As America gets more secular, the Supreme Court sides more with religion

I think this “morning newsletter” is part of the NYT’s increasing trend to Tell You What You Need to Know, or What the News Means—the latest trend to dumb down the news for the busy liberal American. Except this is probably something that the readers here either knew or suspected: that is, the Supreme Court is increasingly ruling in favor of religion. That’s no surprise with a conservative majority that’s largely Catholic, but the trend has gone on for seven decades now, which is worth knowing.
Here are the rulings in favor of religious arguments in orally argued cases, divided up by era and the presiding Chief Justice:
Actually, with yesterday’s ruling in favor of vouchers in Maine for religious schools, the Roberts court’s “anti-First-Amendment” score has risen to 85%. That’s nearly twice the rate under Earl Warren. But things didn’t change that fast until Roberts came in and the other conservative justices like Kavanaugh and Barrett joined him later. Now we have a punctuated equilibrium for coddling faith. We have a new liberal judge on deck, but that only means more 6-3 rulings, since the new one, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will replace the liberal Breyer.
Now we know that America is slowly becoming less religious, but court rulings are favoring religion much more rapidly over time. The trends are in opposite directions. Why?
Philbrick gives three reasons, none of which are surprising. These are direct quotes.
1.) Over the past few decades, the rise of the religious right has made religious freedom a political priority for Republicans. That shift has corresponded with nominations by Republican presidents of justices who favor religious groups even more frequently than previous conservative justices.
2.) Republican-appointed justices also have a better track record of timing their retirements to ensure that a Republican president will name their successor,. . . .
3.) Republican presidents choosing successors to justices appointed by Democrats. Clarence Thomas, one of the court’s staunchest advocates of religious liberty, replaced a liberal icon in Thurgood Marshall, as did Amy Coney Barrett, who took over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in 2020.
DUH! #3 follows from #1 and #2, so it’s not really a different reason. The only thing that struck me was the trend and the rapid increase: the difference between the Rehnquist Court and the Roberts Court is a rise in 25% in the proportion rulings in favor of religion.
This is what we’ll have to expect in our lifetimes (if you’re older): a dismantling of the establishment clause of the First Amendment. All by 6-3 votes.
One more thing to watch out for:
The court is considering a second religion case that deals with a former high school football coach who lost his job for praying at the 50-yard line after games. A ruling is likely in the coming days.
If you read the link, you’ll see it involves a public-school coach praying midfield after a football game. He’d been told to cool it with these displays, but couldn’t keep Jesus bottled up in him. He was fired for the implied coercion of students involved in public prayer (he’d previously prayed with the players, and been told not to). I can see that there is a “free speech” side of this, but what about a teacher who prayer in her classroom after the bell rings? At any rate, the Court has already signaled that it’s going to rule in favor of the “right to pray”.
But this isn’t nearly as irritating as what the court just did with the Maine law. In that case, all the citizens of Maine will be required to subsidize the education of Christians in an evangelical and homophobic school, one that probably teaches creationism as well. The coach kneeling by himself midfield neither breaks my bones nor picks my pocket, but the people of Maine are truly having their pockets picked.
I’m a little more disturbed by the Kennedy case. How would I feel to know that my kids’ opportunities in public school athletics hinge on their willingness to join their coaches in prayer? That’s what’s coming.
I don’t think that’s the way he’s operating now; he seems to be praying on his own.
I hate to say it, but I am annoyed with RBG for not retiring when Obama had hinted that she should.
I think the assessment that the Court is more pro-religion (or less anti-religion) under conservative justices is obviously true. But I do not agree with the assessment that the Court is “dismantling of the establishment clause of the First Amendment”.
The 2nd result of “establishment clause” is this: https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/interpretation/amendment-i/interps/264
Quote: “Scholars have long debated between two opposing interpretations of the Establishment Clause as it applies to government funding: (1) that the government must be neutral between religious and non-religious institutions that provide education or other social services; or (2) that no taxpayer funds should be given to religious institutions if they might be used to communicate religious doctrine. Initially, the Court tended toward the first interpretation, in the 1970s and 1980s the Court shifted to the second interpretation, and more recently the Court has decisively moved back to the first idea.”
So, instead of saying the Court is “dismantling of the establishment clause of the First Amendment”. It would be accurate to say the Court is reversing the interpretation of the establishment clause to its initial meaning.
It is true that America is becoming more secular / less religious. As an atheist, though, I can no longer celebrate this as a positive change. When people are less religious, it does not necessarily mean they are more rationale. Based on the observation of the current cultural trend, I think it may go to the opposite direction. Crazy people on both end of the political spectrum, far left and alt-right, they are not religious. The people who are destroying academic freedom, or the important civil institutions like ACLU, they are both non-religious fanatic intolerant nuts.
Don’t forget the trans of the original motto, “All The News That’s Fit to Print.”
Now: “All the News That Fits.”
As far as the “right to pray” at school events, I think courts have ruled that student led prayer is OK. What bothers me about this is, how would you ever know the coach or a devout teacher was not involved in suggesting the practice? And, if some students initiate praying and almost all students join in, isn’t that almost the same as school directed prayer? Most students will join in simply not to be left out. The few Muslim, Hindu, or atheist students standing on the sidelines are made to feel unwelcome. Even student led prayer should be somehow isolated from school-wide events.
The first amendment’s prohibition of an established religion seems not to have worked out all that well.
There are official state churches in Denmark, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and England—-in the latter, the
Queen is titular head of the Church of England, and its 26 bishops are automatically members of the House of Lords. Yet who would say that the US, with its first amendment, is friendlier to secularism than England, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, or Denmark? I haven’t examined a Faroese króna recently, but I doubt that it carries an “in God we trust” message. In short, the existence of an established church does not preclude a lot of freedom from religion. It may even help it, at least in certain cultures.
You just need Muslim schools and Church of Satan schools to apply for vouchers to get the court to rethink things. Similarly with the prayer on the field.
There is a requirement that the schools need to be accredited.