It’s Sunday, and that means “John Avise Bird Photo Day.” Today’s set features bills. The IDs and captions are John’s, and are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Straight Bills

Last Sunday I showcased birds with recurved (curved upward) or decurved (curved downward) bills. This week’s post shows several bird species that in effect have compromised between these two extremes such that they have perfectly straight bills. No doubt you can guess the utility of these straight bills by considering these birds’ respective lifestyles.

All photos were taken in Southern California.

Acorn Woodpecker, Melanerpes formicivorus: