Yesterday reader Peter sent me an email in which he reminded me of my “ask anything” post from last year’s Valentine’s Day, and added that he’d like to see another one. Well, Peter, as you know, ask Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) and ye shall receive (assuming PCC[e] is in a beneficent mood). Here’s Peter’s email
Early last year you created an “ask me anything” post which I just ran across while looking for something — and it seemed to be very popular, with nearly 200 comments. You fielded lots of questions — some serious (like mine) and some frivolous. A good time was had by all. I’d love to see another one — maybe you could make it a regular feature?
Well, not much is going on that I want to write about today, as the news is uniformly bad and depressing, so let’s have an AMA session again. As I wrote last time:
Readers are welcome to ask all sorts of questions, with the proviso that the questions not be really personal ones. Exceptions: my life in science, food, travels, perhaps some philosophy, or things of that ilk. I can’t guarantee to answer every question (assuming there are some), but I’ll have a look from time to time and satisfy people’s curiosity.
Oh, and please, nothing rude or uncivil (as always!).
So go ahead. I’ll look in from time to time and answer some questions (assuming there are some questions).
p.s. I’ll try to answer these from time to time today (Sunday) and maybe some on Monday morning.
60 thoughts on “Ask me anything: 2022 edition”
How can people find it possible to prefer cats to dogs?
That’s a snarky question, so be careful. Cats clean themselves, don’t need to be walked, are easy to take care of, don’t need baths, don’t smell, are the perfect size for cuddling and are not sycophants. And you don’t have to pick up their poop except from the litter box.
And they PURR, which is adorable and also soothes the soul.
I forgot that part!
Dogs have masters, cats have a staff.
I find ‘road to sexual orientation’ and ‘road to gender identification’ coming out stories boring, overplayed, and unnecessarily emotional. I do find ‘road to atheism’ stories interesting – maybe because they are driven by ideas and rationality, rather than urges and emotions. Could you share anything about your road to atheism?
It was recounted in a story in the Chicago Tribune some years back as part of a series on atheism. You can raead about it here: https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-2008-01-20-0801120310-story.html
Why do you leave the “o” out of “dog”? Is there something about dogs that doesn’t measure up to cats for you? They both charm me in their own ways.
I am much fonder of dogs than cats, so you could say it’s because of that. But mainly it’s because, like observant Jews, you can’t spell out God’s name so you write “G*d”. “D*g” is just that backwards.
If you could live anywhere else in the world, besides Chicago, where would that be, and why?
Boston (Cambridge, actually) because of the demographics, the atmosphere, the location on the river and sea, and because I have lots of friends there.
Paris, if I could afford it.
San Francisco, though it is said to be not so liveable any more. Plus it’s expensive.
In your opinion, what is one quality from the music you grew up with that is lacking in today’s corporate soundtrack?
I’m 28 years old and I’ve been listening to Steely Dan and Billy Joel CDs as of late.
Originality. Thoughtful lyrics and lovely tunes. NO AUTOTUNE.
There is a documentary series on Apple TV (but I’m sure you can find on the internet or u-tube) by Mark Ronson, called “Watch the Sound”. (BTW, Ronson produced some of Winehouse’s most famous songs like “Rehab” and “Back to Black”.) He does a deep dive into different aspects of sound, each episode featuring some type of sound effect: reverb (which featured Winehouse), sampling, synthesizers and one episode was dedicated to “auto-tune”. Like you, I used to disregard auto-tuned songs outright, but after watching this in-depth doc. of how it was discovered (by accident), the early pioneers and all its aspects, I’ve softened my critique of its use. I still think it’s over-used and abused, but it’s a fascinating story and I believe for some, auto-tune is a valuable tool in the musical tool-box. Anyway, I found the entire series erudite and engrossing.
Dear Professor Ceiing Cat (Emeritus),
I care for 16 feline welfare recipients. One of them is 19 yrs old (and doing very well for an old lady cat) so she gets to eat whatever she wants, whenever she wants, even if it means opening a fresh can of food for her more than once a day. The other ne’er-do-wells reap the benefit of her pickiness and have come to expect the leftover delectable canned foods instead of their usual crunchies. Some of them earn their keep by maintaining a rodent-free zone around the house. But how do I tell the others that they are becoming fat and lazy and dependent without causing an insurrection? I despair for the future of Cat-merica.
Signed,
The Can Opener
Dear Can Opener,
Is it not possible to feed the older cat by herself in a room with a closed door?
Last year you (and several others) recommended Nick Lane’s books regarding origin of life. I’ve since enthusiastically read a couple of them, and also listened to Sean Carroll’s excellent recent podcast with Lane. Do you think Lane’s views about the origin of life are more plausible than the other (roughly, RNA-first) ones?
