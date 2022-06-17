Two stray and unpublished comments

Here are two comments that came in recently. I pondered putting the second one up, but decided not to for the reason mentioned below. But at least you get to read both.
This one came from “Angela” intended as a comment on the post The Ice Cream Scams, decrying the decline of size and concomitant increase in price of food items. The comment:
This entire country is going to hell In a handbasket! Raising prices on EVERYTHING and the government profits off of all of these companies so they’re pinching back on the amounts given for an even higher price! Minimum wage is raised at a ridiculously small rate because our economy is soaring! Everyone is getting rich except for the poor in this so called equal opportunity country! Social security Taxes are being raised but by the time most of us qualify for social security, it won’t even exist!
Our country is supposed to stand by the whole “In God we trust ” but nobody trusts in God anymore as our government and country are allowing foreigners to move here to continue to take away everything pertaining to what we used to stand for (ESPECIALLY) God when he’s the only reason we and our planet even exists! Money has truly become the root of all evil!
That would have been posted except that it went totally off the rails in the second paragraph! Religion and xenophobia go together like hot dogs and mustard. And you don’t tell an evolutionary biologist that God is the “only reason we and our planet even exists!”
******************
This one seemed mostly okay but there was to be some internal contradiction that I have put in bold. The intended poster was “Sim 55” and the post it was aimed at was Washington Post ditches “pregnant women” for “pregnant people”.
What’s wrong with saying pregnant people?
Pregnant people includes, you know, people who are pregnant, not categorizing on the basis of gender.
Saying women would exclude trans men (their gender is that of a man, their biology is female, they are not women in any way) and other non-binary folks (their gender is nonbinary, their biology is female) capable of giving birth.
Their biology is female but they are not women in any way? Sorry, but that’s too muddled to merit publication.
13 thoughts on “Two stray and unpublished comments”
Dear Dr. Coyne: Did you see this link regarding gender issues promoted by your governor? i posted in a comment a few days ago. I see it as very disturbing.
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/billionaire-family-pushing-synthetic-sex-identities-ssi-pritzkers
I think Angela’s first paragraph is also confused. What can this sentence possibly mean?
“Minimum wage is raised at a ridiculously small rate because our economy is soaring!”
I mean free market ideologues might argue that “the economy is soaring because we do not raise the minimum wage.” But surely Angela did not mean that. But why would a soaring economy make minimum wage increases less likely?
I’m grateful that not every comment sees the light of day. It must be quite a burden to filter the stuff.
I remember the days of dead-tree tech, when people used to write letters to the editor, and William Buckley’s publishing a book of the weirdest letters sent to National Review, and his replies, called Cancel You Own Goddam Subscription.
The F2M hero in the documentary Seahorse quit male hormones long enough to become pregnant, and give birth, but was adamant about wanting to be named the baby’s father on the birth certificate, when he is the biological mother. Movie didn’t explain how to circumvent being named the mother, a term he seemed to detest.
The same dude just quit writing for The Guardian because of its “transphobia”. The article that provoked his/her /their ire was actually published in The Observer, which shares the same ownership and website as The Guardian but has a different editor etc. And he/she/they flounced out despite the fact that 1) The Guardian has been very supportive of trans activists’ perspectives, 2) it has heavily promoted his film, and 3) he has only written for them extremely occasionally in any case.
Actually, the film Seahorse “was produced in association with” The Guardian! https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/apr/27/seahorse-review-freddy-mcconnell-trans-man-gave-birth
Here’s a (not exactly impartial) piece about Freddy McConnell’s decision to stop writing for The Guardian: https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2022/06/transgender-journalists-refuse-provide-pride-coverage-guardian-due-transphobic-content/
Confused minds are ubiquitous. That has not changed over time.
Gravity is the only reason our planet exists, as any astronomer will tell you. Well, that and nucleosynthesis, which created the elements heavier than helium. But gravity is required for stars to form, and it also powers core-collapse supernovae, where most of the heavier elements like iron are made. So without gravity, you wouldn’t even have the raw materials to make planets. Yay for gravity.
Well, they’ll just reply that God made gravity. That’s their end-all argument, which, since it doesn’t rely on facts or reason, can’t be reasoned with.
Yep. And, unfortunately for them, any “explanation” that can explain anything explains nothing. As Eliezer Yudkowsky points out, if your retina always does the same thing no matter what photons are falling on it, that’s called being blind.
There is nothing wrong with saying pregnant people. Just don’t beat people up for saying pregnant woman.