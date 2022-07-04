The Alaskan BearCam is back and the salmon are a’leaping

The salmon are jumping up Brooks Falls in Alaska right now, and the soon-to-be fat brown bears (Ursus arctos) are at the top and base of the falls, waiting to catch some live sushi. Click below to see the live action. I find it mesmerizing and often have it on in the background. And in a few months Fat Bear Week will begin!

From the site:

Brooks Falls is on solar power and will be live whenever we have enough sun. Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park is the best place in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn. Find out the best time to watch live and learn more about Katmai and its brown bears on Explore.org @ https://goo.gl/fhMmQy.

If you go downstream a bit, you get to the “riffles” where the marginalized bears catch salmon. Below is the livestream from that area, too.

The “riffles” area of Brooks River in Alaska’s Katmai National Park is just 100 yards downstream from Brooks Falls–and it’s a favorite spot of mama bears, their cubs, and young sub-adult bears. Watch live and learn more about Katmai’s brown bears on Explore.org @ https://goo.gl/5XcsHu.

Finally, a 4.5-minute video of old bear friends returning to the area, and a “best of” compilation. Lefty, Grazer, 503, and the famous 480, “Otis” are back. I believe Otis once won the fat bear contest. The competition for salmon is keen, but watch the livecams above: the falls are swarming with them.

h/t: Barry