I really can’t judge their plausibility, but they seem at least as plausible as anything else, and Lane makes a good case for his views. But we won’t ever know the answer, even if (as I think we will) we will someday create “life” in the lab under conditions approximating those of early Earth. That will tell us that it could have happened, but not necessarily HOW it happened.
I was told by my urology consultant that only two species have the male urinary tract passing through the prostate, one is Homo Sapiens – blast it – and the other I have forgotten. Does PCC(E) or anyone know?
I don’t. If I had to guess it would be our closest relatives (chimps and bonobos) but that’s just a guess.
1stly thank you for all your efforts on this wonderful website.
My questions are a bit technical: what proportion of the Genome do you think is functional (under selection)? How important is neutral (& nearly neutral) mutation in the genome, especially compared to adaptive forces? Is this debate a significant issue in trying to advance our understanding of evolution?
Thanks for answering I’d really appreciate learning your views on this area.
I’d say about 2% of the genome is “functional” in coding for proteins, and some of the rest has to be involved in gene regulation in ways we don’t understand, but I’d say the bulk of the genome doesn’t do anything. The person to direct your question to, though, is Larry Moran, who has studied this extensively. He sometimes reads here and maybe he’ll answer your question. The neutral and nearly neutral debate is a huge topic. Clearly those kinds of mutations are very important for molecular evolution, but not so much for adaptive evolution. However, one could consider a new gene duplication as a “neutral” mutation, and duplication is of course vastly important in adaptive evolution.
Thank you so much. Yes, I read Sandwalk regularly, and will read Prof Moran’s book when it is published. It was his discussion of the issue which stimulated me to ask you the questions.
What do you think of situations in which an individual is expected to recite language written by someone else? (Examples include the pledge of allegiance and land acknowledgement statements.) Even when I agree with the general sentiment that’s being expressed (as I do with some land acknowledgement statements, for example), I feel uncomfortable reciting someone else’s language, as it feels too much like indoctrination to me. What are your thoughts?
In the case of those examples, I oppose it, and you shouldn’t have to. It’s the law that you don’t have to recite the pledge of allegiance, and I don’t do land acknowledgements. Academics shouldn’t be forced to say stuff that they object to. The only case where I would favor repeating what somebody else said is if I were in court and had to swear that I was going to tell the truth.
Funny you mention that: The common pledge, “I swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” is a complete nightmare to me, for reasons that are surely perfectly obvious to most readers here. Namely, I don’t know “the truth”, let alone “the whole truth”. I suppose I can do my best not to add anything but what I believe to be the truth. And don’t even get me started with “so help me god,” surely the least helpful entity imaginable, even if s/he/they existed, when it comes to telling the truth.
Why can’t one just say “I promise/swear to honestly relate what I believe I know/saw/heard/witnessed.”?
To me that’s the same thing, for you can only say what you BELIEVE to be true.
Swear is an ambiguous word. Use affirm in its place.
Could you elaborate on your position against doing land acknowledgements? I detest them, but they are increasingly creeping into corporate and professional spheres and would rather be prepared with an optimized rationale from voices across the political spectrum.
They accomplish nothing, are often erroneous because land has been taken over again and again, and are performative virtue signaling. If you want to acknowledge theft of land, GIVE IT BACK OR PAY THE PEOPLE YOU’RE APOLOGIZING TO. Mainly, it is a no-cost gesture showing that you’re virtuous.
Do you have conservative friends with whom you disagree about guns, or politics, or evolution? I am concerned about the polarization in this country. I am a moderate who lives among conservatives. The only liberal I know here believes in astral projection. My old friend in Austin knows no conservatives!
I have friends who are more gun-friendly than I am, and indeed go hunting, but I don’t really have any close friends who are very conservative. I see it as somewhat of a character flaw to adhere to many tenets of the Republican party, and I wouldn’t enjoy being around people who espouse them.
Philosophy:
Objectivism, the philosophy of Ayn Rand, is staunchly atheistic, supports abortion rights on a broad and solid philosophical basis, holds reason as an absolute (no woo whatsoever), valorizes the victories of science and the scientific method, excoriates “The Rich” who get their power and money by pull instead of productivity, denounces US involvement in foreign wars and ‘nation-building’, and rigorously upholds the “liberal” worldview of The Enlightenment once flown on the flag of Democrats. Ayn Rand, and Objectivists, are absolutely no friend of Conservatives — not even close.
Unless I am mistaken, you are against Objectivism and Ayn Rand. Why? Would you be willing to spell it out?
