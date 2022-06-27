Monday: Hili dialogue

Note: I’ll continue to look at the “ask me anything” post for today in case anyone has more questions.

Good morning on the start of a summer week: it’s Monday, June 27, 2020: National Orange Blossom Day, which could honor either the flower or, more likely, the drink, made with gin, vermouth, and orange juice. It’s a breakfast cocktail, I suppose:

It’s also Canadian Multiculturalism Day, Helen Keller Day (she was born on this day in 1880), National HIV Testing Day, and National PTSD Awareness Day.

Stuff that happened on June 27 includes:

1556 – The thirteen Stratford Martyrs are burned at the stake near London for their Protestant beliefs.

1743 – In the Battle of Dettingen, George II becomes the last reigning British monarch to participate in a battle.

1844 – Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement, and his brother Hyrum Smith, are killed by a mob at the Carthage, Illinois jail.

The charge was treason, but the Smiths were never tried. Here’s the gravesite of Joseph, Hyrum, and Joseph’s wife in Nauvoo, Illinois, not far from Carthage. I wonder if this is a Mormon pilgrimage spot:

1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

It took Slocum three years to sail around the world in this sloop oyster boat named Spray (below). Later, he disappeared for good while sailing to the Caribbean in 1909.

1905 – During the Russo-Japanese War, sailors start a mutiny aboard the Russian battleship Potemkin.

The mutiny, in which most of the ship’s officers were killed, is often seen as the precursor of the Russian Revolution. Here’s the ship in 1906 after it was renamed Panteleimon. It was featured in Eisenstein’s famous silent film Battleship Potemkin (1925). Below is a trailer for the restored version, including the famous “Odessa Steps” scene (for the full scene, a masterpiece of early cinema, go here).

1941 – Romanian authorities launch one of the most violent pogroms in Jewish history in the city of Iași, resulting in the murder of at least 13,266 Jews.

Five thousand of the survivors were sent on a “death train” for a week without food or water; here’s one with the bodies and survivors being unloaded. Of 5,000 people on one train (100 jammed in each car), only a thousand survived.

1950 – The United States decides to send troops to fight in the Korean War.

1954 – The FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Hungary and Brazil, highly anticipated to be exciting, instead turns violent, with three players ejected and further fighting continuing after the game.

Here’s nine minutes of “the Battle of Berne,” as it’s called. The quality isn’t great, and it does look exciting, but I see only a couple of fouls and a couple of guys being ejected. Hungary won 4-2. I guess you had to be there.

1994 – Members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult release sarin gas in Matsumoto, Japan. Seven people are killed, 660 injured.

50 more were killed by the cult in an attack the next year on a Tokyo subway. Thirteen of the perps were executed. Here are Japanese anti-chemical police responding to the Tokyo attack:

2007 – Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997. His Chancellor, Gordon Brown succeeds him.

And here’s Blair announcing his decision to resign:

*The anger and division over the repeal of Roe v. Wade has exploded. There’s too much to recount, but one interesting sidelight is how states will deal with the “Plan B” pills, which you can get in an adjacent state, but presumably not by mail. Will they be illegal to use? Presumably they already are, but how can a state track you? Can you go over a state line and take one? Can states ban pills that have been approved by the federal government? Much remains unresolved. The NYT goes over the issues.

Abortion pills, already used in more than half of recent abortions in the U.S., are becoming even more sought-after in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and they will likely be at the center of the legal battles that are expected to unfold as about half the states ban abortion and others take steps to increase access.

The method, known as medication abortion, is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. It involves taking two different drugs, 24 to 48 hours apart, to stop the development of a pregnancy and then to cause contractions similar to a miscarriage to expel the fetus, a process that usually causes bleeding similar to a heavy period.

Many patients choose medication abortion because it is less expensive, less invasive and affords more privacy than surgical abortions — the pills can be received by mail and taken at home, or anywhere, after an initial consultation with a doctor by video, phone, in person or even just by filling out an online form. The patient must participate in the consultation from a state that allows abortion, even if it simply involves being on the phone in a car just over the border. The IP address of the computer or phone they use allows the clinic to identify where they are. For states that ban all forms of abortion, medication abortion is likely to provide significant enforcement challenges. It is one thing to shut down a clinic; it is much harder to police activities like sending or receiving pills through the mail or traveling to a state where pills are legal to have a consultation and pick them up, legal experts say.

