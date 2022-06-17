Two stray and unpublished comments

Here are two comments that came in recently. I pondered putting the second one up, but decided not to for the reason mentioned below. But at least you get to read both.

This one came from “Angela” intended as a comment on the post The Ice Cream Scams, decrying the decline of size and concomitant increase in price of food items. The comment:

This entire country is going to hell In a handbasket! Raising prices on EVERYTHING and the government profits off of all of these companies so they’re pinching back on the amounts given for an even higher price! Minimum wage is raised at a ridiculously small rate because our economy is soaring! Everyone is getting rich except for the poor in this so called equal opportunity country! Social security Taxes are being raised but by the time most of us qualify for social security, it won’t even exist! Our country is supposed to stand by the whole “In God we trust ” but nobody trusts in God anymore as our government and country are allowing foreigners to move here to continue to take away everything pertaining to what we used to stand for (ESPECIALLY) God when he’s the only reason we and our planet even exists! Money has truly become the root of all evil!

That would have been posted except that it went totally off the rails in the second paragraph! Religion and xenophobia go together like hot dogs and mustard. And you don’t tell an evolutionary biologist that God is the “only reason we and our planet even exists!”

******************

This one seemed mostly okay but there was to be some internal contradiction that I have put in bold. The intended poster was “Sim 55” and the post it was aimed at was .

What’s wrong with saying pregnant people?

Pregnant people includes, you know, people who are pregnant, not categorizing on the basis of gender. Saying women would exclude trans men (their gender is that of a man, their biology is female, they are not women in any way) and other non-binary folks (their gender is nonbinary, their biology is female) capable of giving birth.

Their biology is female but they are not women in any way? Sorry, but that’s too muddled to merit publication.