Ask me anything: 2022 edition

Yesterday reader Peter sent me an email in which he reminded me of my “ask anything” post from last year’s Valentine’s Day, and added that he’d like to see another one. Well, Peter, as you know, ask Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) and ye shall receive (assuming PCC[e] is in a beneficent mood). Here’s Peter’s email

Early last year you created an “ask me anything” post which I just ran across while looking for something — and it seemed to be very popular, with nearly 200 comments. You fielded lots of questions — some serious (like mine) and some frivolous. A good time was had by all. I’d love to see another one — maybe you could make it a regular feature?

Well, not much is going on that I want to write about today, as the news is uniformly bad and depressing, so let’s have an AMA session again. As I wrote last time:

Readers are welcome to ask all sorts of questions, with the proviso that the questions not be really personal ones. Exceptions: my life in science, food, travels, perhaps some philosophy, or things of that ilk. I can’t guarantee to answer every question (assuming there are some), but I’ll have a look from time to time and satisfy people’s curiosity. Oh, and please, nothing rude or uncivil (as always!).

So go ahead. I’ll look in from time to time and answer some questions (assuming there are some questions).

p.s. I’ll try to answer these from time to time today (Sunday) and maybe some on Monday morning.