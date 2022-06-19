Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the formal beginning of the week: Sunday, June 19, 2022, and Juneteenth, which occurred on June 19, 1865 (see below). Lots of celebrations in Chicago today. I was sporadically awakened last night by reports that were probably firecrackers.

It’s also National Martini Day. Make mine a Gibson, made with Bombay Sapphire and with two pearl onions.

You’ll remember that James Bond, in the movies (not in the novels) favored vodka martinis (“shaken, not stirred”), which always struck me as a lame drink, as vodka has no flavor. But in the books he favored a martini that Bond himself (or rather Fleming) invented: the “Vesper Martini”. It’s the first one mentioned in the series, in Chapter 7 of Casino Royale:

‘A dry Martini,’ he said. ‘One. In a deep champagne goblet.’

‘Oui, Monsieur.’

‘Just a moment. Three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large slice of lemon-peel. Got it?’

At least it has gin!

Speaking of drinks, I opened my new industrial-sized box of Splenda packets today, which I order from Amazon every year and a half (I use two packets per day in my morning latte, and the box has 1,000). Now, however, I noticed that Splenda has decided to use the packets for self-affirmation:

The one in the lower right is particularly irritating. What do I got?

******

As I said, it’s a federal holiday today, Juneteenth (the official holiday is today, but everyone gets the day off tomorrow), as well as World Sickle Cell Day. Here’s brief summary from Wikipedia of the origins of Juneteenth:

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth marks the anniversary announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas [see below for the order]. Originating in Galveston, the holiday has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since the 1860s, often broadly celebrating African-American culture. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Early celebrations date to 1866, at first involving church-centered community gatherings in Texas.

And here’s a graphic display of the history of the abolition of slavery in America:

It’s also Father’s Day. The latter was celebrated in yesterday’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot):

Stuff that happened on June 19 include:

325 – The original Nicene Creed is adopted at the First Council of Nicaea.

Here’s the second and now operative creed, adopted in the 381 Second Nicene Council. As Wikipedia says, “The Nicene Creed is the defining statement of belief of Nicene or mainstream Christianity and in those Christian denominations that adhere to it. The Nicene Creed is part of the profession of faith required of those undertaking important functions within the Catholic Church.”

Now you can say that those who recite it weekly don’t believe a word of it, but that’s bogus. What it shows is that a substantial number of believers accep—or profess to accept—factual assertions about the real world. You are hardly a Christian if you don’t buy most of this:

I believe in one God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, and of all things visible and invisible. And in one Lord Jesus Christ, the only-begotten Son of God, begotten of the Father before all worlds; God of God, Light of Light, very God of very God; begotten, not made, being of one substance with the Father, by whom all things were made. Who, for us men for our salvation, came down from heaven, and was incarnate by the Holy Spirit of the virgin Mary, and was made man; and was crucified also for us under Pontius Pilate; He suffered and was buried; and the third day He rose again, according to the Scriptures; and ascended into heaven, and sits on the right hand of the Father; and He shall come again, with glory, to judge the quick and the dead; whose kingdom shall have no end. And I believe in the Holy Ghost, the Lord and Giver of Life; who proceeds from the Father [and the Son]; who with the Father and the Son together is worshipped and glorified; who spoke by the prophets. And I believe one holy catholic and apostolic Church. I acknowledge one baptism for the remission of sins; and I look for the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come. Amen.

1586 – English colonists leave Roanoke Island, after failing to establish England’s first permanent settlement in North America.

They left with Sir Francis Drake. A second attempt to colonize the island in 1587 leaves us with a big mystery: when the English returned in 1590, the colony and its settlers had disappeared. All they found was the word “Croatoan” (the name of a nearby island) carved on a tree:

1846 – The first officially recorded, organized baseball game is played under Alexander Cartwright’s rules on Hoboken, New Jersey’s Elysian Fields with the New York Base Ball Club defeating the Knickerbockers 23–1. Cartwright umpired.

1862 – The U.S. Congress prohibits slavery in United States territories, nullifying Dred Scott v. Sandford.

This decision established the principle that African-Americans, whether enslaved or free, were not citizens of the United States and thus not entitled to the privileges outlined in the Constitution. The decision was nullified by the Thirteenth Amendment of the Constitution. Scott was a slave who was brought to a free state and still treated as chattel. He sued for his freedom and lost. He was finally freed by manumission in 1857, but died a year later of tuberculosis:

1865 – Over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation , slaves in Galveston, Texas , United States, are officially informed of their freedom. The anniversary was officially celebrated in Texas and other states as Juneteenth . On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States .

Here’s the general order informing the enslaved blacks of Galveston that they were free:

1910 – The first Father’s Day is celebrated in Spokane, Washington.

1953 – Cold War: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are executed at Sing Sing, in New York.

Julius was almost certainly guilty of espionage, while Ethel was probably not. Their sons have spent years trying to exonerate them, but they haven’t secured a postmortem pardon. Here are their mugshots:

And here’s Johnson signing it on July 2. Dr. King stands behind him.

2012 – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange requested asylum in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy for fear of extradition to the US after publication of previously classified documents including footage of civilian killings by the US army.

Assange’s asylum in the Embassy lasted seven years; since then he’s spent much of his time in British custody. Just a few days ago, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved Assange’s extradition to the U.S., where he is accused of espionage for his role in Wikileaks. If he comes to the U.S. and is convicted, he faces life in prison, but the wrangling may go on for a long time and may make its way to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

DA NOOZ:

*Two days ago I gave a link to Donald Trump’s rambling 12-page attack on the Congressional January 6 hearings (CNN highlights some of the howlers.) Besides the usual craziness, the NYT points out that the letter may have another purpose:

It contained his usual mix of outlandish claims, hyperbole and outright falsehoods, but also something that Trump allies and legal experts said was notable and different: the beginnings of a legal defense. On nearly every page, Mr. Trump gave explanations for why he was convinced that the 2020 election had been stolen from him and why he was well within his rights to challenge the results by any means available.

What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mr. Trump wrote, stemmed from an effort by Americans “to hold their elected officials accountable for the obvious signs of criminal activity throughout the election.”

His statement, while unfounded, carried a particular significance given the intensifying focus on whether he could face criminal charges. If the Justice Department were to bring a case against him, prosecutors would face the challenge of showing that he knew — or should have known — that his position was based on assertions about widespread election fraud that were false or that his attempt to block the congressional certification of the outcome was illegal. He was, as we know, apprised of these things by his associates, and we have his election-time call to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to “find enough votes” to make him the state winner. Isn’t that enough evidence? Perhaps not, according to the paper: In a civil case related to the committee’s work, a federal judge concluded in March that Mr. Trump and a lawyer who had advised him, John Eastman, had most likely committed felonies in their effort to overturn the election. “The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Judge David O. Carter of Federal District Court for the Central District of California concluded in that case. Judge Carter cited two crimes that he said the two men were likely guilty of committing: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Members of the House committee have made similar suggestions, and some lawyers have contended that Mr. Trump could also be vulnerable to a charge of seditious conspiracy. But successfully prosecuting the potential charges suggested by Judge Carter and others could depend on establishing Mr. Trump’s intent — an issue that his statement this past week appeared to address with the argument that he believed his challenges to the outcome were grounded in legitimate questions about the conduct of the election. If he believed that, despite everyone telling him he was wrong, then he shuold still be locked up, but in a mental hospital instead of a prison. But Trump is not crazy, and my feeling is that he should be prosecuted. Let the legal system determine whether he’s innocent.

*If you’re an American, you’ve surely herd that floods devastated Yellowstone National Park, washing out roads and bridges, flooding nearby areas, and effectively closing one of our finest National Parks during the peak tourist season. This was supposed to be a once-in-centuries event, and now officials are beginning to assess the damage and the cost of fixing it.

The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape where construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall.

. . . “This is not going to be an easy rebuild,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said early in the week as he highlighted photos of massive gaps of roadway in the steep canyon. “I don’t think it’s going to be smart to invest potentially, you know, tens of millions of dollars, or however much it is, into repairing a road that may be subject to seeing a similar flooding event in the future.”

*Styrofoam is one of the most notorious landfill items, as nothing can digest it. Until now, that is. The Washington Post reports that a beetle larva can live solely on styrofoam. Now we’re not going to load landfills with beetles, but they offer a possible route to degrading and recycling this item:

A plump larva the length of a paper clip can survive on the material that makes Styrofoam. The organism, commonly called a “superworm,” could transform the way waste managers dispose of one of the most common components in landfills, researchers said, potentially slowing a mounting garbage crisis that is exacerbating climate change.

