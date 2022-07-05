Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the cruelest day: Tuesday, July 5. All the fireworks have burnt out, and it’s time to get back to work. Foodwise, it’s National Apple Turnover Day, through strawberry or cherry turnovers are better. But all are better than not having a turnover.

It’s also National Graham Cracker Day, Bikini Day (see below), Mechanical Pencil Day, National Workaholics Day, and Fifth of July, the historic celebration of the abolition of slavery in New York in 1827.

I saw this announcement of an art exhibition on the way to work this morning (it’s wet because we had a bad thunderstorm last night). And I swear, I thought it was some kind of food announcement, as I read it as “Slaw and Taters.” (I hadn’t had my coffee yet):

Stuff that happened on July 5 includes:

Now you’d better be rich to buy this one. The Christian Science Monitor notes an auction price, and this was in 2016:

A copy of Sir Isaac Newton’s “Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica,” one of the most groundbreaking scientific texts ever written, has been sold for $3.7 million. The enormous price tag makes this first edition the most expensive scientific bound volume ever sold at auction.

Voilà:

1841 – Thomas Cook organises the first package excursion, from Leicester to Loughborough.

Here’s a 1922 poster for Cook expeditions:

https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2016/1219/Newton-s-opus-sells-for-3.7-million-How-Principia-changed-perceptions:

You can read the complete oration here, and below is a photo of Douglass, who had once been a slave:

1915 – The Liberty Bell leaves Philadelphia by special train on its way to the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. This is the last trip outside Philadelphia that the custodians of the bell intend to permit.

1937 – Spam, the luncheon meat, is introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation.

I happen to like some Spam occasionally, and it’s worth keeping a can in your cupboard. It lasts forever, and can be stir-fried with rice, put into an omelette, or used in a gazillion different ways. It also now comes in a large number of varieties. It has only six ingredients: pork with ham meat added (that counts as one), salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite.

Remember this?

1946 – Micheline Bernardini models the first modern bikini at a swimming pool in Paris.

Here’s that first picture, with the caption:

Micheline Bernardini wearing the first bikini, 1946. The new ‘Bikini‘ swimming costume (in a newsprint-patterned fabric), which caused a sensation at a beauty contest at the Molitor swimming pool in Paris. Designer Louis Reard was unable to find a ‘respectable’ model for his costume and the job of displaying it went to 19-year-old Micheline Bernardini, a nude dancer from the Casino de Paris. She is holding a small box into which the entire costume can be packed. Celebrated as the first bikini, Luard’s design came a few months after a similar two-piece design was produced by French designer Jacques Heim.

1948 – National Health Service Acts create the national public health system in the United Kingdom.

1971 – The Twenty-sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years, is formally certified by President Richard Nixon.

1975 – Arthur Ashe becomes the first black man to win the Wimbledon singles title.

Here’s Ashe beating the reigning champion, Jimmy Connors.

1994 – Jeff Bezos founds Amazon.

1996 – Dolly the sheep becomes the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

Here’s a short video about Dolly, a true clone, developing with an egg that had its own nucleus replaced with one taken from another sheep, and then that egg was carried by yet another surrogate mother. Dolly was euthanized when six years old because the had arthritis and a progressive lung disease.

2009 – The largest hoard of Anglo-Saxon gold ever discovered in Britain, consisting of more than 1,500 items, is found near the village of Hammerwich, near Lichfield, Staffordshire.

The hoard included valuable items of gold and precious stones, like this sword hilt with garnet inlay (uncleaned!) and a garnet-adorned fish (well, I think it’s a fish):

Da Nooz:

*Yes, another mass shooting, this time six people and 26 injured by a shooter from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois. A suburb in Chicago. They didn’t get the alleged perpetrator yet, but he’s been dentified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, and they have a car model and a license plate number. (There was another mass shooting as well near me (on Chicago’s South Side), which injured five but didn’t kill anyone.)

UPDATE: The suspect has been apprehended.

