Some music

I came across a reference today to the band Blood, Sweat & Tears, and it immediately drew me back to their first album—”Child is Father to the Man” (1968) which came out during their best years: when Al Kooper was in charge rather than David Clayton Thomas.

The first side of that album has several fantastic songs. Here’s one of them:

That album is one of the three great underappreciated folk/rock/pop albums of my halcyon years. And all are debut albums.

The other two are “Lightfoot!” (Gordon Lightfoot’s first album, a magnificent work from 1966) and More Than a New Discovery by Laura Nyro (1966, reissued in 1969 as The First Songs in 1969).

Here’s one song from each album; these were hard choices.

“The Way I Feel”, by Lightfoot:

And “Blowing Away” by Nyro. (The best song on that album by far is “And When I Die,” but I’ve already featured that one. Her “Wedding Bell Blues“, a big hit for the Fifth Dimension, is also great And how can I neglect “Sweet Blindness” from her second album?)