class cricket player.

1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.

Actually, it was on July 10 (as reported in the article), not 9, and here’s the report from Wikipedia (my bolding):

On July 10, 1893, Williams repaired the torn pericardium of a knife wound patient, James Cornish Cornish, who was stabbed directly through the left fifth costal cartilage, had been admitted the previous night. Williams decided to operate the next morning in response to continued bleeding, cough and “pronounced” symptoms of shock. He performed this surgery, without the benefit of penicillin or blood transfusion, at Provident Hospital, Chicago. It was not reported until 1897. He undertook a second procedure to drain fluid. About fifty days after the initial procedure, Cornish left the hospital.

One bit is bogus; they didn’t even begin to discover penicillin until 1928! The narrative implies it might have been used, though perhaps they were simply marvelling that it could be done without antibiotics.. And one of the two dates given is wrong (I can’t be arsed to look up which is correct).

But what is more interesting is that Williams was an African-American (3/4 black), and the operation was done in Provident Hospital in Chicago, founded by Williams as America’s first integrated hospital. (Staff and patients were both white and black, though the hospital was intended mainly to increase care for the black residents of Chicago.) Now this man, of whom you probably haven’t heard, should be more celebrated as someone who actually did something tangible for the poor. Here’s his photo:

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds breaking the world swimming record and the ‘minute barrier’.

Weissmuller, who played Tarzan in the movies, was a world-class swimmer. Here he is setting another record in 1925. He’s doing the backstroke in one view, so it may be a medley. (Look up his many records here and let me know.)

And this is worth noting (my bolding):

Weissmuller saved many peoples’ lives throughout his own life. One very notable instance was in 1927 whilst training for the Chicago Marathon, Weissmuller saved 11 people from drowning after a boat accident. On July 28, 1927 sixteen children, ten women, and one man drowned, when the Favorite, a small excursion boat cruising from Lincoln Park to Municipal Pier (Navy Pier), capsized half a mile off North Avenue in a sudden, heavy squall. Seventy-five women and children and a half dozen men sank with the boat when it tipped over, but rescuers saved over fifty of them. Weissmueller was one of the Chicago lifeguards who saved many. On January 20, 1984, Weissmuller died from pulmonary edema at the age of 79. He was buried just outside Acapulco, Valle de La Luz at the Valley of the Light Cemetery. As his coffin was lowered into the ground, a recording of the Tarzan yell he invented was played three times, at his request. He was honored with a 21-gun salute, befitting a head of state, which was arranged by Senator Ted Kennedy and President Ronald Reagan.

Weissmuller’s Tarzan yell:

1943 – World War II: The Allied invasion of Sicily soon causes the downfall of Mussolini and forces Hitler to break off the Battle of Kursk.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

I can’t believe that it was as late as 1986 that the progressive country of New Zealand decriminalized homosexual behavior between consenting adults. And it was a criminal offense only since 1961.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT describes how shocked Japan is after yesterday’s gun murder of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As they report, Japan is the ideal of many of us in at least one respect—it’s almost free of guns and gun violence. There were only ten shootings and one death from guns last year, and just 14 since 2017 in a populous country—125 million people. The gun used to kill Abe was apparently homemade, as here’s what you have to go through buy one:

Japan’s firearms law states that, in principle, guns are not permitted in the country. There are exceptions for guns used in hunting, but the process of getting a license is time-consuming and expensive, so very few people go through the hassle.