For states that ban all forms of abortion, medication abortion is likely to provide significant enforcement challenges. It is one thing to shut down a clinic; it is much harder to police activities like sending or receiving pills through the mail or traveling to a state where pills are legal to have a consultation and pick them up, legal experts say. *Data worth knowing, from a NYT op-ed by Michele Goodwin (my emphasis): Overturning the right to abortion reveals the court’s indefensible disregard for the lives of women, girls and people capable of pregnancy, given the possible side effects and consequences of pregnancy, including gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, hemorrhaging, gestational hypertension, ectopic pregnancy and death. State-mandated pregnancy will exacerbate what are already alarming health and dignity harms, especially in states with horrific records of maternal mortality and morbidity. To understand the gravity of what is at stake, one need only turn to the Supreme Court’s own recent history. In 2016, Justice Stephen Breyer noted in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt that women are 14 times more likely to die by carrying a pregnancy to term than by having an abortion. The United States bears the chilling distinction of being the most dangerous place in the industrialized world to give birth, ranking 55th overall in the world.

*The NYT has a powerful editorial-board piece on the Dobbs decision, “The ruling overturning Roe is an insult to women and the judicial system.”

The implications of this reversal will be devastating, throwing America into a new era of struggle over abortion laws — an era that will be marked by chaos, confusion and human suffering. About half the states in the United States are expected to enact laws that restrict or make abortion illegal in all or most cases. Many women may be forced by law to carry pregnancies to term, even, in some cases, those caused by rape or incest. Some will likely die, especially those with pregnancy complications that must be treated with abortion or those who resort to unsafe means of abortion because they can’t afford to travel to states where the procedure remains legal. Even those who are able to travel to other states could face the risk of criminal prosecution. Some could go to prison, as could the doctors who care for them. Miscarriages could be investigated as murders, which has already happened in several states, and may become only more common. Without full control over their bodies, women will lose their ability to function as equal members of American society.

The insult of Friday’s ruling is not only in its blithe dismissal of women’s dignity and equality. It lies, as well, in the overt rejection of a well-established legal standard that had managed for decades to balance and reflect Americans’ views on a fraught topic. A majority of the American public believes that women, not state or federal lawmakers, should have the legal right to decide whether to end a pregnancy in all or most cases. At the same time, Americans are weary of the decades-long fight over abortion, a fight that may feel far removed from their complex and deeply personal views about this issue. *Before leaving this topic, read the WaPo op-ed by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman, “5 big truths about the Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe” (the papers are increasingly making lists). I’m going to highlight just one: 4.) Democrats must make very clear promises about what’s next. In keeping with the above shift, Democrats have to be ultra-clear about this fall’s elections. They need to tell voters: If you let us keep the House and deliver us two more Senate seats, we will end the filibuster, pass a bill nationally codifying abortion rights, and undertake far-reaching Supreme Court reform. Of course, the court could strike down such a national abortion bill. But as Moyn notes, Democrats can tell voters that they would reform the court to prevent this, vowing: “We will declare war on the Supreme Court to keep that law viable.” Now it’s highly unlikely that Democrats will both keep the House and win two more Senate seats, much less reform the Supreme Court and end the filibuster, but some time in the future, a federal bill on abortion is what’s needed. As Jake said to Brett in The Sun Also Rises, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

*In the Harvard Crimson, Gemma Schneider, one of the editors, repudiates her paper’s endorsement of BDS, an antisemitic movement if ever there was one. Now it’s “Zionism” that is the target, a euphemism for Jews.

The Board admits, still in line with past precedent, that BDS is a “blunt tool.” I believe that this tool is finer than we realize. It has been sharpened by societal forces, and historical precedents, in order to wage what is, at its core, not a fundamentally economic war of boycotts and sanctions — but a more sinister and violent ideological one. People like me — a “f-cking Zionist,” a “smelly Jew,” a modern-day “Elder of Zion” — are not simply “collateral damage” in this war. We are targets — directly wounded by signals and signs of rhetorical weaponry, and dismissed when we respond to what we know has historically been the writing on the wall. Writing this has not been easy — not just because of the complicated history, to which I have personal ties. It has also been difficult because BDS is the embodiment of everything that I have known the Board to stand against — and, in light of the Board’s failure to recognize that, I can’t help but feel a strange mix of sadness, disappointment, and fear. Back in February 2020, we opined as a Board that casting either group as “the evil one” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a counterproductive approach, and we made an explicit call for nuance. Now, the Board has tacitly endorsed Israel’s demonization while maintaining that “we can’t nuance away” Palestinians’ lived realities. In my view, this is yet another testament to BDS’s chilling “artistry”; it is an embodiment of the fact that BDS’s messaging invokes an emotional reaction that bypasses thought at a visceral level. When nuance is present, it becomes harder to demonize one party — so BDS does all that it can to reject that complexity and thought.