You’re putting words in my mouth. I don’t endorse “Objectivism” as a whole, though it’s been years since i read Ayn Rand, but some of the tenets you mention above are things I agree with (valorization of science, upholding the worldview of the Enlightenment, etc. I’d prefer to take issues one at a time rather than endorse a whole “worldview”.
You don’t endorse Objectivism as a whole. By your post, you agree with some of its positions, so you don’t condemn it as a whole — is that a justified statement?
I’ll conform to bringing this up in the future on the basis of one issue at a time.
Did you read Micheal Pollens book “ How to change you mind”? Did your previous psychedelic use help form in anyway you outlook on life? Would you ever use them again?
No, never read it. I am not sure psychedelics changed my life in any way other than seeing how amazing the brain can react to a minute amount of drug, but also that one can find incredible beauty in the mundane under psychedelics. I don’t know if I’d ever use them again. Pollan says they’re useful if you’re at the end stage of life. . .
Good morning and thank you for the AMA. I’m wondering, did you ever have an abortion experience? If so, would you describe how it impacted you?
Roolz; No personal questions, please.
Ah- Mea culpa! I was still working on my first cuppa.
Two years into the Pandemic I wonder if we are better able to confront the next one. If the work done through CRISPER/RNA/DNA research has brought us to point where we can swap out viruses or bacterium and quickly find vaccine solutions. Or could the next Pandemic be so completely different that it stumps science long enough to kill many more than Covid.
Is there any subject that you’ve considered taking up either to study or as a hobby that you currently don’t have a solid understanding of? My wife has recently taken up rockhounding and really loves it, so we are learning a lot about geology, etc. I am interested in late(r) life changes. Thanks, I love this AMA.
Yes, for years I’ve wanted to play guitar in the style of John Fahey or Doc Watson. I even have a good Martin guitar that I got decades ago for my birthday. I taught myself to play some, but I really do need lessons, and now it’s almost too late.
Infinity, I am afraid that it has always been ununderstandable to me. If one can travel in a distance forever, there is potential space there, so, to me, it is not nothing. How can that be?
Josh
Above my pay grade. Perhaps its because the universe is curved (who said it was infinite?)
I understand that the homeobox contains genes which link body parts to organs, at least in the anterior-posterior direction. My question is, how do they link to body position? I have read that they are in the same order along the gene, but I have also read the contrary.
That’s above my pay grade; I’d ask Neil Shubin.
Tell me something that you believe/know to be true, but is politically inappropriate to talk about..
I’ve said this before, but it’s this: “At the present time, equity (proportional representation of groups) and meritocracy are incompatible.” (Of course we strive to make them compatible some day.) This explains why people will rarely give the real reason for things like eliminating grades and standardized tests, and favoring “holistic” admissions.
As Republicans seem to be working their way towards personhood rights at the moment of conception, and Democrats were unable (or uninterested) in protecting Roe v Wade, how to you seen the next few years playing out?
All I can say is “grim”. If, as everyone predicts, the Republicans will make big inroads in this fall’s Congressional elections, it’s all going to hell. The only hope for national abortion protection is for Congress to pass a law, and we can’t do that even now.
But that’s not really the position of most voters on either side. Just heard on CNN that some poll or other reports that only 9% of US voters want abortion to be illegal with no ifs, ands, or buts.
I got sidetracked, hope you’re still open for questions. This is going back a bit. During the last years of life Steven J. Gould’s life there was an ongoing dispute, rivalry, or something going on between him and Dawkins. I (a layperson for sure), could never figure out what the issue was. All I saw were petty jealousies (mostly on Dawkin’s part) and personality conflicts. Was there something serious going on at a scientific/phiisophical level that this naive soul was missing?
Yes, there was a conflict over adaptationism (later in life, Gould could barely get himself to admit that natural selection actually operated, while Dawkins of course has spent his life emphasizing the power of natural selection.) It’s not petty jealousy: it’s a real conflict about whether when we see a feature the default explanation should be selection for that feature or some epiphenomenal explanation. That oversimplifies matters, but it’s largely about selectionism.
Is there a definition of what life is that actually works and doesn’t have holes in it? We all know that according to the NASA definition mules aren’t alive, for example, so is there a definition that we all can use?
No, but we know it when we see it. I could make as a definition something that metabolizes and has a mechanism for reproducing itself nearly exactly, but I guess others would find problems with that.
Do you have a favorite ecosystem or organism (besides cats:) )?
Like you, I have an old Honda Civic (mine is 1999) that still takes me where I want to go. I’ve pretty much decided to drive it until it drops. If/when do you ever see yourself upgrading, given the currently high price of everything?