A massive search for a gunman turned Fourth of July celebrations across the Chicago region into chaos on Monday, after someone opened fire from a rooftop into a parade in suburban Highland Park, killing at least six people and sending two dozen more to the hospital with injuries. Residents near the parade route were told to stay inside as hundreds of law enforcement officers fanned out across Chicago’s northern suburbs, and communities weighed whether it was safe to carry on with their own holiday celebrations. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the gunman had not been identified, and he asked nearby residents to turn over any security camera footage to investigators. Officials had recovered a rifle, he said, and SWAT teams were going door to door in the area.

A friend, inquiring about my well being, wrote this as well:

Americans are simply going to stop gathering in groups if this keeps up. Every public event is now an opportunity for mass murder. And the Supreme Court just made it that much more likely.

But Homo sapiens is a social species, so I don’t think we’ll really stop gathering in groups. What will happen is that people in the groups will just carry more guns! MORE GUNS! THAT WILL SOLVE THE PROBLEM!

*Everyone knows that walking is good exercise: my doctor says that for decent heart health I should walk 3.5 hours per week at a rapid pace, and I usually have time to comply. But the NYT has a “self help health” article on “6 ways to level up your daily walk,” with useful tips. #1 is “do Nordic walking”, which involves using poles with rubber tips. That’s said to increase both calorie consumption and oxygen expenditure by about 22% as it forces you to move your arms.

The others are “have fun”, use “props” like a backpack or good insoles, multitask by fitting walking into open parts of your schedule, listen to music, and do “interval walking”, varying fast with easier walking. I do the last three during my walks, but I don’t want no stinking sticks!

*Here’s worthwhile clickbait from The Washington Post: an article called “The Jan. 6 committee bet big with Cassidy Hutchinson. Did it pay off?” I would say, “hell yes!”, and the article agrees, though not as vehemently:

Numerous people close to the committee’s work say the abrupt decision to go public with Hutchinson’s testimony, which surprised even some of its top aides and which involved presenting the world with details the committee itself had learned only days earlier, was necessary to prevent her account from leaking. With evidence that Trump allies were trying to influence her decision to talk, some members also worried she might back out if they waited any longer.

By rolling the dice, the committee attracted the attention it has sought for its message that Trump’s role in precipitating the Jan. 6 attack was illegal, unconstitutional and disqualifying for any future bid for public office. The downside: But by rushing Hutchinson onto the witness stand, the committee has also exposed itself to criticism that it failed to thoroughly vet her claims. Hutchinson has come under intense scrutiny from Trump and his allies, who have accused her of lying or derided her for relaying hearsay that would not hold up in a criminal proceeding. So far, no one has publicly corroborated her account of a struggle between Trump and the Secret Service in his presidential SUV, but nor is anyone known to have disputed it under oath. Officials have said anonymously that the Secret Service agents involved are prepared to contradict Hutchinson in sworn testimony, although they do not appear to have done so. One person is quoted as saying that they should not have brought the “Trump lunging for the steering wheel” anecdote into Hutchinson’s testimony, but others disagree. In my view, her testimony is the watershed moment that will lead to Trump’s indictment. But will he be indicted. Let’s take an unscientific poll. Will Trump be indicted at last after the Jan. 6 committee hearings and the Justice Department's ruminations? Yes

No

No opinion View Results Loading ... Loading ...

*The Akron (Ohio) police department has released bodycam video in the killing of Jayland Walker, 25, who fled after a traffic stop and is said to have fired a gun during the car chase. A foot chase followed, with officers claiming to have used a taser and then, when that failed, fired 90 shots, hitting Walker 60 times. He was apparently unarmed when fleeing (a gun was found in the car), and the AP report claims that it looked as if he was going for his gun:

Akron police released video of the shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, who was killed June 27 in a pursuit that had started with an attempted traffic stop. The mayor called the shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It’s not clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds. An attorney for Walker’s family said officers kept firing even after he was on the ground.