In a paper released last week in the journal of Microbial Genomics, scientists from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, showed that the larvae of a darkling beetle, called zophobas morio [sic; why don’t they ever capitalize the genus?], can survive solely on polystyrene, commonly called Styrofoam.

The findings come amid a flurry of research on ways bacteria and other organisms can consume plastic materials, like Styrofoam and drinking bottles.

Now, the researchers will study the enzymes that allow the superworm to digest Styrofoam, as they look to find a way to transform the finding into a commercial product. Industrial adoption offers a tantalizing scenario for waste managers: A natural way to dispose and recycle the Styrofoam trash that accounts for as much as 30 percent of landfill space worldwide.

* I was delighted to learn from the NYT that a Chicago woman, Cara Condon, has been named “Cheesemonger of the Year” at the Cheesemonger Invitational in New York. Condon, a purveyor and expert on the subject of cheesy comestibles, has her own shop in Chicago, Beautiful Rind, on the near North Side. I can’t wait to visit it. Have a look at the menu and the cheeses on sale!

*The results of our poll from yesterday showed that most readers don’t think Trump will even be indicted, much less be locked up:

For fun: Thirty turtles sunning on a hippo’s back in Kruger National Park

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Kulka spies Andrzej’s novel and asks its meaning:

Kulka: What kind of book is it? Hili: A detective novel. Kulka: What does it mean? Hili: It’s a book which keeps humans on the sofa longer than other books.

In Polish:

In Polish: Kulka: Co to za książka? Hili: Kryminał? Kulka: To znaczy? Hili: Taka książka, która trzyma ludzi na sofie dłużej niż inne.

******************

From Merilee:

From Tom, who says “This should be a Gary Larson cartoon.” Well, it could be, but it’s really from Dave Blazek:

From Stephen. I show an untouched Canadian fiver below:

God isn’t tweeting today, so we’ll take one version of him: the Dalai Lama, who has a Twitter account. His recent tweet:

If we take a sense of universal altruism seriously, where is there room to have enemies? Our real enemies and the enemies of humanity are negative emotions like anger and hatred. Indeed, people who are dominated by powerful negative emotions should be objects of our compassion. — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) June 10, 2022

I feel much more compassionate towards Putin and Trump now. . . .

From Simon, some summer fun:

Nothing says the weekend like some bear cubs trying to get in a hammock. pic.twitter.com/ibm152kTwL — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) June 18, 2022

From Luana: Steamer ducks save a beleaguered penguin:

Watch a young penguin being attacked by dangerous predators like caracaras and being rescued by an unlikely group of saviors: steamer ducks [source, full video: https://t.co/OPma4fNhDY] pic.twitter.com/lnv3F6BSPo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 18, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

19 June 1899 | A German Jewish woman, Rosa Neumann, was born in Boedingheim. She emigrated to France. In September 1942 she was deported from Drancy to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/4Dv7am5oTf — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 19, 2022

Tweets from Professor Cobb, who’s deep in book writing. OUCH! for the first one:

That's a bad place for a wasps nest. pic.twitter.com/GNjiKa4PRP — jamie (@gnuman1979) June 17, 2022

Big news below! The agreement was reached on June 11. You can read more about Hans Island here.

This past week Canada gained a land border with the European Union! (Canada & Denmark agreed to split Hans Island, which they had been “fighting” the polite Whisky War for 30 years, when Canadian & Danish soldiers started leaving bottles of whiskey on the island to lay claim) pic.twitter.com/zcf0bKd6Te — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) June 18, 2022

Here’s where the island lies. It’s 1.3 km² and is uninhabited:

A lovely Batesian mimic. It’s a MOTH!

Lunar Hornet Moth to pheromone lure in the garden today. Incredible wasp mimics, this one ‘buzzed’ at me and curled its abdomen as though threatening to sting. Fabulous! #MothsMatter #Moth pic.twitter.com/ItfhlL8Ucx — Yorkshire Eden (@SamanthaMay64) June 17, 2022

And this last one will warm your heart (sound up).

This wild horse let her rescuer pet her until she felt strong again 💗 pic.twitter.com/Seo3vUADD5 — The Dodo (@dodo) June 18, 2022