I came across a reference today to the band Blood, Sweat & Tears, and it immediately drew me back to their first album—”Child is Father to the Man” (1968) which came out during their best years: when Al Kooper was in charge rather than David Clayton Thomas.
The first side of that album has several fantastic songs. Here’s one of them:
That album is one of the three great underappreciated folk/rock/pop albums of my halcyon years. And all are debut albums.
The other two are “Lightfoot!” (Gordon Lightfoot’s first album, a magnificent work from 1966) and More Than a New Discovery by Laura Nyro (1966, reissued in 1969 as The First Songs in 1969).
Here’s one song from each album; these were hard choices.
“The Way I Feel”, by Lightfoot:
And “Blowing Away” by Nyro. (The best song on that album by far is “And When I Die,” but I’ve already featured that one. Her “Wedding Bell Blues“, a big hit for the Fifth Dimension, is also great And how can I neglect “Sweet Blindness” from her second album?)
2 thoughts on “Some music”
Thanks for reminding me of of these. I listen to the Super Sessions once in a while, as well as other BS&T, and go back to Laura Nyro pretty often, usually when I hear someone else covering her, but Gordon Lightfoot really doesn’t come up often for me, but should.
BS&T used to be one of the carts in the bag when I used to do long drives (along with King Crimson, Boz Scaggs, and so on). Couldn’t count on radio in a lot of areas, and a 12 hour drive needs music.
I don’t drive like that anymore, thankfully. No clue how I did back then.
Saw Nyro live in Berkeley in the early 70s. Fantastic! Seen Gordie a few times in Toronto. Great songwriter!