The justification for the shooting:

Police body camera videos show what unfolded after the roughly six-minute pursuit. Several shouting officers with guns drawn approach the slowing car on foot, as it rolls up over a curb and onto a sidewalk. A person wearing a ski mask exits the passenger door and runs toward a parking lot. Police chase him for about 10 seconds before officers fire from multiple directions, in a burst of shots that lasts 6 or 7 seconds. At least one officer had tried first to use a stun gun, but that was unsuccessful, police said. Mylett said Walker’s actions are hard to distinguish on the video in real time, but a still photo seems to show him “going down to his waist area” and another appears to show him turning toward an officer. He said a third picture “captures a forward motion of his arm.” In a statement shared Sunday with reporters, the local police union said the officers thought there was an immediate threat of serious harm, and that it believes their actions and the number of shots will be found justified in line with their training and protocols. The union said the officers are cooperating with the investigation.

Well, here’s all the footage that has been released (the shooting isn’t shown, but it’s labeled as “graphic”. It’s hard to tell anything, but I’m skeptical of the cops saying they thought that Walker was going for his gun. Perhaps it looks like it, but I’m glad I’m not going to judge this one:

Akron has declared a state of emergency and imposed a 9 p.m. curfew after protests (Walker was black, so there is a race angle).

*Ken Burns has made a six-minute pro-immigration film, “America is failing refugees and itself,” that you can see at the New York Times. It more or less makes a case for open borders, not mentioning that many who arrive at the U.S.’s southern border (and other borders) are not refugees, but people seeking economic opportunity. Burns’s exemplar of “good” immigrants is a pair of Jewish twins who fled Ukraine when it was under the Soviets, and became officers in the U.S. Army. Yes, we are a nation of immigrants, and should always remember how much our country has and is being enriched by them, but Burns’s implicit call for admitting all immigrants is not going to help the Democrats. In fact, I’d say his short film way oversimplifies the situation in America by appealing to simple patriotism.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s words are enigmatic unless you know the story. From Malgorzata: “Hili is talking about raspberries. A few days ago there was a dialogue in which Andrzej claimed that raspberries need some more weeks to be ripe while Hili claims that it’s a matter of days. Hili was right. We are already eating ripe raspberries.”

A: Where are you going? Hili: To see who was right. A: You were right, as always.

In Polish:

Ja: Gdzie idziesz? Hili: Zobaczyć kto miał rację. Ja:” Ty miałaś rację, jak zawsze.

***************

From Beth:

Two from Bruce, the first appropriate for yesterday:

A tweet I found. One owl is different from all the others. . .

A tweet from God after the mass shootings in Denmark and, on Sunday, in Highland Park, Illinois:

Is there anything Americans CAN'T open fire on? — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 4, 2022

From reader Barry, who captions this, “Not what I want to see at the beach.” H adds, “Be sure to freeze the last second so you can read what’s under the cat’s face:” As a favor, I put a screenshot below the tweet:

Can’t I just go to the beach in peace? pic.twitter.com/pRoNE7bYAA — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 4, 2022

I tried a screenshot:

From SImon, a real groaner:

Why are there pop tarts but no mom tarts Because of the pastryarchy — jennifer "Coppertop" 🦚 (@jlynn43xo) July 2, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: gassed at eight years old.

5 July 1934 | A French Jewish girl, Jacqueline Rajter, was born in Villerupt. In September 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/qsuNbwvqwA — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 5, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. It’s a pity the Sumerians didn’t have Tim Taylor’s Landlord.

Sumerian proverb “Who does not know beer, does not know what is good. Beer makes the home pleasant.” — Sumerian proverb pic.twitter.com/VpXdbcMUjO — Sumerian and Hittite Language (Hasan Türk) (@SumerianHittite) July 4, 2022

Now that drones can do this, fireworks are on their way to extinction!

Drones creating the Star Trek Enterprise. Insane. pic.twitter.com/xYnRudD5Hl — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) July 3, 2022

Bobbing ducks (I’ve seen them do this many times). Translation from the Japanese:

Whac-A-Mole

Parents and children who passed by said, “That’s a duck on TV! There are a lot of them.” Saying that I was really surprised because this is that parent and child, and I was very happy to teach it. Did my mother believe me … It’s been 44 days since the TV moved. The reddish one is the mother duck.

And the obligatory paw inspection:

Just my normal cat being all normal. pic.twitter.com/FPmvFIc9Rs — cluedont (@cluedont) July 2, 2022