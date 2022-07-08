Friday ducks

I can’t prepare a long duck post today, so let’s just have a peek at Audrey’s brood over five weeks.

Here they are on May 28:

And on July 6, two days ago. Audrey still watches them constantly and intently:

See how fst they’ve grown! People are always amazed at their rate of development.

They’ve gone from fluffball to scruffy teenager to mini-duck to midi-duck, and now they’re almost full ducks. (That’s when they fly.) And it won’t be long until their first flights. They’re six weeks old, and they normally start flying around seven weeks or so. That will be a sight to see!

Team Duck are proud parents of this brood, despite having to rescue many ducklings who didn’t get to grow up in the five-star duck hotel called Botany Pond.