A person must pass 12 steps before purchasing a firearm, starting with a gun-safety class and then passing a written exam administered three times a year. A doctor must sign off on the gun buyer’s physical and mental health. Other steps include an extensive background check and a police inspection of the gun safe and ammunition locker required for storing firearms and bullets. Now how sensible is that? It’s frustrating to see that envisioning such a condition in the U.S. is impossible because a bunch of gun loons have deliberately misinterpreted the Second Amendment. The NBC Evening News questioned how a shooter could get so close to Abe, but, as the NYT adds, “Police protection at political events is light, and during campaign season, voters have plenty of opportunities to interact with the country’s top leaders.” The shooter is in custody, and I suspect he’ll get the death sentence if convicted, a sentence which doesn’t comport with the hatred of violence. (Japan hangs people for aggravated murder, and the condemned doesn’t know the date of execution until the morning it takes place.) *Elon Musk is giving up his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The reason given by Musk’s lawyers is this: . . . Twitter. . . “failed or refused to” hand over information that would help Musk and his team ascertain the true number of bots or spam accounts on the social media platform. Well, to many (including me) that sounds like an excuse—that Musk decided he just didn’t need the tsouris of owning Twitter. But the company isn’t going to just let Musk back out—they’re pursuing legal action: Legal experts have said Musk can’t just walk away from the deal. His April agreement to buy the company included a commitment to go through with the acquisition unless there’s a major change to the business, and legal experts say nothing has happened to meet that threshold. Musk has previously threatened to scuttle the deal if Twitter didn’t give him more data to run his own analysis on how many spam bots it has, while Twitter has said it can’t give up personal information on its users like their names, emails and IP addresses, which it uses to come up with its own bot numbers. If he does back out, it may cost him a billion dollars or so. I have no strong feelings about this, but I suppose people who feared he’d allow more freedom of speech will be pleased.

*Here’s a short but intriguing Substack piece by Peter Sage: “How Democrats lose election they should win.” An excerpt (h/t Scott):

Danielle Droppers, the Regional Health Equity Coalition Program Manager for the Oregon Health Authority, put off a meeting with partner organizations, saying that “urgency is a white supremacy value.” Here is the full text of her email: Thank you for your interest in attending the community conversation between Regional Health Equity Coalitions (RHECs) and Community Advisory Councils (CACs) to discuss the Community. Investment Collaboratives (CICs). In being responsive to partners from across the state, we’re hearing the timing of this meeting is not ideal and that people would like more time to prepare for this important conversation. We recognize that urgency is a white supremacy value that can get in the way of more intentional and thoughtful work, and we want to attend to this dynamic. Therefore, we will reach out at a later date to reschedule. Thank you so much for your patience, care and understanding. Best, Danielle Droppers, MSW (she/her) This language of anti-racism backfires on Democrats. It comes out of the mouths of White educated elites who have pushed ideas of structural, endemic racism to a point that the very subjects and supposed beneficiaries of anti-racism are abandoning Democrats. They understand when they are being insulted. They want opportunity, not pity. Black voters showed it in the South Carolina Democratic primary in 2020. Hispanic voters are showing it in Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and California where they are voting for Republicans.

And, sure enough, Droppers’s email is all over the right-wing media. It’s not in the mainstream liberal media, of course, which is why we don’t hear about it. But the Republicans do, as well as minorities, and stuff like that isn’t helping.

*From Ken:

I’m not sure I agree with Ken, at least about Texan’s view of abortion. Some statistics:

A new University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll finds 15% of Texans expressing support for a complete ban on abortion access in polling conducted primarily in the week prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement of its landmark opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. While 37% of Texas voters say that they support “trigger law” that would ban abortion in most cases in Texas in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling, no more than 36% would foreclose all access to legal abortion across a range of circumstances.

I don’t know these stats for the rest of the U.S. (I believe that only 8% favor a complete ban on abortion), but the 37% favoring a trigger law and the 15% who would would completely ban abortion (presumably also for rape, incest, or a doomed fetus) sound awful high to me.

*We have another coddling of faith in the NYT op-ed section along the lines of Tish Harrison Warren’s weekly lucubrations involving a watered-down Jesus.This time the op-ed masquerades as an anti-religion piece, bearing the title, “I don’t want to see a high school football coach praying at the 50-yard line,” written by novelist Anne Lamott.

No, she doesn’t like sanctimonious displays of prayer at midfield, but then goes on to talk about her fuzzy notion of good prayer:

Prayer means talking to God, or to the great universal spirit, a.k.a. Gus, or to Not Me. Prayer connects us umbilically to a spirit both outside and within us, who hears and answers. Is it like the comedian Flip Wilson saying, “I’m gonna pray now; anyone want anything?”

Kind of.

I do not understand much about string theory, but I do know we are vibrations, all the time. [JAC: Shoot me now!] Between the tiny strings is space in which change can happen. The strings are infinitesimal; the space between nearly limitless. Prayer says to that space, I am tiny, helpless, needy, worried, but there’s nothing I can do except send my love into that which is so much bigger than me. How do people like me who believe entirely in science and reason also believe that prayer can heal and restore? Well, I’ve seen it happen a thousand times in my own inconsequential life. God seems like a total showoff to me, if perhaps unnecessarily cryptic. Lamott seems to know a lot about the nature of God (yes, she is religious, apparently a Jesus-believing Christian), and thinks that prayers are “heard.” What is up with the nation’s premier newspaper and religion? WE ARE VIBRATIONS!

*Finally, I subscribe to Bari Weiss’s Substack column, “Common Sense,” and although I read a lot of it, I’ve found that the most entertaining entries are the weekly “TGIF” columns by journalist Nellie Bowles, Weiss’s partner. Her pieces are not only good summaries of the week’s news, but also funny in a sarcastic and snarky way, though sometimes a wee bit too Rightish wing for me. This week’s contribution, “TGIF: Bye Bye Boris” is particularly good, taking the mickey out of Uncle Joe for not understanding how gas prices work but also out of Tucker Carlson for blaming male shooters on overmedication and the hectoring of women: “The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege.”

But this is the best, and may lead to AOC replacing Krista Tippett in my pantheon of Sour Milk people:

Quote of the week: “Joy too can be an act of resistance. I want to talk about personal acts of reclamation because sometimes people will say, ‘There’s nothing I can do. I feel so powerless.’ There is no act too small that you can engage in. Even today, I have a personal errand, I need to redo my nails. And I’ve decided that I’m going to use my new manicure as almost like a personal act of reclamation for me and my story.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Yes, it’s real—hear for yourself. I almost laugh out loud every time I hear this. Maybe I’ll get a haircut as an act of resistance.

.@AOC says she is getting her nails done as an act of “resistance” post-Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/jqFA1PyhJk — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2022

Is that AOC or Lauren Boebert?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was found in her “nest” on the veranda this morning:

Hili: I’m waiting since 5 a.m. for you to open the door for me. A: And where were you earlier? Hili: None of your business.

In Polish:

Hili: Od piątej rano czekam, żebyś wstał i otworzył mi drzwi. Ja: A gdzie byłaś wcześniej? Hili: To nie twoja sprawa.

And baby Kulka on the table:

From Divy, something you will never forget. Maybe you’ll say “Ho-meow-ner”!

This is a fantastic contest i didn’t know existed: bunny show jumping! Look at those rabbits go! (h/t Malcolm)

Rescued burrowing owls (Athene cunicularia) being released into their new home. Sound up.

The Tweet of God:

I don't exist and I'm thinking you shouldn't either. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 27, 2022

This is really clever, and it has ducks!

Love making these outline videos pic.twitter.com/o4MDlS11Qr — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) July 8, 2022

From Simon, a really nasty prank (and how did they empty the bed afterwards?):

This is exactly why I have trust issues now😩😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1Sn2r2ehjF — ELLA_vs_NESH (@oooohthats_nesh) July 4, 2022

Another from Simon featuring a puzzled cat:

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

9 July 1902 | A Dutch Jewish woman, Deborah Cok, (nee de Lafuente) was born in Amsterdam. In September 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/ufKkSlSASq — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 9, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. I still don’t understand why medieval artists could draw humans pretty well, but never cats. This one has a human face. Did they ever look at a cat?

cat, england, 12th century pic.twitter.com/LPRkvPD9rz — weird medieval guys (@WeirdMedieval) July 8, 2022

Do NOT mess with beavers!

Two amazing videos showing the comeback of an endangered whale. The thread has more information.

👆 That footage – and this amazing video too, shot off Elephant Island – is credit to the BBC and the authors of the paper in Scientific Reports: https://t.co/3C6oDRYhkY pic.twitter.com/qIG2Zqqjqj — jonathan jb webb (@jjbw) July 7, 2022