Until the hyprocrites that endorse BDS admit the truth: that Palestine is the real apartheid state, demonizing gays, women, apostates, Jews, teaching violent antisemitism and terrorism to kids, and approving of the murder of innocent Jewish civilians. I have no use for the pro-BDS crowd, and the Crimson’s stand can, well, you know the rest.

*The BBC reports the discovery of a remarkably preserved baby mammoth in the Yukon. Presumably its morphology and DNA hold lots of interesting information.

A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in the permafrost of north-western Canada – the first such discovery in North America.

The mummified ice age mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old. It was found by gold miners in Yukon’s Klondike region on Tuesday. The area of the find belongs to the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation. The Yukon government compared it to Russia’s discovery of a baby mammoth in the permafrost of Siberia in 2007. It said it was “the most complete mummified mammoth found in North America”, and only the second such find in the world.

The baby, thought to be female, has been named Nun cho ga, meaning “big baby animal” in the Han language spoken by Native Americans in the area. Here it is, about 1.4 meters long, and complete with skin and hair Although the locals had a spiritual ceremony over the carcass, I’m hopeful that science will get a crack at this rare find rather than having it buried as “local property” as a relic. I’m heartened that scientific study is promised in the press release, which says: Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin and the Yukon government are working together to “respectfully preserve and learn more about Nun cho ga,” the press release said.

*The NYT and other sources have reported on the crowning of “Mr. Happy,” the World’s Ugliest Dog.

Out of a field that included a “hairless mutant” with no teeth and a crooked face, a creature that resembled “a hyena or mandrill baboon,” and a canine with a “gorilla-looking head,” a Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face emerged on Friday as the foulest of them all, winner of the 2022 World’s Ugliest Dog contest. Mr. Happy Face, who once lived in abusive and neglectful conditions with a hoarder, has tumors and neurological issues, requires a diaper, struggles to stand upright or walk, and holds his head askew. Yet he has reached the age of about 17, sports a natural mohawk and makes a sound “like a Dodge Ram diesel truck” revving its engine when he is happy, according to an online biography.

“It was clear and obvious Mr. Happy Face deserved to be champion,” Debra Mathy, one of the contest’s judges, said on Saturday, adding that the judges did not even bother debating who should win. “All the obstacles this dog overcame physically and in his past life — it’s amazing.” Mr. Happy is a mess—he wasn’t even supposed to live more than a month after he was adopted—but you can’t help but like him and love the people who adopted him. And of course you want to see him. Is he that ugly? I say YES!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili reacts with alarm when she sees a movement, as she always does:

A: What do you see there? Hili: Movement, and that is always alarming.

In Polish:

Ja: Co tam widzisz? Hili: Ruch, a to zawsze jest niepokojące.

And here’s a photo of Szaron. Isn’t he handsome?

A Mike Lukovich cartoon from Sue:

From Merilee:

From Jesus of the Day. It’s a typo, but it’s accurate. I will eat none of that fake KRAB!

A video found on Facebook by Malcolm. Wonderful modification of pavement, walls, and benches. The artist wasn’t identified.

Two from Simon. First, Jansen has some new and stupendous “Beach Animals,” driven solely by the wind:

These 'Beach Animals' were created by Theo Jansen as a fusion of art and engineering. The kinetic structures walk on their own and get all their energy from the wind.pic.twitter.com/1m2JvPXUSB — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 26, 2022

Rechavi’s take on academia (I don’t answer this way!)

Waiting for a big shot professor to answer your emailpic.twitter.com/aRoKik61mJ — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) June 26, 2022

It was Ricky Gervais’s birthday on Saturday. Here’s his (in)famous introduction as host of the Golden Globes. This guy has chutzpah!

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

27 June 1933 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Sarah Elizabeth van der Heijm, was born in Rotterdam. Her family emigrated to France. In 1943 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/MfZrrmV55u — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 27, 2022

Tweets from the famous Professor Cobb. First, an animal I don’t know. Can any reader identify it?

A margay (Leopardus weidi) is a small wild cat from Central and South America (I got to hold a pet one once in Costa Rica; the only wild felid I’ve ever held). Here’s one in the wild, and look at its speed!

Definitely worth hearing. Sound up, please. (Doesn’t it sound like “Help!”?)

Ever heard the release call of a bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus)? They make this silly call when distressed or spooked. This female was by-catch in a turtle trap and released unharmed. pic.twitter.com/auVA1qAYNU — Arik Hartmann 🐸🏳️‍🌈 (@AmphibiArik) June 24, 2022

Matthew describes this as “a great obituary”. It is—especially the penultimate paragraph.

“She died before discovering what, if anything, she was afraid of.” pic.twitter.com/OfQ9foSkuK — Taylor Berman (@tcberman) June 22, 2022