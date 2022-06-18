Today we have some lovely seaside photos taken by reader Taryn Overton; they could be called “Fifteen ways of looking at a beach.” Her captions are indented and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

I’ve lived in South Florida for a few years. This set of photos is from the same beach in Naples, Florida across seasons during 2021. All were taken near sunset and highlight the vastly different beach experience one can have on any given evening.

The white birds in the surf in multiple photos are Snowy Egrets (Egretta thula). I see them most often toward sunset wading in the shallow waters spearing fish. Their feet are bright yellow, and as such they’re said to ‘dance on golden slippers.’